Will there be Smoke season 2? Renewal possibilities and more

Apple TV+ has not announced a Smoke season 2 as of writing. The first season concluded on August 15, 2025, after premiering on June 27, 2025.

Created by Dennis Lehane, the crime drama stars Taron Egerton as arson investigator Dave Gudsen and Jurnee Smollett as Detective Michelle Calderone. Set in the Pacific Northwest, the series follows the pair as they investigate a string of arson attacks while navigating complex professional and personal circumstances.

Although marketed as a limited series, Lehane has outlined a potential three-season arc, but continuation will depend on Apple TV+’s review of audience numbers, critical response, and other production factors. No official decision regarding renewal has been made.

Is Taron Egerton returning for Smoke season 2?

Apple TV+ has not yet made a formal announcement about Smoke season 2, as of August 2025. The show was advertised as a limited series; however, Lehane has said in interviews that he sees the tale going on for three seasons. He said that he has a clear ending in mind for the series, but the middle and end would depend on if it gets renewed. So, it is unconfirmed if Taron Egerton will return for a second season.

Before agreeing to renewals, streaming services usually look at several criteria. These could include things like the number of people who watched the first episode, how many people stayed with the show through all of its episodes, how critics reacted, and how engaged the audience was. Apple TV+ has not disclosed the viewership figures for Smoke, nor has it established a definitive timeline for the renewal decision.

What is Smoke all about?

Smoke (Image via Prime Video)

Smoke is an American crime drama miniseries created by Dennis Lehane, inspired by Firebug, a podcast about the crimes of arsonist John Leonard Orr. The series premiered on Apple TV+ on June 27, 2025.

Set in the Pacific Northwest, it follows arson investigator Dave Gudsen, who has a troubled past and is writing a novel while on the job, and Detective Michelle Calderone, a former Marine who maintains strict focus and discipline in her work. In its first season, the pair collaborate to track down two serial arsonists who remain at large.

As the investigation progresses, the team uncovers new leads while confronting internal challenges, blending procedural crime-solving with in-depth character exploration.

Potential storylines for Smoke season 2

If Smoke season 2 is commissioned, existing narrative threads could be developed further. Season 1 left questions regarding the status of the arson investigation unit and ongoing cases. Possible areas for continuation include:

New arson incidents requiring fresh investigative approaches.

Background exploration of secondary characters.

Introduction of new individuals connected to arson cases.

Development of unresolved plot points from the season 1 finale.

Lehane’s multi-season outline suggests that a second season could act as a bridge to the final planned season.

Possible returning cast

Smoke (Image via Prime Video)

If Smoke season 2 gets a green light, it is expected to keep most of its main characters. Egerton and Smollett's roles are significant to the show. Characters from season 1 may show up again, and new roles may be added to the investigative team to make it bigger.

Production timeline and release estimates

Should Smoke season 2 be approved in the months following the finale, filming could start in early or mid-2026. Given typical production cycles involving filming, editing, and post-production, a release in late 2026 or early 2027 would be possible. Changes to the script or schedule could shift these estimates.

What happened in Smoke season 1?

Smoke (Image via Prime Video)

In the final episode of Smoke, Detective Michelle Calderone catches arson investigator Dave Gudsen following a fight. Dave kept working on cases, including looking into fires he had started, even though he thought Michelle was following him without any proof.

Dave believed that Steven's house fire was a set-up. He asked his ex-wife for an alibi, but she said no. Dave threatened Harvey because he had done something wrong with money, and he and Michelle worked together on a new arson case that turned into a forest fire. Dave tried to kill Michelle during the event, but she was able to stop him and capture him.

Michelle had already slain Steven and tried to frame Dave by burning down his house. She asked her brother Benji to delete the video after she found out that a neighbor's camera had caught her on tape. Benji is thought to have ignited the woodland fire to keep the police busy.

Detectives Ezra Esposito and Dawn Hudson later found Dave's arsonist suit in his car, which was physical proof. Parts of Dave's book also showed that he knew of unreported aspects of arson, which linked him to more than one fire.

In his repeated denials of involvement while imprisoned, Dave implied that others may have had access to case information. He was ready to accept punishment after imagining himself as an old man and seeing his family take his possessions.

The ending leaves some things unsolved, such as Benji keeping a copy of the incriminating footage and the fact that there is no official ruling in Dave's case. This paves the way for a potential second season.

Apple TV+ has not confirmed Smoke season 2. Renewal would hinge on viewership, reception, and the creator’s planned three-season arc. If approved, filming could start in 2026 for a late 2026 or early 2027 release, potentially continuing unresolved plots and new investigations.

Smoke season 1 is available for online streaming on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

