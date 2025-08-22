Arco (2025): Everything to know about the highly anticipated animated film of 2025

Arco (2025) is a French animated science fiction fantasy film directed by Ugo Bienvenu and written by Bienvenu with Félix de Givry. The film follows a 10-year-old boy who lives in the year 2932 with a family of time travelers. Eager to join them, he takes his sister’s rainbow-patterned suit for his first journey and loses control, crash-landing in the year 2075. There, he encounters a young girl named Iris, who lives with her infant brother and is cared for by a household robot named Mikki.

As Iris helps him hide from those who pursue him, the two children set out on a mission to return him home. Along the way, they explore a world changed by climate pressures, new technologies, and fractured human connections.

Their bond becomes central to the story as they search for a way to restore balance and understand the consequences of humanity’s past choices. The adventure ties together themes of family, memory, and resilience in a fragile future.

The film premiered in the 78th Cannes Film Festival Special Screenings section on May 16, 2025. It later opened the Locarno Kids section that August and won the Cristal Award for Best Feature and the Soundtrack Award at Annecy. These festival appearances positioned the film as one of the most discussed animated titles of the year.

It is produced by Fit Via Vi Film Productions, MountainA, and Remembers, with Natalie Portman, Félix de Givry, Sophie Mas, and Bienvenu serving as producers. NEON acquired distribution rights for North America shortly after its Cannes debut and will release it in select U.S. theaters on November 14, 2025. Diaphana Distribution will handle the French release on October 22, 2025.

Trailer gives first look at the journey

NEON released the first teaser trailer in August 2025, alongside the announcement of its English-language cast. The preview presents the story of Arco and Iris as they move through the world of 2075, showing visuals such as futuristic classrooms, holographic dinosaurs, and domed neighborhoods designed to endure extreme climate conditions.

The trailer highlights the contrast between the future Arco comes from and the issues facing 2075. Screen Rant noted that it emphasizes the friendship between the two children and their mission to save the world.

NEON confirmed that the English dub, featuring Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Flea, Mark Ruffalo, and Andy Samberg, will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7 before its U.S. theatrical release on November 14.

Where to watch Arco

Iris discovers a strange boy in the forest after his fall. (Image via NEON)

Arco had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025. Shortly after, NEON acquired the North American distribution rights. It opened the Locarno Kids section at the 78th Locarno Film Festival on August 6, 2025. It is scheduled to be released in France on October 22, 2025, followed by a limited theatrical release in the United States on November 14, 2025.

The English-language version will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2025. Details about streaming availability have not been announced.

Voice cast members and their characters

Iris and robot caretaker Mikki watch over Arco as he recovers. (Image via NEON)

The French voice cast includes:

Oscar Tresanini as Arco

Margot Ringard Oldra as Iris

Alma Jodorowsky as Iris’ mother

Swann Arlaud as Iris’ father

Vincent Macaigne as Dougie

Louis Garrel as Stewie

Oxmo Puccino as Arco’s father

Sophie Mas as Arco’s mother

The English voice cast includes:

Natalie Portman as one of the main characters

Will Ferrell

America Ferrera

Flea

Mark Ruffalo

Andy Samberg

Natalie Portman not only voices one of the main characters but also serves as a producer.

Final thoughts

Arco crash-lands after his first attempt at time travel. (Image via NEON)

Arco gained recognition after its premiere at Cannes and its subsequent showcase at the Locarno Kids section, before also earning the Cristal Award for Best Feature and the Soundtrack Award at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

In addition to these wins, the production and its creative team were highlighted at several international events, including recognition at Locarno for opening the Kids section, and nominations in European animation award circuits that followed its festival screenings.

Reviews, including The Hollywood Reporter’s coverage dated May 16, 2025, described it as a narrative of adolescent friendship placed against a backdrop of environmental issues. InSession Film’s review from Locarno, published on August 13, 2025, noted how it connects ecological themes with a story that remains accessible to younger viewers.

The film’s path through multiple festivals strengthened its position ahead of its theatrical rollout. NEON has confirmed it as its Oscar submission for Best Animated Feature at the 98th Academy Awards. With its festival awards, critical recognition, and an English-language version led by a notable cast, it is expected to remain part of awards season discussions.

The theatrical release is confirmed for October 22 in France and November 14 in the United States. Audience reception and box office performance will determine how far the film extends its impact beyond the festival circuit and into wider animated film conversations in 2025.

