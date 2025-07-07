Murderbot season 1 finale: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

The Murderbot season 1 finale, titled The Perimeter, is scheduled to release on July 11, 2025, on Apple TV+. In the sci-fi comedy series, the titular cyborg and its PresAux team work together to eliminate the threat of the GrayCris team, who turned murderous while searching for alien remnants on the planet.
The dangerous mission brings everyone together, with Murderbot ending the last episode by finally accepting its love for its clients— Mensah, Gurathin, Pin-Lee, Arada, Bharadwaj, and Arada.
The episode's official synopsis, as per Apple TV+, reads:
"At the Corporation Rim, PresAux presents a radical request."
Disclaimer: This article contains speculations about the Murderbot season 1 finale.
Where to watch the Murderbot season 1 finale?
The Murderbot season 1 finale will be released exclusively on Apple TV+. Viewers can sign up for the streaming service by purchasing a monthly plan for $9.99 or a yearly plan for $99.99. New subscribers also get a 7-day free trial upon subscribing. Apple TV+ offers a line-up of acclaimed shows like Severance, Ted Lasso, The Buccaneers, The Studio, Your Friends & Neighbors, Smoke, and many others.
Those looking to get access to features like iCloud+ storage, Arcade, and Music can choose from one of the three bundles— the Individual Plan, Family Plan, and Premier Plan. The monthly cost of the Individual Plan is $19.95, the Family Plan is $25.95, and the Premier Plan is $37.95.
How many episodes are there in Murderbot season 1?
Murderbot season 1 consists of 10 episodes, which began airing on May 16, 2025, and will conclude on July 11, 2025. Brothers Paul and Chris Weitz have written the episodes and also directed them alongside Toa Fraser, Aurora Guerrero, and Roseanne Liang.
The episodes have a runtime of 22 to 29 minutes.
All cast members in Murderbot season 1 and their characters
- Alexander Skarsgård as Murderbot
- Noma Dumezweni as Mensah
- David Dastmalchian as Gurathin
- Sabrina Wu as Pin-Lee
- Tamara Podemski as Bharadwaj
- Akshay Khanna as Ratthi
- Tattiawna Jones as Arada
- John Cho as Captain
- DeWanda Wise as Navigation Unit
- Clark Gregg as Lieutenant
- Jack McBrayer as Navigation Officer
- Anna Konkle as Leebeebee
- Amanda Brugel as Rita
- Ron Kennell as SM - Colony Solicitor
- Sochi Fried as Valen (Company Suit #1)
- Devin Ross as Aster (Company Suit #2)
- Andrew Moodie as Company Suit #3
- Brandon Zakkai as Mining Station Miner #3
- Alex Cruz as Alderman Friess
- Gurdeep Ahluwalia as Another Reporter
- Chantria Tram as Rescue Worker
- Leah Kilpatrick as Iverson Missouri
- Christopher Cordell as GrayCris Worker
- Jim Armstrong as Technician
- Alicia Rosario as SG - Haptic Ribgy
- Stephanie Belding as Company Rep
- Dl MacDonald as GrayCris Red
- David Reale as GrayCris Yellow
- Sergio Di Zio as Landers
- Shane Daly as Officer
- Josh Cruddas as Venenek
- Afton Rentz as GrayCris Green
- Albert Chung as Lab Tech #2
- Krista Jang as Programmer #2
- Nneka Elliott as Press Conference Reporter/Reporter
- Julie Mahendran as Mining Station Miner #2
- Liz Johnston as Lab Tech #1
- Colin Glazer as Engineer
- Jai Jai Jones as Arms Supervisor
- Maroc Rey as Sepp
- Kenzie Heaven Grist as Press Conference Reporter #2
- Jameson Kraemer as Supervisor
- Taj Levey as Landers Kid
- Durae McFarlane as Worker
- Aaron Walpole as Mining Station Miner #1
- Christian Meer as Trainee
- Naomi Ngebulana as Third Reporter
- Amy Stewart as Head Tech
- Daniel Woodrow as Acid Tech
- Neil Whitely as Company Lawyer (Vinland Kemben)
- Nabil Traboulsi as Programmer #1
- Jennifer Sendaula as Bystander/Roughneck Miner (uncredited)
- Negin Kamali as Spaceship Twodor Crew (uncredited)
- Kayla Mirage as Protesting Worker (uncredited)
- Hannah Yohannes as Traveller (uncredited)
What to expect from the Murderbot season 1 finale?
The Murderbot season 1 finale will see the PresAux team prepare to leave the planet after successfully launching the rescue beacon at the end of episode 9.
The fate of Murderbot hangs in the balance, but he will likely survive the injuries he sustained while saving Mensah from the explosion that killed the GrayCris team. Having proven its loyalty to its clients, it remains to be seen if the empathetic Mensah and her team can find a way to take their SecUnit along with them.
Viewers can watch the Murderbot season 1 finale exclusively on Apple TV+.