  • home icon
  • Music
  • “She is so unserious”: Netizens react to Lady Gaga teasing upcoming song ‘Dead Dance’ from Wednesday season 2 on Roblox

“She is so unserious”: Netizens react to Lady Gaga teasing upcoming song ‘Dead Dance’ from Wednesday season 2 on Roblox

By Aditya Singh
Published Aug 24, 2025 13:14 GMT
The Fashion Awards 2016 - Red Carpet Arrivals - Source: Getty
The Fashion Awards 2016 - Red Carpet Arrivals (Image via Getty)

Lady Gaga recently teased her upcoming song, Dead Dance, on Roblox. The song will be part of Wednesday season 2, in which the singer will also be starring in a cameo role.

Ad

Notably, Roblox is an online gaming platform where users can create characters and play multiple games with other players. Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, is on the platform as well. On Saturday, August 23, Pop Crave shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) featuring two messages from the singer on the platform.

The first one read:

"'You've created a creature of the night, now I'm haunting your air, your soul, your eyes' - LG."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Referencing her ongoing Mayhem Tour and teasing the release of her new song, the singer wrote in the second message:

"TOTAL MAYHEM in here, who is excited for THE DEAD DANCE."
Ad

Fans online have reacted to this, as one wrote:

"She is so unserious."
Ad

Many fans have expressed excitement over the singer's upcoming cameo and song release for Wednesday season 2, while some were also surprised by her presence on Roblox.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Some users also took a dig at the Bad Romance singer.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Also Read: "COLLAB IS COMING AGAIN" - Netizens react to Lady Gaga reposting multiple fan TikToks requesting an Ariana Grande remix of 'Abracadabra'

More about Lady Gaga's song, Dead Dance, in Wednesday season 2

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals (Image via Getty)
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

Season 1 of Wednesday was released in November 2022 and it became a huge hit. The show is a supernatural mystery comedy based on the characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams. Now, Lady Gaga is set to be part of season 2 of the show in multiple ways.

Ad

She will be releasing the song, Last Dance, as part of the show. The song and its official video are expected to be released in September this year. Meanwhile, Gaga will also be acting in the installment. She will be playing the role of Rosaline Rotwood, who is a “legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday.”

Earlier this month, Wednesday executive producer and director Tim Burton discussed working with the pop star, saying (h/t Variety):

Ad
“She’s such an artist and so for me, working with an artist is inspirational. But I felt that way about Joanna and Steve, who I’ve worked with before. These people come on this set, you see the whole crew kind of light up. It’s a beautiful thing to witness.”

Burton also revealed that he has another project in line with Gaga, but did not share any details about it.

Ad

Katy Perry heaps praise on Lady Gaga's show during her Mayhem Tour

Gaga is currently on her The Mayhem Ball tour. Before this, she performed at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City on April 27 this year as part of the promotional Viva La Mayhem tour.

Katy Perry attended the show with her friends, Lauren Glucksman and Sarah Hudson. She uploaded multiple pictures of herself and her friends enjoying the show. She concluded with a story depicting Gaga's opening set and wrote in the caption:

Ad
“Show was MAGINIFCA! The dress! The sand! Every moment was theee moment. So proud of you and grateful to grow up together @ladygaga Love u.”

Incidentally, Perry also performed in Mexico City just a day before Lady Gaga as she is also currently on her Lifetimes Tour.

Also Read: “Ended those ancient stan wars”: Netizens react to Katy Perry and her team dancing to Lady Gaga’s “Just Dance” in new video

About the author
Aditya Singh

Aditya Singh

Twitter icon

Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.

A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.

Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.

Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods.

Know More
Edited by Arunava Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications