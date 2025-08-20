“Didn’t expect that crossover” - Netizens react to Ariana Grande singing Hilary Duff’s ‘Why Not’

Ariana Grande recently performed a rendition of Hilary Duff’s 2003 single Why Not in a promotional clip for her brand, r.e.m. beauty. The video, shared by Pop Crave on X, was initially posted on Ariana's beauty brand, R.E.M. beauty, on August 19, 2025. It instantly caught the attention of netizens.Pop Crave @PopCraveLINKAriana Grande sings “Why Not” by Hilary Duff for r.e.m. beauty.One X user captured the reaction by mentioning how Grande's cover of the song is an unexpected take.“Didn’t expect that crossover, but it actually fits so well 🎶”Sarkar @450bxiLINK@PopCrave Didn’t expect that crossover, but it actually fits so well 🎶Ravaillac @0xRavaillacLINK@PopCrave ariana channeling her inner 2000s kid with a hilary duff classic? that's a crossover nobody saw coming, but we all secretly wanted. what's next, a collab for r.e.m. beauty?Seraj | سراج 🇮🇳 @seraj_atccLINK@PopCrave That’s a fun twist_ Ariana covering Hilary Duff shows her playful side and respect for pop history, all while promoting her own brand.Others acknowledged the vocal capability of Grande by saying:𝓐𝓳 𝓚𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓱 グ @Itz_aj_krishLINKHer voice fits this perfectlyjimmy @jimmysoldoutLINK@PopCrave THIS MF CLASSIC OMG SHE GETS ITjimmy @jimmysoldoutLINKTHIS MF CLASSIC OMG SHE GETS ITThese reactions indicate the duality of the post. It was unexpected, yet it connected with people who grew up with Duff’s music.Ariana Grande’s Why Not coverThe cover of Why Not by Ariana Grande was first shared on the official Instagram account of R.E.M. Beauty as a viral marketing campaign. Uploaded on August 19, 2025, the video was accompanied by the following caption:“Shop Ari’s effortless look using a Starlet liquid eyeshadow in shade ‘Horoscope.’” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAriana Grande decided to sing a song by Hilary Duff called Why Not, which was released in 2003 in The Lizzie McGuire Movie.Co-written by Charlie Midnight and Matthew Gerrard, the song touches upon the messages of spontaneity and optimism, urging listeners to take risks and live in the moment.The song was released when Duff was transitioning out of the Disney Channel and into pop culture, making it an important step in her transition to a broader music career.Ariana Grande: Balancing music and actingAriana Grande has progressed over time as a singer and a performer, with her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, released on March 8, 2024, as one of her most critically acclaimed projects so far.Virtuosos Award - 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival - Source: GettyIn April 2025, Ariana Grande continued her success by releasing Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead, which included new songs like the synth-pop single Twilight Zone (released April 8).She also co-wrote, directed, and produced a short sci-fi musical film called Brighter Days Ahead, released on YouTube on March 28, 2025. The film received six MTV VMA nominations, including Video of the Year.Grande has also released several hit songs from the main album, with her latest single We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100—her tenth chart-topper.Regarding the acting aspect, Grande will be performing her role once more as Glinda in Wicked: For Good, which is currently slated to be released in November of 2025.Looking further ahead, she will voice the lead in Warner Bros.’ animated musical adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, slated for March 17, 2028, in IMAX theaters. She is also confirmed to star in another entry in the Meet the Parents series, alongside Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller.Although she has increasingly focused on the film, Ariana Grande has made it clear that she has not forgotten about music. In an interview in July 2025, she labeled music her “lifeline”, reassuring fans that her artistic focus is on her singing career while she simultaneously explores acting.Stay tuned for more updates.