Stealing Pulp Fiction: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Stealing Pulp Fiction is a comedy heist film, written, produced, and directed by Danny Turkiewicz. The movie, which marks Turkiewicz's directorial debut, premiered at the Newport Beach Film Festival in October 2024. It is based on a 2022 short film that Turkiewicz starred in and wrote.

Stealing Pulp Fiction was released in limited theatres in Los Angeles, New York, Boston, San Diego, and New Orleans on June 27, 2025. It is also available on video-on-demand services, including Amazon, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. Renting the film costs $6.99 across all these platforms, while purchasing it is available for $12.99.

According to the synopsis on IMDb, the film, which is one hour and 18 minutes long, follows a group of cinephiles trying to steal Quentin Tarantino's personal print of Pulp Fiction. The film stars Cazzie David, Karan Soni, Jon Rudnitsky, and Jason Alexander in major roles, along with Oliver Cooper and Taylor Hill.

What is the plot of Stealing Pulp Fiction?

The film follows a group of cinephiles, Jonathan, Steve, and Elizabeth, who plan to steal the 35mm original print of Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction from his theatre. While their therapist, Dr. Mendelbaum, is initially reluctant about the plan, he eventually ends up joining the trio in the heist.

However, their planned theft quickly descends into comedic chaos with several twists and mishaps. The film features a mix of classic Tarantino-style sequences and also has an emotional arc along with comedy. It also focuses on Steve, Jonathan, and Elizabeth's friendship and takes a look at Dr. Mendelbaum's quest for personal meaning.

Who stars in Stealing Pulp Fiction?

Stealing Pulp Fiction stars Jon Rudnitsky as Jonathan, Karan Soni as Steve, and Cazzie David as Elizabeth. Meanwhile, Jason Alexander plays the role of the therapist Dr. Mendelbaum in the film.

Jon Rudnitsky first earned recognition as a member of the Los Angeles comedy troupe, The Groundlings. He was also a cast member of the NBC sketch comedy series, Saturday Night Live.

Karan Soni is most widely known for his Deadpool franchise role as Dopinder. He has also voiced Pavitr Prabhakar/Spider-Man India in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Cazzie David, daughter of Seinfeld co-creator Larry David, has starred in Adult Best Friends. However, she is best known for her role in The Umbrella Academy and appeared alongside Danny Turkiewicz in the Stealing Pulp Fiction short film.

Supporting cast members include Taylor Hill and Oliver Cooper.

Danny Turkiewicz opened up about how he came up with Stealing Pulp Fiction

In an interview with Emerson Today published on June 26, 2025, director Danny Turkiewicz spoke about what inspired his original short film. He said that he got the idea ten years ago while attending a midnight screening of Quentin Tarantino’s personal print of Pulp Fiction at his own theater in Los Angeles.

Turkiewicz recalled wondering aloud to his friends if there was any security guarding the print.

"It's a small theater, so you could hear the film going through the projector. I was thinking I could go up to the booth and steal the print," he said.

While Turkiewicz did not steal the print, he used that thought to write the 2022 short film, which received positive reviews on Letterboxd. This positive reception encouraged the filmmaker to make this feature film.

Stealing Pulp Fiction is now in theatres.

