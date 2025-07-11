How many episodes are there in Foundation season 3? Episode count and more

Foundation season 3 premiered on Apple TV+ on July 11, 2025, carrying forward the expansive saga in a far-flung future where a genetic empire controls the galaxy. The season deals with the ascension of the Mule, a mighty psychic leader posing a danger to the balance of power foretold by psychohistory.

Ad

In addition to the new threats, long-time players such as Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, and the Cleon clones—Brother Day, Brother Dawn, and Brother Dusk—return to steer the changing crises.

Foundation season 3 consists of a total of 10 episodes, which will come out each week on Friday at 3 AM ET. It will conclude on September 12, 2025.

Foundation season 3: Episode count & release schedule

Ad

Trending

Foundation season 3 follows the same release model as the previous installments, consisting of 10 episodes that roll out on a weekly basis. Each episode is available first on Apple TV+, with no television broadcast scheduled. The show maintains a consistent format that combines time jumps, multiple character arcs, and a serialized storyline.

Here is the full episode release schedule:

Episode Number Episode Title Release Date 1 A Song for the End of Everything July 11, 2025 2 Shadows in the Math July 18, 2025 3 When a Book Finds You July 25, 2025 4 The Stress of Her Regard August 1, 2025 5 Where Tyrants Spend Eternity August 8, 2025 6 The Shape of Time August 15, 2025 7 Foundation’s End August 22, 2025 8 Skin in the Game August 29, 2025 9 The Paths That Choose Us September 5, 2025 10 [Title TBA] September 12, 2025

Ad

Foundation streams exclusively on Apple TV+, which offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. The subscription costs $9.99/month and includes access to all current and past episodes of the show.

Episodes are not available on other platforms or cable television. Apple TV+ is accessible via web browser, Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, and game consoles.

What to expect from Foundation season 3?

Ad

Set 152 years after the previous installment, Foundation season 3 is expected to explore the expanding influence of the Foundation and the declining power of the Cleonic Dynasty’s Empire.

As the two galactic powers form an uneasy partnership, a fresh threat arises in the shape of The Mule, a warlord possessing psychic powers who conquers worlds using physical coercion and mind control. This villain's ascendancy marks the Third Seldon Crisis, a desperate juncture for humanity's destiny.

Ad

The season is likely to explore deeper into the dynamic of the Cleon clones, as it continues with fresh versions of Brother Dawn, Brother Day, and Brother Dusk commanding the Empire at Demerzel's puppet strings. The Foundation becomes increasingly formidable with the introduction of the Mentalics, a psychic-powered race developed to protect against threats such as The Mule.

Moreover, the key characters, namely Hari Seldon and Gaal Dornick, enter cryosleep to awaken at a crucial moment to aid in the battle against this formidable enemy. The mysterious Vault, a 4D structure containing essential knowledge, also continues to play a significant role.

Ad

Foundation subplots are expected to include political intrigue within the Empire, especially surrounding Dawn and Queen Sareth’s child, whose lineage may challenge the Cleonic bloodline. The show may focus on the Foundation’s efforts to safeguard human knowledge and survival during a turbulent galactic era.

Catch the latest episode of Foundation season 3 streaming on Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More