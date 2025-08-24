“She is so unserious”: Netizens react to Lady Gaga teasing upcoming song ‘Dead Dance’ from Wednesday season 2 on Roblox

Lady Gaga recently teased her upcoming song, Dead Dance, on Roblox. The song will be part of Wednesday season 2, in which the singer will also be starring in a cameo role.Notably, Roblox is an online gaming platform where users can create characters and play multiple games with other players. Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, is on the platform as well. On Saturday, August 23, Pop Crave shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) featuring two messages from the singer on the platform.The first one read:&quot;'You've created a creature of the night, now I'm haunting your air, your soul, your eyes' - LG.&quot;Referencing her ongoing Mayhem Tour and teasing the release of her new song, the singer wrote in the second message:&quot;TOTAL MAYHEM in here, who is excited for THE DEAD DANCE.&quot;Fans online have reacted to this, as one wrote:&quot;She is so unserious.&quot;𐌄𐌋𐌄ᕓ𐌄𐌍 @Eleven_tonightLINK@PopCrave She is so unseriousMany fans have expressed excitement over the singer's upcoming cameo and song release for Wednesday season 2, while some were also surprised by her presence on Roblox.J•O•E @0KJ03LINK@PopCrave So essentially confirmed now… the question is just “when”ReplyMorty💬😈 @JoaquinMQ7LINK@PopCrave Gaga teasing “Dead Dance” on Roblox? That’s a wild vibe! 🖤💃 What’s her creepiest track yet?BlenderMan✦ @obvioyuhLINK@PopCrave i thought i’d never see lady gaga and roblox in the same sentenceSome users also took a dig at the Bad Romance singer.𝒜𝓎𝑜𝓉𝑜𝓂𝒾𝓁𝑜𝓌𝑜 👨🏽‍💻🦦 @Ayotomilow0LINK@PopCrave Or maybe she’s just trying to make Gen Z care about her music again🦒 @eurocyanideLINK@PopCrave Nicki Minaj literally ended her careerMasha @mashaweb3LINK@PopCrave Sometimes I wonder what happened to herAlso Read: &quot;COLLAB IS COMING AGAIN&quot; - Netizens react to Lady Gaga reposting multiple fan TikToks requesting an Ariana Grande remix of 'Abracadabra'More about Lady Gaga's song, Dead Dance, in Wednesday season 2The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals (Image via Getty)Season 1 of Wednesday was released in November 2022 and it became a huge hit. The show is a supernatural mystery comedy based on the characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams. Now, Lady Gaga is set to be part of season 2 of the show in multiple ways.She will be releasing the song, Last Dance, as part of the show. The song and its official video are expected to be released in September this year. Meanwhile, Gaga will also be acting in the installment. She will be playing the role of Rosaline Rotwood, who is a “legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday.”Earlier this month, Wednesday executive producer and director Tim Burton discussed working with the pop star, saying (h/t Variety):“She’s such an artist and so for me, working with an artist is inspirational. But I felt that way about Joanna and Steve, who I’ve worked with before. These people come on this set, you see the whole crew kind of light up. It’s a beautiful thing to witness.”Burton also revealed that he has another project in line with Gaga, but did not share any details about it.Katy Perry heaps praise on Lady Gaga's show during her Mayhem TourGaga is currently on her The Mayhem Ball tour. Before this, she performed at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City on April 27 this year as part of the promotional Viva La Mayhem tour. Katy Perry attended the show with her friends, Lauren Glucksman and Sarah Hudson. She uploaded multiple pictures of herself and her friends enjoying the show. She concluded with a story depicting Gaga's opening set and wrote in the caption:“Show was MAGINIFCA! The dress! The sand! Every moment was theee moment. So proud of you and grateful to grow up together @ladygaga Love u.”Incidentally, Perry also performed in Mexico City just a day before Lady Gaga as she is also currently on her Lifetimes Tour.Also Read: “Ended those ancient stan wars”: Netizens react to Katy Perry and her team dancing to Lady Gaga’s “Just Dance” in new video