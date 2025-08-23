Where was Fall for Me filmed? Filming location and production details explored

Fall for Me is a German erotic thriller that was released on Netflix on August 21, 2025. Directed by Sherry Hormann and written by Stefanie Sycholt, the film features Svenja Jung as Lilli and Theo Trebs as Tom. The supporting cast includes Tijan Marei, Thomas Kretschmann, Victor Meutelet, among others.

The story revolves around Lilli, a German auditor who visits her younger sister Valeria in Mallorca and learns that she is engaged to a man she has only known for a few months. After investigating her suspicion that her sister is being deceived, Lilli meets Tom, an intriguing nightclub manager.

Lilli soon finds out that Tom and her sister's fiancé are involved in a bigger plot to defraud the sisters of their inheritance. Fall for Me was filmed on the beautiful island of Mallorca, which offers a dramatic and picturesque setting for the narrative.

Fall for Me filming location and other production details explored

The production of Netflix's Fall for Me was held on the island of Mallorca, Spain, with filming taking place at various locations to capture the island's picturesque and rustic beauty. The film's 36-day filming took place between May 17 and July 5, 2024.

Netflix and Wiedemann & Berg Television, a German production firm, collaborated on the project. Stefanie Sycholt wrote the screenplay and Sherry Hormann directed the movie. In addition to director of photography Marc Achenbach, a Spanish stunt team was brought in for specific situations that required stunts, especially those with complex cliff and underwater scenes.

What is the plot of Fall for Me?

Fall for Me centers on Lilli, who arrives on an island for a break and to visit her younger sister, Valeria. Lilli is quickly struck with a shocking discovery: Valeria is engaged to Manu, a charming Frenchman she has only known for a few months, and the two of them intend to invest in a luxurious bed and breakfast business venture.

Lilli's cautiousness leads her to suspect Manu's true intentions. As she quietly starts looking into it, she finds herself pulled to Tom, the mysterious and charming nightclub manager. After a few encounters, the two begin to have an affair. However, the growing mystery around Manu quickly complicates their growing romance.

As Lilli explores further, she learns that Manu is not who he portrays himself to be and that his engagement to Valeria is probably a part of a bigger plot to steal the sisters' fortune. The plot twists further when she also finds out that Tom is also involved in this elaborate scheme and works for a vicious real estate tycoon named Nick.

Even when Tom's involvement is revealed, Lilli is caught between her intense attraction to him and her rising distrust. Lilli attempts to protect her sister while learning the nature of her affections for Tom. When Lilli and Valeria face their enemies in the climax, it leads to a dangerous escape and a struggle for their lives and financial future, which finally determines if Tom's affections for Lilli were sincere despite his apparent lies.

Fall for Me released on Netflix on August 21, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

