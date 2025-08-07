  • home icon
By Tanishqa Patil
Published Aug 07, 2025 17:00 GMT
Site (2025): Full list of cast and characters explored (Image via Blue Fox Entertainment)
Site (2025) releases on August 7,2025 (Image via Blue Fox Entertainment)

Site (2025) is a sci-fi thriller written and directed by Jason Eric Perlman, expected to release in the United States on August 8, 2025. Based on the official synopsis, Neil (Jake McLaughlin) is inexplicably subjected to a time distortion in an abandoned military test facility when he and his business partner, Garrison (Theo Rossi), investigate it.

Soon, Neil is experiencing a traumatic flashback to a WWII prison camp in China named Unit 731, which somehow bears the key to his dissolving present. He starts to deduce that the past lives and occurrences in this location of unspeakable brutality seem to mirror his trauma with his son, Wiley, and his wife Elena (Arielle Kebbel).

In need of information, Neil recruits Naomi (Miki Ishikawa) to help locate the last living scientist at the facility. Ultimately, Neil awakens to a new redemptive responsibility, both within his own family and the greater society around him.

Backed by Entelekey Media, the production brings together a talented cast and creative team to deliver an emotionally resonant and thematically rich thriller. The following is a full rundown of the cast, supporting roles, and production members of Site.

Main Cast of Site (2025)

Site is a sci-fi psychological thriller with a closed cast of five key characters who are paramount to the overall plotline of the movie. The story develops along the lines of their interdependent lives, divided loyalties, and hidden secrets:

Jake McLaughlin as Neil Bardo

Jake McLaughlin stars as Neil Bardo (Image via Facebook)
McLaughlin stars as Neil Bardo, whose psychological unraveling drives the film. He also earned recognition for playing Aaron, Alex Karev’s brother, on Grey’s Anatomy, and led the cast of the TV series Quantico.

Arielle Kebbel as Elena

HBO&#039;s &quot;The Penguin&quot; New York Premiere - Source: Getty
Kebbel portrays Elena, the wife of Neil, whose emotional development serves as a significant counterpoint to the movie. Some of her past roles include that of Lexi Branson on The Vampire Diaries, Amelia on Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt of the Bone Collector, and Gia Matteo in Fifty Shades Freed.

Theo Rossi as Garrison

Celebrities Visit Build - June 10, 2019 - Source: Getty
Rossi plays the role of Garrison, a business partner of Neil, who is also involved in the mystery. He is best known for his breakout role on the show Sons of Anarchy and appearances in films such as Red State and The Alienist.

Miki Ishikawa as Naomi

Los Angeles Community Screening Of &quot;Monster&quot; - Source: Getty
Ishikawa takes the character of Naomi, the journalist who helps Neil in his investigation. She has played a lead role in The Terror: Infamy and voiced notable roles in animated projects like Voltron: Legendary Defender.

Yoson An as Jian

Beyond Fest Special Screening Of Sony Pictures&#039; &quot;Heart Eyes&quot; - Source: Getty
Yoson appears as Jian, whose connection to the emerging mystery is made more evident as the story unfolds. His growing career graph includes his role as Ken in Crazy Rich Asians and Mulan (2020).

Supporting cast of Site (2025)

Though the main characters propel the sci-fi drama, the supporting cast of Site (2025) serves to broaden the context of the secretive world depicted in the movie.

  • Carson Minniear as Wiley Bardo
  • Neagheen Homaifar as Aravané Kader
  • Art Newkirk as Officer M. Boykins
  • Kavi Raz as Ronith Nanda
  • Vince Foster as Andrew Uchida
  • Michael Harding as Carl
  • Bonnie Johnson as Lynn
  • Savannah Belcher as ER Dr. Jordan
  • Megan Blake as Nurse Kelly
  • Joseph Curtis Callender as School Executive #2
  • Stephen Jared as Detective #1
  • Abraham Hsu as Sergeant
  • Fabian Starr as Gas Masked Soldier
  • Rishi Arya as Young Ronith Nanda
  • Eric Whitten as Tobin Marris
  • Gezell Fleming as Dr. Boyce
  • Chris TC Edge as a Military Hospital Patient
  • Corey Jung as Guang
  • Zion Hasan Mackins as Doctor
  • Greg Holcombe as Brigadier General Parjek
  • Hiroshi Otaguro as Ichiro
  • Kyle Andrew Bell as Driver
  • Minna Sugay as War Camp Prisoner
  • Seth O'Herin as Detective #2
  • Scotty 'JJ' Moss as Gas Masked Soldier
  • Gabriel Camber as Bar Patron
  • De'Shaunté Caudle as Patient
  • Lew Herman as Scientist
  • Gary Maniloff as Scientist
Crew & production of Site (2025)

  • Director: Jason Eric Perlman
  • Written by: Jason Eric Perlman
  • Producers: Kelly Hayes, Benjamin Cooke, Yvonne Supangkat, and Jason Eric Perlman
  • Distributor: Blue Fox Entertainment
  • Production Company: Entelekey Media

The Site (2025) is now playing in select U.S. theaters.

Tanishqa Patil

Tanishqa Patil is a Pop Culture writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath).

