“Didn’t expect that crossover” - Netizens react to Ariana Grande singing Hilary Duff’s ‘Why Not’

By Tanishqa Patil
Published Aug 20, 2025 15:38 GMT
Ariana Grande recently performed a rendition of Hilary Duff’s 2003 single Why Not in a promotional clip for her brand, r.e.m. beauty. The video, shared by Pop Crave on X, was initially posted on Ariana's beauty brand, R.E.M. beauty, on August 19, 2025. It instantly caught the attention of netizens.

One X user captured the reaction by mentioning how Grande's cover of the song is an unexpected take.

“Didn’t expect that crossover, but it actually fits so well 🎶”
Others acknowledged the vocal capability of Grande by saying:

These reactions indicate the duality of the post. It was unexpected, yet it connected with people who grew up with Duff’s music.

Ariana Grande’s Why Not cover

The cover of Why Not by Ariana Grande was first shared on the official Instagram account of R.E.M. Beauty as a viral marketing campaign. Uploaded on August 19, 2025, the video was accompanied by the following caption:

“Shop Ari’s effortless look using a Starlet liquid eyeshadow in shade ‘Horoscope.’”
Ariana Grande decided to sing a song by Hilary Duff called Why Not, which was released in 2003 in The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

Co-written by Charlie Midnight and Matthew Gerrard, the song touches upon the messages of spontaneity and optimism, urging listeners to take risks and live in the moment.

The song was released when Duff was transitioning out of the Disney Channel and into pop culture, making it an important step in her transition to a broader music career.

Ariana Grande: Balancing music and acting

Ariana Grande has progressed over time as a singer and a performer, with her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, released on March 8, 2024, as one of her most critically acclaimed projects so far.

Virtuosos Award - 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival - Source: Getty
In April 2025, Ariana Grande continued her success by releasing Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead, which included new songs like the synth-pop single Twilight Zone (released April 8).

She also co-wrote, directed, and produced a short sci-fi musical film called Brighter Days Ahead, released on YouTube on March 28, 2025. The film received six MTV VMA nominations, including Video of the Year.

Grande has also released several hit songs from the main album, with her latest single We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100—her tenth chart-topper.

Regarding the acting aspect, Grande will be performing her role once more as Glinda in Wicked: For Good, which is currently slated to be released in November of 2025.

Looking further ahead, she will voice the lead in Warner Bros.’ animated musical adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, slated for March 17, 2028, in IMAX theaters. She is also confirmed to star in another entry in the Meet the Parents series, alongside Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller.

Although she has increasingly focused on the film, Ariana Grande has made it clear that she has not forgotten about music. In an interview in July 2025, she labeled music her “lifeline”, reassuring fans that her artistic focus is on her singing career while she simultaneously explores acting.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Tanishqa Patil is a Pop Culture writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath).

Edited by Divya Singh
