  "COLLAB IS COMING AGAIN" - Netizens react to Lady Gaga reposting multiple fan TikToks requesting an Ariana Grande remix of 'Abracadabra'

By Pratyasha Sarkar
Published Aug 20, 2025 20:16 GMT
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1 - Source: Getty
Singer Lady Gaga has reposted multiple TikTok videos from fans requesting her to collaborate with Ariana Grande for an Abracadabra remix. The track features in her 2025 album, Mayhem, and was also the second single to be released from it.

On August 20, Lady Gaga reposted some TikTok videos from fans across the world, who requested her to collaborate with Ariana Grande for a remix version of Abracadabra. The singer did not mention any upcoming collaborations openly, but fans have been speculating that her reports are hinting at a new version of her hit track.

Fans took to X to react to Gaga's reposts, with many guessing that a collab is on the way with Grande. One X user wrote:

"COLLAB IS COMING AGAIN."
Some other fans also shared their mixed feelings about the possibility:

Meanwhile, other fans had contrasting views about a Gaga and Grande collab

Lady Gaga released Abracadabra in February 2025, alongside an official music video. The singer's music video premiered during the Grammy Awards earlier this year, and she has performed it at several subsequent events, including during Saturday Night Live and her headlining set in Coachella. As of now, no collaborative versions of the track exist.

When Lady Gaga shared her experience of working with Ariana Grande on Rain on Me

Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life - An All-Star GRAMMY Salute - Show - Source: Getty
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have previously collaborated on the song Rain on Me, which appeared on Gaga's sixth studio album, Chromatica (2020). Before the release of the album back in 2020, Gaga spoke to Apple Music about collaborating with Grande for the track. Speaking of how she first approached Grande, she said,

"I said to her, “OK, now everything that you care about while you sing, I want you to forget it and just sing. And by the way, while you’re doing that, I’m going to dance in front of you. And she was like, ‘Oh my God. Oh my God, I can’t, I can’t. I don’t know. Oh my God. OK, OK.’ And then I did it and she sang, and she started to do things with her voice that was different. And it was the joy of two artists going, ‘I see you.'"
Lady Gaga's comments came before she unveiled the video for the song, which features her dancing alongside Ariana Grande. Speaking further about her bond with the singer, Gaga also explained how their friendship developed,

"When she came into the studio, I was still crying and she was not. And she was like, ‘You’re going to be OK. Call me; here’s my number.' And she was so persistent. She would try over and over again to be friends with me. And I was too ashamed to hang out with her because I didn’t want to project all of this negativity onto something that was healing and so beautiful. And eventually she called me on my sh*t. She was, ‘You’re hiding.’ And I was … and then this friendship blossomed," she added.
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's collab track, Rain on Me, dropped before the release of Chromatica, as the album's second single. It also reached the first place on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the first all-female collaboration to top the chart. The success did not end there, as it became the most-streamed song by any woman globally during the summer of 2020.

It also won the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category at the 2021 Grammy Awards and created history by becoming the first all-female collaboration to take the award home.

Despite the speculation, it remains to be seen when Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande join hands to make music again.

Pratyasha Sarkar

Edited by Niharika Dabral
