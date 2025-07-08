Foundation season 3 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Apple TV+ is set to deliver another chapter in its epic sci-fi saga, Foundation season 3. The highly anticipated third season will finally premiere on Friday, July 11, 2025, two years after the second season came out. This Apple TV+ exclusive is based on the Foundation series of novels by author Isaac Asimov.

The story picks up where season 2 left off, introducing even bigger problems and more characters. The action-packed story continues to focus on how the Galactic Empire fell apart and how the Foundation is trying to rebuild society.

The tension intensifies with the arrival of "The Mule," a warlord, who joins the group. Season 3 seems to focus on darker themes, alliances, and the threat of war.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the upcoming chaos

The Foundation season 3 trailer gives a sneak peek at the chaos to come. The opening scenes show that "The Mule," who claims to possess powers that are far beyond anyone else's, is about to show up.

The trailer reveals that this warlord can control people's thoughts, turning enemies into allies and spreading love to fight hate. The trailer features scenes of high-stakes action, and a major character engages in a powerful fight.

The trailer sets the mood for a season full of tension and doubt, from the ominous voice-overs to the dramatic visuals. It still remains to be seen whether the galaxy will be saved or destroyed as Hari Seldon and Gaal Dornick work together to get ready for the challenges that lie ahead.

Foundation season 3: Plot of the series

Foundation season 3 presents a galaxy heading towards large-scale conflict. The Foundation was created to protect humanity’s future. However, the Empire of the Cleonic Dynasty rapidly deteriorated. Even though they are working together, the two powers are now facing a new threat that they can't stop: The Mule.

The Mule is a warlord who can take over people's minds and is a threat to the whole galaxy, not just the Foundation and the Empire. Hari Seldon and his allies must figure out how to stop him as the fight spirals out of control.

Gaal Dornick and Demerzel are two important characters in this season. They are preparing for a battle that could change the future of the galaxy. In this dangerous game of intergalactic chess, every move could mean life or death.

Foundation season 3 episode count

Season 3, set to premiere on Friday, July 11, 2025, will consist of 10 episodes. New episodes will be released weekly every Friday until the season finale on September 12, 2025.

Where to watch?

Foundation season 3 is exclusively available on Apple TV+. The service offers a variety of subscription plans, with the most common being $9.99 per month. New subscribers can also opt for a 7-day free trial before subscribing.

All cast members and their characters

The cast includes several familiar faces along with some new additions. Lee Pace returns as Brother Day, while Jared Harris reprises his role as Hari Seldon. Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey return as Gaal Dornick and Salvor Hardin.

New cast members for season 3 include Pilou Asbæk as The Mule, taking over the role from Mikael Persbrandt. Other new additions include Cherry Jones as Foundation Ambassador Quent, Cody Fern as Toran Mallow, and Brandon P Bell as Han Pritcher. Other returning cast members include Terrence Mann, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, and Troy Kotsur.

Foundation season 3 will be available to stream on Apple TV+.

