Foundation season 2 recap: All to remember before season 3 arrives

Foundation season 2 started on Apple TV+ only on July 14, 2023. The show is based on Isaac Asimov's groundbreaking science fiction books and was created by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman.

After a big first season, Foundation season 2 expanded the galaxy and brought intense character growth and complicated political situations. Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, and Leah Harvey all play important parts in the show. Again, on Apple TV+, the third season of the show will come out on July 11, 2025.

The story takes place in the far future and is about a mathematician named Hari Seldon and his followers who use psychohistory, a form of prediction, to see that the Galactic Empire will fall. By setting up the Foundation, they hope to shorten the time of chaos after the autumn.

The leaders of the Empire, who are three genetic clones, are also struggling to stay in power as threats from within the Empire grow. The Apple TV series shows how science and authoritarianism clash through different generations and star systems.

At the end of Foundation season 2, big things happened that changed the balance of the galaxy. Now everything is ready for a very exciting third season. New enemies, shifting power structures, and the rise of the Mule are all happening at the same time as the Second Crisis. The Foundation's goals and the problems that come with them will both be moved forward in the new season.

Everything to know about Foundation season 2 before season 3 drops

A still from Foundation season 2 ((Image via Apple TV+)

Foundation season 2 picks up more than a hundred years after the first season ended. Its story is now spread out over more timelines, planets, and power centres in the galaxy.

The season is mostly about how the fight between the Foundation, the Galactic Empire, and new forces is changing over time. The story spans ten episodes and looks at the Second Crisis, political unrest, betrayals, and the rise of religious and telepathic movements.

Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, and the Second Crisis

A still from Foundation season 2 ((Image via Apple TV+)

At the start of the season, Hari Seldon is stuck inside the Prime Radiant and having a mental breakdown because of guilt and tensions within herself. He remembers being abused as a child and faces people from his past, including Kalle, who helps him understand his place in psychohistory.

They wake up on Ignis after being frozen for 138 years. Their names are Gaal Dornick and Salvor Hardin. While comparing their powers, Gaal can see the future, and Salvor can experience the past, they start to understand their strange mother-daughter relationship.

Gaal talks about her scary predictions of a Second Crisis and a destructive telepath named "The Mule." Based on what they've learnt, they think that making the Second Foundation is the only way to save the world.

Gaal had locked Hari up in the Prime Radiant before because he didn't trust him. After setting a version of him free, they try to find a spaceship that is submerged in water. On their journey, they meet Hari's body, which they have brought back from the dream-like limbo he was stuck in.

Trouble in the Galactic Empire

A still from Foundation season 2 ((Image via Apple TV+)

At the same time, the Empire faces internal issues. Brother Day survives an assassination attempt while having a s*xual encounter with Demerzel, who is seriously injured while protecting him. He suspects someone inside the palace planned the attack and orders Brother Dawn and Brother Dusk to undergo a neural audit.

Brother Day wants to end the genetic dynasty by marrying Cloud Dominion's Queen Sareth. When Sareth and Enjoiner Rue arrive at Trantor, they begin investigating her family’s mysterious death, suspecting Day’s involvement.

Through sneaky tactics and manipulating others, her allies learn about Day's connection to Demerzel and the secret that she is a robot, an entity long banned in galactic history.

Day becomes more controlling and suspicious, while Demerzel quietly works behind the scenes to influence events. She proposes that General Bel Riose be reinstated from exile to command the 20th Fleet against the Foundation.

Day hesitates because Riose has previously disobeyed orders. Eventually, Riose is released and reunited with his husband, Glawen Curr. Riose feels a renewed purpose thanks to their bond.

The formation of the Second Foundation

A still from Foundation season 2 ((Image via Apple TV+)

Hari, Gaal, and Salvor go to a strange planet, but Hari leads them astray because he is following secret orders from the Prime Radiant. The three of them meet huge mining machines and an old statue that holds secrets from the past. Hari runs into a computerised version of Kalle and understands his role in the bigger plan. The machines are attacking, but Salvor and Gaal barely get away in time to save Hari's body.

Back on Ignis, they find Tellem Bond leading a group of powerful telepaths. Salvor steps in when Tellem tries to take over Gaal's body. Tellem is killed by Hari in a violent fight, which frees the Mentalics from her control. They promise to follow Gaal, who then decides to lead the creation of the Second Foundation.

In the Outer Reach, Poly Verisof and Brother Constant are telling people about what Hari Seldon said would happen. After a powerful religious display, they go to Terminus, where Warden Jaegger is burned alive for demanding that the Vault be opened.

Before he dies, he screams for someone to "get Hober Mallow," a name that has something to do with Gaal's vision and how The Mule will kill him in the future.

This is where Poly and Constant find Hober Mallow, a trader who is smart but not reliable. Hober avoids death by using a teleportation bracelet and ends up getting on a ship with Constant and Poly. Hober is being drugged to keep him in check while Hari plans how he will be involved in future events.

Later, Hari sends Constant and Poly to Trantor to deal with the Empire there. Hober, on the other hand, is kept back for a secret mission.

The Empire’s attack on Terminus

A still from Foundation season 2 ((Image via Apple TV+)

Later, Hari sends Constant and Poly to Trantor to deal with the Empire there. Hober, on the other hand, is kept back for a secret mission, which shows that he has a different but important role to play.

The fall of Brother Day and the fate of Terminus

A still from Foundation season 2 ((Image via Apple TV+)

Hober Mallow shows off his secret move just as it looks like the Foundation is doomed to be destroyed for good. He does a jump that makes the Imperial fleet crash into itself using data that is embedded in his arm.

Day fights both Hober and Riose during the chaos. The plot thickens when Riose uses the teleportation device to switch places with Day and sends Day into space to die.

Later, the Vault shows that the people of Terminus were moved inside safely. When Constant wakes up inside, Poly and the other people who live there greet him. Hari tells her that the destruction was part of a bigger plan to keep the Foundation alive and help it grow.

Demerzel’s final moves in Foundation season 2

Back on Trantor, Demerzel kills Rue and Dusk because she feels she has to protect the Empire. But her emotional conflict gets worse, and she starts to doubt her actions and her programming. Dawn and Sareth get away, telling everyone that they are getting married and that she is pregnant with a child she had naturally.

In the last scenes, Demerzel wakes up three clones of Cleon at the same time, which goes against the usual rule of three generations. She now has the Prime Radiant and gives hints about a new way to go.

The rise of The Mule in Foundation season 2

A still from Foundation season 2 ((Image via Apple TV+)

Gaal and Hari agree to go into cryosleep to watch the Second Foundation come together. They will wake up once a year to check on progress. Gaal's hope that the dark future can be changed is strengthened when Salvor dies while saving him from a possessed Mentalic.

152 years later, Gaal is still with The Mule in his time. He tells her he has to kill her before she finds him, which proves he is the next big threat.

Foundation season 2 ends with the galaxy transformed. The Foundation has survived extinction, the Empire is fractured, and the Second Foundation has begun to rise.

In Foundation season 3, there will likely be new places, characters, and threats. Season 3 will probably tell us more about how the Second Foundation was made, the Mule's past, and what happened to the characters who are still alive. The conflict between fate and free will will stay at the heart of the story.

Foundation season 2 is available to stream on Apple TV+.

