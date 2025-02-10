How many episodes will there be in Invincible season 3? Episode count, titles, and more

Invincible season 3 is officially here, continuing the thrilling journey of Mark Grayson as he faces even greater challenges. Following the gripping events of Season 2, fans are eager to see what lies ahead for Mark and how he continues to grow as a superhero under immense pressure.

With the show's reputation for intense storytelling, shocking twists, and emotional depth, Invincible season 3 is expected to be its darkest and most action-packed installment yet.

With new threats emerging and the looming Viltrumite war intensifying, Invincible season 3 will follow Mark’s struggles against formidable enemies while navigating his personal life. But how many episodes will this season feature? What are their titles, and what can fans expect from the latest installment? Here’s everything one needs to know about Invincible Season 3.

Trending

Exploring in detail the no. of episodes in Invincible season 3

Expand Tweet

Like its predecessors, Invincible season 3 consists of eight episodes. Amazon Prime Video has maintained the same episode structure for the series since its debut, allowing for a well-paced story arc while ensuring high-quality animation and action sequences.

The third season premiered on February 6, 2025, with the first three episodes dropping simultaneously. Following this, episodes will be released weekly, concluding on March 13, 2025. Unlike season 2, which had a mid-season break, season 3 will follow a continuous release schedule, ensuring fans don’t have to wait long to see how the season unfolds.

What are the episode titles and release schedule of Invincible season 3?

Expand Tweet

Amazon has officially confirmed the episode titles for Invincible season 3:

Episode 1: You’re Not Laughing Now– February 6, 2025

Episode 2: A Deal with the Devil – February 6, 2025

Episode 3: You Want a Real Costume, Right? – February 6, 2025

Episode 4: You Were My Hero– February 13, 2025

Episode 5: This Was Supposed to be Easy – February 20, 2025

Episode 6: All I Can Say Is I’m Sorry– February 27, 2025

Episode 7: What Have I Done?– March 6, 2025

Episode 8: I Thought You’d Never Shut Up– March 13, 2025

Each episode will follow Mark as he confronts new enemies, deals with personal struggles, and prepares for the growing war against the Viltrumites.

What is Invincible season 3 going to be about?

Expand Tweet

Invincible season 3 picks up six months after Mark killed Angstrom Levy at the end of season 2. As Mark continues his journey to become a hero, he must also grapple with the consequences of his actions and the growing threat of the Viltrum Empire. The season is expected to be darker and more mature, exploring themes of identity, responsibility, and the fine line between heroism and villainy.

Key storylines to expect:

Mark’s Struggle to Avoid Becoming His Father – Throughout season 3, Mark will wrestle with the fear of becoming like Omni-Man, questioning his own morality and choices. The Introduction of Conquest – One of Invincible’s most brutal villains, Conquest, is rumored to make his debut in Episode 7. His arrival will test Mark’s strength like never before. Oliver’s Dark Path as Kid Omni-Man – Mark’s younger half-brother, Oliver, is expected to take on a bigger role this season, potentially leading to a darker path influenced by their Viltrumite heritage. The Invincible War Arc – Based on leaked images and episode titles, Season 3 may adapt the Invincible War storyline, in which alternate versions of Invincible invade Earth, causing global devastation. The Role of Cecil Stedman and the Guardians of the Globe – Cecil’s methods and leadership will be further explored, along with his connection to new heroes introduced this season. New Costumes and Power Upgrades – Mark is set to receive a new blue and black costume, hinting at major changes in his character and abilities.

All episodes of the show will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Prime Video subscriptions start at $8.99 per month, granting access to Invincible alongside other popular series like The Boys, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and Reacher.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback