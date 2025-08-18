7 Animated Comedies to Watch if You Liked Netflix's Home

Home is a vibrant comedy that captured viewers' hearts after its release on Netflix. This DreamWorks animated movie tells the story of Oh, an alien who makes a huge mistake. He sends a party invite to the entire galaxy by accident. Now, he is compelled to run and hide from his realm.

During his escape, Oh encounters Tip, a brave human girl looking for her mother, who has gone missing. And together they form an unlikely friendship.

The animated movie blends heart and humor in every sequence. The film displays how different beings can come together for a bigger purpose. It teaches valuable lessons about acceptance and friendship. And fans of Home like its enthusiastic animation and fun characters.

The movie brings joy to both adults and kids. And for viewers who enjoyed watching Home on Netflix, several other animated comedies share similar themes of unprecedented adventure and unlikely connections.

1) Big Hero 6

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of Big Hero 6 follows Hiro, a young robotics genius living in the fictional city of San Fransokyo. One day, his brother dies in a tragic accident, and he is left alone and lost. That is when Hiro discovers Baymax, an inflatable healthcare robot his brother created.

Hiro collaborates with Baymax and his brother's pals to develop a superhero unit. They are compelled to stop a mysterious villain who threatens their city. The film shows how friendships help heal emotional scars. And much like Home, the movie blends touching moments with comedy. Both films feature an unlikely bond between various types of characters. The animation style is engaging and bright throughout the narrative.

Big Hero 6 is available for viewers to watch on Netflix.

2) Lilo & Stitch

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Lilo & Stitch narrates the tale of a lonely Hawaiian girl named Lilo. She adopts what she assumes as a strange dog from an animal shelter. The eccentric-looking dog turns out to be Stitch, a dangerous alien experiment.

The alien was created to finish everything he touches. However, living with Lilo and her sister Nani, Stitch transforms completely. The alien discovers the family bond and love through the bond of the sisters. This Disney film shares themes similar to those of Home.

Both movies display aliens learning to understand humans. They prove that family is not just about blood connections. The Hawaiian setting additionally presents beautiful visuals and cultural depth to the narrative.

Lilo & Stitch is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) The Boxtrolls

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The Boxtrolls is a stop-motion animated movie by Laika Studios. The premise of the story follows Eggs, a human boy raised by underground creatures known as Boxtrolls.

These gentle beings live beneath the fictional town of Cheesebridge. However, an evil exterminator called Archibald Snatcher wishes to destroy all Boxtrolls.

Eggs will have to save his adopted family from this dangerous threat. The film explores themes of understanding differences and acceptance. Like Home, it displays how the outcasts can find their place. Both movies deal with characters who feel unique from everyone around. The eccentric animation style makes every frame resemble a work of art.

The Boxtrolls is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Planet 51

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Planet 51 flips the typical alien invasion story completely around. The premise follows Captain Chuck Baker, an astronaut who lands on an alien planet. He expects to find space but ends up discovering a civilization instead.

The green alien residents think Chuck is a dangerous invader. And a young alien named Lem decides to help Chuck return home safely. The film shows how fear comes from not comprehending others. Both Planet 51 and Home feature humans becoming friends with aliens.

They prove that friendship can bridge any gap between different beings. The colorful animation brings the alien world to life with laughter.

Planet 51 is available from Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Mars Needs Moms

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Mars Needs Moms follows nine-year-old Milo as he encounters every child's worst nightmare. Martians kidnap his mother because they require human moms to raise their kids. Milo travels to Mars to rescue her before it is too late. He meets Gribble, a human who has been held captive on Mars for years.

Together, they plan a risky rescue mission to save Milo's mom. The movie explores the special bond between children and mothers. Like Home, it displays characters from unique worlds working together. Both films prove that love can overcome any distance and obstacle. The Martian world is filled with engaging technology and strange costumes.

Mars Needs Moms is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Monsters vs. Aliens

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Monsters vs. Aliens introduces Susan Murphy, who gets hit by a meteorite on her wedding day. The space rock makes her grow to an enormous size overnight. The government captures Susan and places her with other monsters.

However, when the aliens attack Earth, these monsters transform unlikely heroes. Susan, now named Ginormica, leads the team against the aliens.

The film celebrates being different and embracing one's unique qualities. And similar to Home, it displays how outsiders can turn into heroes. Both movies feature alien characters and themes of acceptance. The explosive action sequences are engaging while keeping the tone funny and light.

Monsters vs. Aliens is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) The Mitchells vs. The Machines

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The Mitchells vs. The Machines focuses on a family struggling to stay intact. Katie Mitchell is leaving for film school while her dad dreads living all by himself. Their family road journey turns into a disaster when robots invade the world. The Mitchells become humanity's last ray of hope against the machine invasion.

They must work together to save the planet from destruction. The film demonstrates how families can overcome their differences during tough times. And much like Home, it blends genuine emotional moments and humor. Both movies feature technology that goes wrong in unexpected ways. The unique animation style comprises hand-drawn elements that make it unique.

These animated comedies offer the same nuance and heartiness that made Home stand out. Each movie provides adventure, laughs, and meaningful messages about friendship.

