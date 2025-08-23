Where was Relay filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Relay is an American thriller produced and directed by David Mackenzie, with a screenplay by Justin Piasecki. It features Riz Ahmed, Lily James, and Sam Worthington, and explores the world of high-stakes corporate espionage, whistleblowers, and clandestine intermediaries. The film was released theatrically on August 22, 2025.

Ad

The film is about Ash (Riz Ahmed), an enigmatic fixer who facilitates payoffs and guards whistleblowers like Sarah Grant (Lily James), who is targeted for revealing corporate malfeasance. Sam Worthington stars as Dawson, leader of a professional counterintelligence operation bent on following Ash and Sarah, creating the stage for a suspenseful and tense plot.

According to 4filming, Relay was shot mostly in New York City with some additional scenes in New Jersey. The locations provided a combination of bustling city streets, industrial zones, and residential neighborhoods for the movie's secretive mood. In an August interview with USA Today, Riz Ahmed noted on filming in Manhattan:

Ad

Trending

“We're dealing with New Yorkers. We're dealing with the, 'Hey, I'm walking here.'”

Filming location of Relay

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/ Bleecker Street)

The production was primarily filmed in New York City, with additional scenes shot in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Ad

New York City, New York : The majority of filming took place across Manhattan and Brooklyn. These areas provided high-rise office buildings, subway stations, alleyways, and busy streets that matched the film’s thriller tone. The city’s energy helped depict the dangerous, secretive operations that Ash undertakes while remaining anonymous.

: The majority of filming took place across Manhattan and Brooklyn. These areas provided high-rise office buildings, subway stations, alleyways, and busy streets that matched the film’s thriller tone. The city’s energy helped depict the dangerous, secretive operations that Ash undertakes while remaining anonymous. Jersey City, New Jersey: Several sequences were filmed in Jersey City, just across the Hudson River from Manhattan. Locations included urban streets, industrial zones, and warehouse districts. Jersey City offered similar visual aesthetics to Manhattan with fewer crowds.

Ad

Using both locations allowed the filmmakers to create a wider urban world that feels alive, intense, and full of covert activity.

Production and other details of Relay

Ad

The movie revolves around Ash, a New York City-based fixer. He mediates between whistleblowers and corporations anonymously through a relay service. Ash guards Sarah Grant, a whistleblower who has been targeted for exposing corporate corruption, handling document exchange, counter-surveillance, and decoy operations.

Ash utilizes disguises, burner cell phones, and perfectly timed dead drops to protect Sarah as they watch a professional counterintelligence unit pursue them. Throughout the narrative, Ash struggles with ethical dilemmas, the implications of corporate greed, and his own set of personal demons, including visiting Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

Ad

The film includes dodging surveillance cameras, stealing compromising papers, and culminating in a warehouse confrontation and symphony handover, emphasizing the public and private spaces that are the heart of the story's tension and intrigue.

The Relay movie is produced by David Mackenzie, Basil Iwanyk, Gillian Berrie, and Teddy Schwarzman. Production began in April 2023 in New York City and went further in Jersey City, New Jersey. Production employed a combination of public roads, industrial areas, and residential zones.

Ad

Also read: Arco (2025): Everything to know about the highly anticipated animated film of 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More