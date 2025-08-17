Foundation season 3 episode 7 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

  • home icon
By Siddhant
Published Aug 17, 2025 08:44 GMT
Foundation season 3 episode 6, The Shape of Time (Image via AppleTV+)
A still from Foundation season 3 (Image via AppleTV+)

Foundation season 3 episode 7 will be released at 12 am ET on August 22, 2025 exclusively on Apple TV+. Episode 6 of the science-fiction show, based on Issac Asimov’s books, expanded on the meeting between Demerzel and Gaal while The Mule finally makes his move.

Previously, Brother Dawn was sent flying through an airlock in episode 5 and was never mentioned, beyond Demerzel’s claims that he was dead. However, in episode 6, Brother Day’s adventure into Mycogen finally leads to something. He finds his consort Song in her apartment but her decision leads to some devastating consequences for the Cleon 1 clone.

Meanwhile, Bayta and Toran Mallow take Magnifico to New Terminus, hoping to strike a deal that benefits both the Foundation and the Traders Alliance. However, The Mule has other ideas as he interrupts the Vault opening and Hari Seldon’s speech about the future with his own attack.

These developments mark a key point in Foundation season 3, suggesting that the conflict between the Empire, Foundation, and The Mule has finally hit its most dangerous phase.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers.

When does Foundation season 3 episode 7 come out? Release time for all major time zones

Foundation season 3 episode 7, titled Foundation's End, will debut at 12 am ET on August 22, 2025. The story progresses as tensions between The Empire, Foundation, and The Mule reach new heights, putting the entire universe in danger. For viewers around the world, here is the series' release schedule across major time zones:

Regions

Release date

Release Time

Pacific Time

August 22

12:00 AM PT

Mountain Time

August 22

01:00 AM MT

Central Time

August 22

02:00 PM CT

British Summer Time

August 22

8:00 AM BST

India Standard Time

August 22

12:30 PM IST

Japan Standard Time

August 22

4:00 PM JST

Australian Eastern Standard Time

August 2

5:00 PM AEST

Viewers can stream Foundation season 3 episode 6 exclusively on Apple TV+, with a paid subscription. The streaming platform offers $9.99/month with a seven-day free trial for new users.

How many episodes are left in Foundation season 3?

Following the release of Foundation season 3 episode 6, the sci-fi series has four episodes remaining to complete its current season. It follows the same pattern as its previous two seasons with a ten-episode format, which means episodes 7 to 10 are yet to be released.

The remaining episodes will be made available every week on Friday as follows:

  • Episode 7: Foundation's End - August 22, 2025
  • Episode 8: Skin in the Game - August 29, 2025
  • Episode 9: The Paths That Choose Us - September 5, 2025
  • Episode 10: Season finale (Title TBA) - September 12, 2025

A brief recap of Foundation season 3 episode 6

A still from Foundation season 3 (Image via AppleTV+)

Foundation season 3 episode 6 brings The Mule back on screen and not through a holo-call but with the warlord waking up with a shock on his spaceship. He then commands his right-hand man to prepare Blacktongue to attack another planet, which is later revealed to be New Terminus. Back on Gaal Dornick’s ship, Demerzel has made a shocking appearance and the encounter quickly turns violent.

However, Gaal convinces Demerzel about her role in Hari Seldon’s future and the two work together for a little while. Demerzel gets direct access to Gaal's memories and visions, which proves what the latter has been telling her. She also manages to figure out when and where Gaal and The Mule will have their first and final confrontation.

The robot eventually leaves the mentalist alone on her ship, but only after informing her that New Terminus is under attack by The Mule. Meanwhile, on Mycogen, Brother Day has finally found Song and attempts to convince her that he is the love of her life. He even offers her the memories that Demerzel deleted alongside the robot’s makeup tool which he hoped would convince her to accept him.

However, Song outright rejects Day instead and tells him that if she ever did say “I love you” to him, it was only out of fear. That seemingly breaks Day’s heart as Song’s partner, Oceanglass, steps into the room and protects Song by shooting Day with a stun gun. Song then tells him that Oceanglass is her one true love and life partner, and anything she and Day shared was fake.

What to expect from Foundation season 3 episode 7?

A still from Foundation season 3 episode 6, The Shape of Time (Image via AppleTV+)

Foundation season 3 episode 7 will likely deal with the consequences of The Mule’s attack on New Terminus after he forced the planet’s defences to fire upon each other. More importantly, it is expected to focus on the aftermath of holographic Hari Seldon’s lack of knowledge about The Mule and how he remains a dark spot in his predictions.

The destruction caused on New Terminus, however, will likely only be the start of the warlord’s plans for the universe and the episode may explore his attempt to find Gaal Dornick. She’s currently on her ship near Clarion station, and after barely surviving a pow-wow with Demerzel, the Second Foundation’s leader has a lot of work left to do.

That is especially with Brother Dawn presumed dead, as Demerzel reveals that his nanites stopped functioning seconds after he was ejected from the airlock. But since he was wearing a safety suit, the likelihood that he survived is high and that may be explored in episode 7.

Brother Day, on the other hand, is firmly rejected by Song after finding her in the Mycogen district and he is even shot by her “true mate” Oceanglass, leaving Day heartbroken. But to make matters worse, Oceanglass is part of the district’s security force and someone who doesn’t like the Cleons or their clones, leaving his life hanging by a thread.

Interested viewers can watch Foundation season 3 episode 6 on August 15 on Apple TV+.

