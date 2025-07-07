Murderbot season 1 finale: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

The Murderbot season 1 finale, titled The Perimeter, is scheduled to release on July 11, 2025, on Apple TV+. In the sci-fi comedy series, the titular cyborg and its PresAux team work together to eliminate the threat of the GrayCris team, who turned murderous while searching for alien remnants on the planet.

The dangerous mission brings everyone together, with Murderbot ending the last episode by finally accepting its love for its clients— Mensah, Gurathin, Pin-Lee, Arada, Bharadwaj, and Arada.

The episode's official synopsis, as per Apple TV+, reads:

"At the Corporation Rim, PresAux presents a radical request."

Disclaimer: This article contains speculations about the Murderbot season 1 finale.

Where to watch the Murderbot season 1 finale?

The Murderbot season 1 finale will be released exclusively on Apple TV+. Viewers can sign up for the streaming service by purchasing a monthly plan for $9.99 or a yearly plan for $99.99. New subscribers also get a 7-day free trial upon subscribing. Apple TV+ offers a line-up of acclaimed shows like Severance, Ted Lasso, The Buccaneers, The Studio, Your Friends & Neighbors, Smoke, and many others.

Those looking to get access to features like iCloud+ storage, Arcade, and Music can choose from one of the three bundles— the Individual Plan, Family Plan, and Premier Plan. The monthly cost of the Individual Plan is $19.95, the Family Plan is $25.95, and the Premier Plan is $37.95.

How many episodes are there in Murderbot season 1?

Murderbot season 1 consists of 10 episodes, which began airing on May 16, 2025, and will conclude on July 11, 2025. Brothers Paul and Chris Weitz have written the episodes and also directed them alongside Toa Fraser, Aurora Guerrero, and Roseanne Liang.

The episodes have a runtime of 22 to 29 minutes.

All cast members in Murderbot season 1 and their characters

Alexander Skarsgård seen as the titular character Murderbot in the Apple TV+ series (Image via Instagram/@marthawellswriter)

Alexander Skarsgård as Murderbot

Noma Dumezweni as Mensah

David Dastmalchian as Gurathin

Sabrina Wu as Pin-Lee

Tamara Podemski as Bharadwaj

Akshay Khanna as Ratthi

Tattiawna Jones as Arada

John Cho as Captain

DeWanda Wise as Navigation Unit

Clark Gregg as Lieutenant

Jack McBrayer as Navigation Officer

Anna Konkle as Leebeebee

Amanda Brugel as Rita

Ron Kennell as SM - Colony Solicitor

Sochi Fried as Valen (Company Suit #1)

Devin Ross as Aster (Company Suit #2)

Andrew Moodie as Company Suit #3

Brandon Zakkai as Mining Station Miner #3

Alex Cruz as Alderman Friess

Gurdeep Ahluwalia as Another Reporter

Chantria Tram as Rescue Worker

Leah Kilpatrick as Iverson Missouri

Christopher Cordell as GrayCris Worker

Jim Armstrong as Technician

Alicia Rosario as SG - Haptic Ribgy

Stephanie Belding as Company Rep

Dl MacDonald as GrayCris Red

David Reale as GrayCris Yellow

Sergio Di Zio as Landers

Shane Daly as Officer

Josh Cruddas as Venenek

Afton Rentz as GrayCris Green

Albert Chung as Lab Tech #2

Krista Jang as Programmer #2

Nneka Elliott as Press Conference Reporter/Reporter

Julie Mahendran as Mining Station Miner #2

Liz Johnston as Lab Tech #1

Colin Glazer as Engineer

Jai Jai Jones as Arms Supervisor

Maroc Rey as Sepp

Kenzie Heaven Grist as Press Conference Reporter #2

Jameson Kraemer as Supervisor

Taj Levey as Landers Kid

Durae McFarlane as Worker

Aaron Walpole as Mining Station Miner #1

Christian Meer as Trainee

Naomi Ngebulana as Third Reporter

Amy Stewart as Head Tech

Daniel Woodrow as Acid Tech

Neil Whitely as Company Lawyer (Vinland Kemben)

Nabil Traboulsi as Programmer #1

Jennifer Sendaula as Bystander/Roughneck Miner (uncredited)

Negin Kamali as Spaceship Twodor Crew (uncredited)

Kayla Mirage as Protesting Worker (uncredited)

Hannah Yohannes as Traveller (uncredited)

What to expect from the Murderbot season 1 finale?

The Murderbot season 1 finale will see the PresAux team prepare to leave the planet after successfully launching the rescue beacon at the end of episode 9.

The fate of Murderbot hangs in the balance, but he will likely survive the injuries he sustained while saving Mensah from the explosion that killed the GrayCris team. Having proven its loyalty to its clients, it remains to be seen if the empathetic Mensah and her team can find a way to take their SecUnit along with them.

Viewers can watch the Murderbot season 1 finale exclusively on Apple TV+.

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More