“Not sure how that would sound”: Netizens react to Sexyy Red revealing she wants to collaborate with Ariana Grande

By Devangee
Published Aug 08, 2025 02:12 GMT
97th Annual Oscars - Show - Source: Getty

On August 7, 2025, American rapper Sexyy Red took to her X (formerly Twitter) page to reveal that she would be open to collaborating with pop sensation and actress Ariana Grande.

Replying to a tweet asking about a potential collaboration between Sexxy Red and Ariana Grande, the rapper responded by saying "naw fr."

Fans of both artists have mixed reactions to the revelation, with some being skeptical of any potential collaboration.

"im not sure how that would sound…"
Some other fans also expressed that this is not a collaboration they would look forward to.

"yeah we don’t want that," a fan account commented.
"We don’t want it," another user replied.
"no shade but this would sounds a mess," another user commented.

However, many fans seemed to be enthusiastic about any potential collaboration as well, mentioning past successful collaborations Ariana Grande has had with rappers.

"this collab would actually do insane numbers lol," a fan said.
"Well she should. That would be awesome! 100%," another social media user said.
"a nicki x ariana x sexyyy club anthem would eatttt," another fan commented.

Ariana Grande has previously collaborated with rapper Nicki Minaj in 2014, 2026, 2018, and 2019. The 2016 track Side to Side, peaked at number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 at the time.

Sexyy Red says she’s "still single" after team pulls explicit post

On August 5, 2025, Complex reported that Sexyy Red, born Janae Nierah Wherry, told fans she was forced to delete a post from her accounts. The Poundtown rapper, known for her unfiltered social media presence, said the move came at her management’s request.

Despite the removal, she insisted she stands by the sentiment behind it. According to Complex, Sexyy Red first posted the message to X on August 4, 2025, writing,

Minutes later, she reportedly followed with a video declaring that she is single. She also posted to Instagram Stories, writing that her inbox was "thumpin."

Later that day, she updated followers, saying,

“My team made me take the post down, but I am still single and vulnerable, gentlemen.”

At the time of this writing, the original X post remained online while the Instagram version had been removed.

Ariana Grande appears in the first look featurette of the upcoming movie Wicked: For Good

On August 6, 2025, a first look at Wicked: For Good was released through a featurette published on its official YouTube page. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the sequel stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. The November release will continue the story from last year’s Oscar-winning Wicked, which earned $755 million worldwide.

In the video, Erivo describes Elphaba and Glinda’s connection as “unbreakable,” but “deeply challenged by the distance they have to navigate.” Grande also added,

“We really get to see how far we can push this friendship. There’s nuance, there’s hurt, there’s forgiveness.”

The footage includes behind-the-scenes moments of Ariana Grande with Michelle Yeoh and Erivo embracing Chu on the set of Wicked: For Good. The featurette also previews scenes that reveal the origins of Oz characters, including the Tin Man, Scarecrow, and Lion. Based on the second act of the Broadway musical, the sequel unfolds during Dorothy’s arrival in Oz.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo walk onstage to promote the upcoming film &quot;Wicked: For Good&quot; at CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, on April 02, 2025 (Image via Getty)
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo walk onstage to promote the upcoming film "Wicked: For Good" at CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, on April 02, 2025 (Image via Getty)

Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba fights to protect animals while Ariana Grande’s Glinda confronts her role as a spokeswoman for the Wizard’s regime.

About the author
Devangee

Devangee Halder is a Food and Pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in International Studies. A bibliophile and foodie, her academic background, with the intersection of history and cultural studies, has deepened her love for reading and writing.

With over a year of experience, including an internship at Indian Express, which she landed through correspondence with editor Raj Kumar Jha, she transitioned into her current role at this company. As a journalist covering gastronomic trends and other news from the F&B Industry, she veers away from prescriptivism, and instead prioritizes questioning of current narratives, and forwarding relevant news, ensuring they are devoid of sensationalism.

Devangee approaches food with an interdisciplinary lens, locating it vis-à-vis areas such as culture, history, memory, and economics, within which culinary traditions found fruition and subsequently flourished. When not working, she enjoys cooking and reading, alongside her newfound interest in weightlifting. Among her favorite personalities are Sarah Todd and Vikas Khanna, and she admires the late chef Jock Zonfrillo for his work on indigenous food habits and ingredients.

Know More
Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
