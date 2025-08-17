7 Emma Myers Movies and Shows to Watch if You Liked Her in Wednesday 2

Emma Myers has become a seasoned actor since her breakthrough role as Enid Sinclair in Netflix's supernatural show Wednesday. Emma Myers started her career as a child in 2010. And her portrayal of the vibrant werewolf roommate to the protagonist in Wednesday displays her natural talent and charm.

And with the recent release of Wednesday Season 2, Emma Myers has proved her acting range once again. The young artist has built an impressive portfolio that spans several genres. Emma Myers displayed versatility in every new work, from family comedies to mystery dramas.

Her career includes both feature films and television cameos. Each role has helped Emma Myers grow as an artist. And for the viewers who enjoyed watching Emma Myers in Wednesday Season 2, they will find plenty of entertainment in her other works. Her filmography offers something for every audience.

Girl in the Basement, A Taste of Christmas, Girl in the Basement, and four other Emma Myers movies and shows to watch if you liked her in Wednesday 2.

1) A Good Girl's Guide to Murder

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Emma Myers adapts the centre stage in this mystery drama adaptation of Holly Jackson's bestselling book. She portrays the role of Pip Fitz-Amobi, a strong-willed high school student who takes on investigating a murder case for a school project. The series' premise follows Pip as she reopens a five-year-old case, encapsulating the death of Andie Bell.

Everyone believed Andie's boyfriend, Sal Singh, was the culprit behind the crime before unaliving himself. Pip refuses to accept this conclusion and starts her methods of finding the truth. Her search uncovers intense secrets in her small town of Little Kilton. The show blends crime thriller elements and teen drama.

Emma Myers delivers a memorable performance as the amateur detective. The series explores themes of truth and justice while maintaining suspense through every episode.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is available on Netflix for viewers.

2) Family Switch

A still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

This is another Netflix comedy movie featuring Emma Myers in a body-switching adventure with comedic stars Ed Helms and Jennifer Garner. The story focuses on the Walker family, who mysteriously switch bodies during an unprecedented planetary alignment.

Emma Myers plays the role of CC Walker, a teenage daughter who ends up in her mother's body. The family must navigate their everyday lives while trapped in different bodies. CC struggles with her mom's work responsibilities while the mother deals with her high school drama.

The film explores family dynamics and the challenges of understanding each other's perspectives. Emma Myers displays her comedic timing alongside the experienced cast. The movie delivers laughs while teaching crucial lessons about empathy and family bonds.

Family Switch is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

3) The Baker and the Beauty

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Emma Myers appeared in limited screen time during the single-season run of this ABC romantic comedy drama show. The series was based on the Israeli show of the same name. It narrates the story of Daniel Garcia, a Miami baker who starts dating international supermodel Noa Hamilton.

Myers had a recurring role in this intercultural romantic show. The narrative explored the contrast between Noa's glamorous world and Daniel's working-class Cuban-American family.

It dealt with themes of love across cultural differences and social classes. The show featured challenges of maintaining relationships under the world's scrutiny and family dynamics. Although the series was cancelled after one season, it provided Myers with long-lasting experience in ensemble acting work.

The series is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Girl in the Basement

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This film features Emma Myers in a dramatic role based on actual events. The movie tells the horrifying tale of Elisabeth Fritzi, who was held captive by her biological father for years. Myers plays Marie, a character inspired by one of Elisabeth's kids. The film depicts the psychological trauma that affects the family members.

It displays how the captivity affected various generations within the household. Myers delivers a sensitive performance in this challenging subject matter. The movie explores themes of family secrets, survival, and psychological manipulation. Her role displayed her ability to deal with serious, dramatic material early in her career.

Girl in the Basement is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) A Taste of Christmas

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Myers makes her presence in the classic Christmas romance formula. The story's premise follows Natalie, a food critic who returns to her hometown for the holidays. She reconnects with her past while discovering new romantic connections.

Myers cameoed in a supporting role in this feel-good holiday movie. The film includes all the traditional Hallmark factors like small-town charm and seasonal romance.

It features themes of finding love and coming home during the Christmas season. The movie displayed family traditions and the impact of community connections. Emma Myers contributes to the wholesome, festive atmosphere that Hallmark audiences expect from their holiday programming.

6) Southern Gospel

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This faith-based drama movie features Myers, Kately Nacon, and Max Ehrich in supporting roles. The story's premise follows Samuel Allen, a preacher's son, who gets involved with a traveling gospel group.

Myers embodies the role of Angie Blackburn, a character connected to the music world narrative. The film explores themes of personal calling, family expectations, and faith. It displays the world of Southern gospel music and its cultural significance. The film addresses questions about family obligations versus following dreams.

Myers displays her range of acting in this genre-specific project. The movie appeals to viewers interested in faith-based narrative and southern cultural entertainment.

7) Dead of Night

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Myers made a small yet impactful appearance in this anthology horror series on Syfy. Every episode delivers a standalone horror story with different situations and characters. The series featured various thriller and supernatural elements across its episodes.

Myers participated in one of the show's horror vignettes during its run. The anthology format allowed different actors to showcase their horror and skills in scenarios. Each narrative explored various aspects of supernatural occurrences and fear.

The show provided Emma Myers with acting experience in this genre before her mirroring role in Wednesday. It displayed her comfort level with darker and more intense material. The series helped prepare her for the gothic setting she would later utilize in the Addams Family universe.

Emma Myers has established a versatile career across platforms and multiple genres. From holiday movies to mystery series, she constantly delivers entertaining performances.

