Where to watch Elio (2025)? Streaming details explored

Pixar's animated sci-fi adventure Elio, which was directed by Adrian Molina, Domee Shi, and Madeline Sharafian, was released in the United States on June 20, 2025, after its premiere at the El Capital Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.The film centers on 11-year-old Elio, a creative and introverted child who unexpectedly finds himself welcomed aboard the Communiverse, an interstellar organization made up of various extraterrestrial representatives. After being mistakenly recognized as Earth's ambassador, Elio has to make his way through this strange new world, make friends with weird extraterrestrials, and deal with a warlord and his son in an intergalactic crisis.The voice cast features Yonas Kibreab as Elio, Zoe Saldaña as his aunt Olga, Remy Edgerly as Glordon, and Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon among others. The film was released for digital purchase or rent on August 19, 2025 on streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.Streaming details of Elio (2025) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPixar’s animated sci-fi has become one of the year’s most talked-about animated releases. Following its theatrical release, the animated sci-fi is now available to rent or purchase on the given platforms:Amazon Prime VideoApple TV Fandango at HomeBeginning September 9, 2025, it will be available on physical media in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD formats. In addition, fans could expect a unique SteelBook version with exclusive artwork and extras, including Easter eggs, deleted scenes, and behind-the-scenes featurettes.The film is anticipated to make its Disney+ debut in late September or early October 2025, complying with Disney's custom of releasing films three to six months after their theatrical runs. What is Elio about?The film centers on Elio Solís, an imaginative yet socially isolated 11-year-old boy who feels like an outsider on Earth. He finds comfort and curiosity in the possibility of extraterrestrial life while living with his aunt Olga, an Air Force major who sacrificed her aspirations to raise him. He constantly seeks out contact with aliens because he yearns to connect with something outside his planet, and this desire unintentionally materializes in a most surprising way. A cosmic mistake causes him to unintentionally blast up to the &quot;Communiverse,&quot; a huge interplanetary organization where delegates from galaxies all over the world come together to exchange information and uphold peace.He is misidentified as Earth's ambassador by the aliens, who misinterpret his arrival and behavior. After being abruptly thrown into this confusing intergalactic council, he must navigate tricky alien diplomacy and develop relationships with an array of extraterrestrial beings.The plot thickens with the introduction of Lord Grigon, a formidable warlord who harbors resentment towards the Communiverse and threatens its stability. Elio must deal with this interplanetary crisis despite his anxiety and unpreparedness for such tremendous duties. On his travels, he makes friends with Grigon's son, Glordon, who feels similarly misunderstood. As they work to resolve the issue, their growing friendship becomes essential to Elio's quest to find his own special place in the universe, as well as within himself and his family on Earth.Released on June 20, 2025, in the United States, Elio is available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandago At Home. Stay tuned for more updates.