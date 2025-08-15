7 sci-fi movies to watch if you liked I, Robot

The 2004 American sci-fi action movie I, Robot (stylized as i, ROBOT) was written and directed by Jeff Vintar and Akiva Goldsman.

Loosely based on Isaac Asimov’s 1950 short story collection, the film incorporates his Three Laws of Robotics and select characters, and stars Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan, Bruce Greenwood, James Cromwell, and Alan Tudyk.

In the scenario set in Chicago in 2035, people are served by highly developed robots subject to stringent safety regulations.

In 2035, where robots follow the Three Laws of Robotics, Detective Del Spooner (Will Smith) investigates the mysterious death of U.S. Robotics founder Alfred Lanning (James Cromwell). His search leads to Sonny (Alan Tudyk), a unique human-like robot, and a conflict that could reshape the future of humans and machines.

If viewers enjoyed I, Robot for its mix of futuristic world-building, ethical dilemmas about artificial intelligence, and action-driven investigations, here is a list of seven similar movies.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Chappie, and 6 other sci-fi movies to watch similar to I, Robot

1) Minority Report

Tom Cruise as John Anderton in Minority Report (Image via Apple TV+)

Steven Spielberg's 2002 cyberpunk action movie Minority Report is based in part on Philip K. Dick's novella.

It follows Precrime Chief John Anderton in 2054 Washington, D.C., who uses three “precogs” to stop crimes before they happen. When accused of a future murder, he becomes a fugitive, uncovering a mystery that blends thriller and science fiction.

Similar to I, Robot, Minority Report examines a future legal system in which moral responsibility and free will are questioned in light of cutting-edge technology intended to safeguard humanity.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix

2) Ex Machina

Ex Machina is a 2014 British science fiction movie (Image via Apple TV+)

The British science fiction film Ex Machina was released in 2014. Starring Domhnall Gleeson, Alicia Vikander, and Oscar Isaac, the film follows a programmer tasked by his CEO to conduct a Turing test on an advanced female humanoid robot.

After winning a competition, a young programmer gets to spend a week at the CEO of his company's remote home. Ava, a lifelike humanoid robot created to push the limits of artificial intelligence, is presented to him there.

The boundaries between human and computer become increasingly hazy as their sessions go on due to trust and control issues, making the results tense and uncertain.

Like I, Robot, Ex Machina explores the tense relationship between humans and lifelike artificial intelligence, where emotion and manipulation challenge the boundaries between creator and creation.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix, HBO Max

3) A.I. Artificial Intelligence

A.I. Artificial Intelligence is a sci-fi movie directed by Steven Spielberg (Image via Apple TV+)

Steven Spielberg's 2001 American science fiction movie A.I. Artificial Intelligence was partially based on Brian Aldiss's 1969 short tale Supertoys Last All Summer Long.

With performances by Jude Law, Frances O'Connor, Brendan Gleeson, and William Hurt, it centers on David (Haley Joel Osment), a youthful android created with the special ability to love, and is set in a future civilization.

Humanity is served by sophisticated robots known as mechas in a future altered by climate change. David, a prototype young android with special programming for love, is one of them.

His need for acceptance after being adopted by a human family leads him on an incredible trip influenced by fairy tales and the pursuit of a means of being "real."

A.I. Artificial Intelligence, like I, Robot, explores a future in which robots have human-like emotions, provoking discussions about identity and what it means to be alive.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix

4) Elysium

Elysium is a 2013 American dystopian sci-fi action movie (Image via Apple TV+)

Neill Blomkamp is the writer, producer, and director of the 2013 American dystopian sci-fi action movie Elysium.

Set between a shattered Earth and an opulent space home called Elysium, it stars Matt Damon, Jodie Foster, Sharlto Copley, Alice Braga, Diego Luna, Wagner Moura, and William Fichtner.

The film addresses immigration, overpopulation, transhumanism, healthcare, labor exploitation, justice, technology, and class inequality while fusing action with incisive social criticism.

Although Elysium emphasizes class differences over robotic laws, its sophisticated society is similar to I, Robot in that it raises awareness of the ways in which systems and machines might uphold current power structures.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock

5) RoboCop

RoboCop is a 2014 science fiction action movie (Image via Apple TV+)

José Padilha is the director of the 2014 science fiction action movie RoboCop. The film is a remake of the 1987 blockbuster.

Joel Kinnaman, the franchise's fourth installment, plays the title role. Other cast members include Gary Oldman, Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson, Abbie Cornish, Jackie Earle Haley, Michael K. Williams, Jennifer Ehle, and Jay Baruchel.

Set in 2028, a severely injured detective becomes a cyborg police officer, serving as a corporation’s workaround to legal barriers on robotic law enforcement. As he adapts, he must balance human instincts with programmed control, putting personal justice at odds with corporate interests.

I, Robot and RoboCop both focus on hybrid human-machine characters who must balance human morality with programmed duty in a future dominated by corporations.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu

6) Chappie

Chappie is a 2015 dystopian science fiction action movie (Image via Apple TV+)

Chappie (2015) is a dystopian sci-fi action film directed by Neill Blomkamp. The movie was set and shot in Johannesburg and starred Sharlto Copley, Dev Patel, Hugh Jackman, Ninja, Yolandi Visser, Jose Pablo Cantillo, and Sigourney Weaver.

In Johannesburg, police robots help combat rising crime, but their creator secretly develops an AI capable of independent thought and emotion. A gang steals one damaged robot and fitted with this new AI.

Named Chappie, the robot learns about the world like a child, caught between survival, innocence, and the harsh realities of its environment.

Similar to I, Robot, Chappie narrates the tale of a sophisticated robot whose capacity for independent thought and emotion subverts social norms and anxieties over artificial intelligence.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix, HBO Max

7) Upgrade

Upgrade is a 2018 cyberpunk action-horror movie (Image via Apple TV+)

Leigh Whannell is the writer and director of the 2018 cyberpunk action-horror movie Upgrade, which stars Harrison Gilbertson, Betty Gabriel, and Logan Marshall-Green.

In a near-future world of advanced human-computer augmentations, a mechanic is left paraplegic and his wife dead after a brutal attack. A groundbreaking implant restores his mobility and grants him extraordinary abilities.

As he hunts those responsible, he discovers the technology within him has its own agenda.

Upgrade shares its fascination with the integration of humans and machines, but it is more visceral than I, Robot. It illustrates how technology advancements can go from being tools of justice to being threats of domination.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix

Interested viewers can watch I, Robot on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+.

