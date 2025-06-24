When Joe Rogan was in stitches over Quentin Tarantino's response to controversial Bruce Lee depiction in Hollywood blockbuster

Years ago, on episode #1675 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the podcaster hosted Hollywood filmmaking legend Quentin Tarantino. During their discussion, they addressed how beloved martial artist and late action movie star Bruce Lee, played by Mike Moh, was depicted in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.'

The film, directed by Tarantino and released in 2019, drew controversy for portraying Lee as arrogant, hotheaded, and eager to hurt stuntmen. This was especially true in a scene where Lee has a brief scuffle with fictional stuntman and World War II hero Cliff Booth, who was played by Brad Pitt.

This prompted Rogan to say the following:

"Another thing in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' that got controversial was the Bruce Lee scenes. Yeah, a lot of people felt like you made Bruce Lee into an *sshole."

In response, Tarantino said the following, which caused the longtime UFC commentator to break out in laughter:

"Yeah, well, okay. That's okay. I'm a little hesitant to talk about this cause I don't want this to be the only thing, alright, that people pull from this show. But I figured you were gonna bring it up especially, cause I heard you guys go back and forth on it and a little. I mean, where I'm coming from is I can understand his daughter having a problem with it. It's her f*cking father, alright? I get that, but anybody else? Go suck a d*ck."

Check out Joe Rogan and Quentin Tarantino discussing Bruce Lee:

Lee is a widely celebrated figure in MMA circles, with some hailing him as the sport's godfather due to his philosophy of borrowing from different martial arts well before doing so became a mainstream approach.

Quentin Tarantino has appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast more than once

While some guests only make single appearances on Joe Rogan's podcast, Quentin Tarantino has has been a guest on several episodes. Among them is #1675, during which he and Rogan discussed the controversy surrounding Bruce Lee's portrayal in his 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' film.

Check out Quentin Tarantino on episode #2240 of The Joe Rogan Experience:

Other episodes include #2240, which saw him joined by fellow filmmaker Roger Avary. That episode saw the conversation steered toward the cocaine use that was rampant in Hollywood during the 1980s.

