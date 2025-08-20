“Ended those ancient stan wars”: Netizens react to Katy Perry and her team dancing to Lady Gaga’s “Just Dance” in new video 

Katy Perry and her team were recently seen dancing to Lady Gaga's debut single, Just Dance. They danced backstage to the song before her concert in Newark on August 14.Perry and Gaga have been two of the greatest pop stars over the years. Hence, fans have often also pitted themselves against each other at times. However, the two artists have often supported each other, including earlier this year when Perry attended Gaga's concert.A new video, captured by Pop Crave on X (formerly Twitter) on August 19, showed Katy Perry and her team dancing to Just Dance. It was Lady Gaga's debut single, featuring Colby O'Donis, and was released on April 8, 2008.Fans online have reacted to it, as one referenced the rivalry between the stans of the two artists, tweeting:&quot;ended those ancient stan wars&quot;𝚓𝚊𝚖𝚎𝚜𝚡𝚘𝚡𝚘⁺₊⋆ ☀︎ ⋆ @anangelcriied_LINK@PopCrave @katyperry @ladygaga ended those ancient stan warsAnother wrote,alexis⸆⸉ @EternalXshineLINK@PopCrave @katyperry @ladygaga This just shows how both of them love each other but the fandoms are the one who are the bitter onesAnother commented,Gabito @allthelove_143LINKThese dancers are living my DREAM. Have a dance party with KATY PERRY while we listen to LADY GAGA!!!Some users, however, accused Perry of trying to use Gaga's fame to promote her ongoing tour, as one wrote:MAIN POP GIRL @PopMainGirlLINKTour is flopping so she needs some Gaga crumbsAnother wrote,Gwared.bsky.social - Brazda, Seel &amp;amp; Son✊🔻 @GwaredLINKShe is so checked out of the tour that is trying to kill her or exposing her as an android. That Ghost Nun is *powerful*.Another commented,All too Bad🧡❤️‍🔥 @fl0ptr0pic4nLINKeven her team knows who is betterAlso Read: Perez Hilton drops major update in Katy Perry’s Montecito mansion lawsuit, claims Orlando Bloom is now out as a witness in legal showdownKaty Perry heaped praise on Lady Gaga after attending her show in MexicoLady Gaga ¡VIVA LA MAYHEM!: Mexico City (Image Source: Getty)The Dark Horse singer attended Lady Gaga's Viva La Mayhem show at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City on April 27 this year. She attended the show with her friend Lauren Glucksman and longtime co-songwriter Sarah Hudson.Katy Perry uploaded multiple stories on her Instagram account of her dancing with her friends to Gaga's performances. After the show, she wrote in her Instagram story:“Show was MAGINIFCA! The dress! The sand! Every moment was theee moment. So proud of you and grateful to grow up together @ladygaga Love u.”Incidentally, Lady Gaga's show came just a day after Perry's in Mexico City. The latter is on her Lifetimes Tour and had three stops in Mexico in April. Meanwhile, Gaga performed her Mayhem show in Mexico, telling the audience,“To all my beautiful little monsters who are here tonight, it is an honor for me to be here, in your beautiful country, performing for you. It’s been 13 years since the last time I was here. I hope you see how hard I’ve worked on stage tonight to show you how much I admire and respect you. I sincerely thank you for choosing to spend the night with me.”Lady Gaga is also touring with Mayhem, her sixth solo studio album, which was released on March 7 this year.Katy Perry reportedly fined for shooting in a prohibited areaPerry released her song Lifetimes on August 8, 2024, as part of her album 143. Some footage in the song was shot in Ses Salines Natural Park on the Balearic Islands in Spain. She faced some backlash as it was suggested that it was filmed in a protected area, i.e., the dune of S’Espalmador.As per a report by Majorca Daily Bulletin on August 10, Perry and her team have been fined €6,001 (£5,197), and they have paid it already. As per the officials, no damage was found on the property, and hence, the penalty was limited to this fine.Katy Perry is currently touring with Lifetimes. It started on April 23 in Mexico City and will end on December 7 in Abu Dhabi.Also Read: “Still sort of friendly” — Zack Peter reacts to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spotted at a yacht party after confirming split