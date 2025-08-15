Foundation season 3 episode 6 ending explained: Does Demerzel kill Gaal?

Foundation season 3 episode 6, titled The Shape of Time, was released on August 15, 2025, exclusively on Apple TV+. Episode 5 of the sci-fi drama series left the fate of several characters hanging by a thread, with Brother Dawn at the top of that list. He was sent flying out of an airlock, albeit wearing a safety suit, while Gaal Dornick came face to face with Lady Demerzel.While the former is likely alive, the latter’s fate looks to be in far more perilous shape, given that Demerzel has already confessed to killing millions for the Empire. However, the two make a decision that could change the future of both the Foundation and the Empire permanently.Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Foundation season 3 episode 6. Reader discretion is advised.After getting over their shock of seeing each other alive for the first time in centuries, the two battle each other. Demerzel easily overcomes Gaal and reveals her true nature as a robot. Shocked and in fear for her life, Gaal spills the Foundation’s secrets at Demerzel’s bidding, and the two’s interactions then conclude as peacefully as they can, given the situation.The episode ends with this decision, introducing new complications for Gaal's mission, Demerzel's loyalties, and the ongoing battle against The Mule.Gaal Dornick learns a few shocking truths about Lady Demerzel in Foundation season 3 episode 6Foundation season 3 episode 6, The Shape of Time (Image via AppleTV+)While Hari Seldon knew all along that Lady Demerzel was a robot, Foundation season 3 episode 6 kicks off with the fact that Gaal Dornick had no clue at all. Her expression from the moment she locked eyes with Demerzel indicated that, and her shock after she survived a blaster shot to the cheek confirmed that. Demerzel even mocked her over it before revealing that she was instrumental during psychohistory's formative stages, which further stunned Gaal.Now held hostage by an enraged but curious robot, Gaal convinces Demerzel that she’s the personification of Seldon’s plan for the future, which now stuns the latter. She then proceeds to spill all her secrets about the Second Foundation, The Mule, and everything she knows about the future to help save her life. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt works, for the moment, as she shows Demerzel her memories about the warlord, who instantly recognizes the location of Gaal and The Mule’s future battle. The two then discuss the future, and Demerzel continues to poke through Gaal’s memories, trying to learn more.She eventually figures out that a black hole will play a key part in the future battle as well. Having learned everything available to her, Demerzel proceeds to leave, but not before telling Gaal that The Mule has attacked New Terminus.The Mule finally returns in Foundation season 3 episode 6 to attack New TerminusFoundation season 3 episode 6, The Shape of Time (Image via AppleTV+)Despite taking over Kalgan and then destroying the planet alongside the Empire’s fleet, The Mule has barely been on screen over the last two episodes. However, Foundation season 3 episode 6 changes that completely as the warlord kicks off the episode by waking up with a fright. He tells Vandagh about a recurring vision that he’s been having for a while, and it’s been killing him because he has no idea who the woman he keeps seeing is.However, after meeting Han Pritcher and scanning his mind, he now knows that the woman is Gaal Dornick, and he needs to destroy her. To start with, however, he's settling for taking the Blacktongue and going to attack another planet. Viewers are left wondering what his next target will be until the entirety of New Terminus goes to the Vault to meet Digital Seldon.Just as Toran asks about the Mule, Seldon asks, “What is the Mule?” shocking the crowd who've depended on Hari Seldon's predictions to run their future. It's then the warlord chooses to respond after hacking a comms system, giving a typical antagonist’s twist: “Where is The Mule?, might be the better question.”As the group turns to the sky, they see that the warlord has taken over the skies above them after mentally manipulating the planet’s defense forces to attack each other. Digital Seldon retreats into his shell, while The Mule watches on as the ships attack each other from the Blacktongue, painting the sky with explosion after explosion.Brother Day’s trip to Mycogen sees his heart broken and potentially his life on the lineFoundation season 3 episode 6, The Shape of Time (Image via AppleTV+)While Brother Dawn has disappeared through an airlock, Brother Day has been casually wandering around the streets of the Mycogen district looking for his consort, Song. He eventually finds her apartment, and as she opens the door, viewers learn that Demerzel did actually wipe her memories. While she does recognize the man in front of her, she clearly doesn’t remember the time the two spent.However, that doesn't seem to faze Day as he walks in and attempts to explain to her. He tries to tell her that the two of them were in love, but she refutes the claim. He tries to win her back by giving her the tools he stole from Demerzel and even tells her he knows about her religion.Song now seems almost fearful of the Cleon clone as he tells her to reinstall her memories, which he stole from a database, while insisting that she’ll understand what they meant to each other then. However, as Day reaches Song, he realizes that she called for help, which is when a woman walks through the door and shoots him with a stun gun.Song runs over to the woman, loses her cool, and screams at Day that she was never in love with him, and if she did say that, it was out of fear. Day seems shocked as Song continues to say that the woman standing next to her is her life-mate.Day watches in shock as his hope for a happy ending with Song (full name Songbird-17) vanishes, leaving his future in tatters and his life potentially hanging by a thread.Interested viewers can watch Foundation season 3 episode 6 on Apple TV+.