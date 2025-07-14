Who is the Mule in Foundation season 3? Character explored

Foundation season 3 premiered on Friday, July 11, 2025, marking a turning point in Apple TV+’s adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s seminal sci-fi saga. While previous seasons focused on the ideological clash between the Foundation and the Galactic Empire, the latest season introduces a threat that destabilizes every carefully laid plan.

Ad

The Mule, played by Pilou Asbæk, is a powerful telepath who can control people’s minds. His arrival throws Hari Seldon’s carefully planned predictions into disarray, bringing uncertainty to a system that was built on logic and order. Read on learn more about The Mule's origins, and the impact he has on the current narrative.

The Mule on Foundation season 3: A psychic force that defies prediction

Ad

Trending

The Mule is a unique figure in the Foundation universe—a Mentalic, whose psychic powers enable him to dominate and control the minds of others. Unlike any regular human being, he can turn armies against each other.

In the original novels by Isaac Asimov, The Mule is a powerful warlord who stands in the way of the Foundation’s mission to shorten the galaxy’s dark age after the fall of the Empire. His nickname, “The Mule,” reflects his nature—strong and stubborn, but also isolated and unable to have children.

Ad

In Foundation season 3, this aspect of The Mule remains intact. Actor Jared Harris, who plays Hari Seldon, addressed the significance of this threat during an interview with The Direct, published on July 7, 2025. Jared said:

"The Mule more or less invalidates psychohistory, is the outlier that [Hari Seldon has] always feared that's finally come into existence.”

Origins and evolution in Foundation season 3

Ad

The Mule first appeared briefly in season 2 through Gaal Dornick’s visions, but in season 3—set 152 years later—he finally steps into the story. He’s introduced on the planet Kalgan, where he uses his mind-control powers to make soldiers turn on each other.

In Foundation season 3, Danish actor Pilou Asbæk takes over the role from Mikael Persbrandt, who had appeared only in visions in earlier episodes of season 2. Asbæk is best known for playing Euron Greyjoy in Game of Thrones.

Ad

With the Mule’s arrival, the usual divisions between the Foundation and the Empire begin to blur. Actress Lou Llobell, who plays Gaal Dornick, told The Direct:

“I mean, everything is pointed towards him now, he is now the biggest threat, whereas before, you know The Foundation versus Empire that's always been the case and now we both got a common enemy.”

Ad

The Mule debuts in Foundation season 3

Ad

The season opens with a chilling scene that shows just how dangerous The Mule really is. On the planet Kalgan, he uses his powers to turn soldiers against one another, leading to a massacre. His encounter with Archduke Bellarion ends in tragedy.

The Mule’s calm demeanor makes his actions even more disturbing. As season 3 unfolds, the narrative centers on a growing conflict between The Mule and Gaal Dornick. Like him, she’s a Mentalic with psychic abilities, and her role in Hari Seldon’s plan puts her directly in his path.

Ad

This isn’t just a fight between armies or governments anymore—it’s a clash of minds. The Mule’s arrival shifts the story into new territory, filled with uncertainty. For Hari Seldon, he’s the unpredictable variable that could ruin everything. For Gaal, he’s a threat unlike any they’ve faced. And for the Empire, he’s a danger they’re not ready for.

Catch the latest episode of Foundation season 3 streaming on Apple TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More