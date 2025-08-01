Foundation season 3 episode 4 ending explained: What happens to Brother Dawn and Day?

Foundation season 3 episode 4 was released on August 1, 2025. Titled The Stress of Her Regard, the episode begins with Demerzel struggling with the paradox of her programming and ends with a dramatic conclusion that includes a major revelation and a decision by Brother Dawn and Day, one that changes everything for the future of season 3.Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Foundation season 3 episode 4. Reader discretion is advised.The decision in Foundation season 3 episode 4 sees both Brother Dawn and Day escape from the Empire for different reasons. Dawn leaves after Gaal Dornick convinces him that, to save both himself and the Empire, he must leave the planet and come with her. While initially skeptical, Dawn eventually agrees and leaves with her to see the Second Foundation.Meanwhile, Day leaves to find his consort, Song, in the Mycogen district after Demerzel wipes her memories and exiles her. The episode ends with both escape plans successfully executed, introducing new complications for the two Brothers, Demerzel and Gaal.Foundation season 3 episode 4 sees the two younger Cleons flee the EmpireA still from the Foundation season 3 episode 4 (Image via YouTube/@AppleTV+)After the events of episode 3, many viewers expected Brother Day to take drastic actions after discovering that Demerzel had wiped his consort Song’s memories and sent her back to the Mycogen district. That's exactly what happens in Foundation season 3 episode 4, as Day continues his chaotic plan, starting with his ancestor, the original Cleon.He confronts Cleon 1, and after learning crucial information about Mycogen and how to go there safely, Day proceeds to accost Demerzel. While giving her a monologue to distract her, he sneakily steals one of the robot’s tools, having learned about them from Cleon 1. He then heads to Mavon’s house to confirm that the escape plan is still on, and the two leave immediately.Mavon helps Day reach a certain point, and in return, Day gives him the nanites in his blood that can save Mavon's daughter. However, Day shoots Mavon twice in the chest, having realized that Mavon had betrayed him. As the dying man confirms the betrayal, he gets shot in the head for it. Day then injects the nanites into Mavon’s dead body and throws him into the river.A still from Foundation season 3 episode 4 (Image via YouTube/@AppleTV+)This creates a literal dead end for Demerzel's tracking abilities and allows Day to escape successfully. Meanwhile, Brother Dawn finally appears for the first time in Foundation season 3 episode 4, and he’s gotten another coded message from Gaal Dornick. The two meet again, this time she’s there in person, leading Dawn to believe that things are dire.He brings her up to speed on his discussions with his brothers, and Gaal asks him to leave the planet with her so she can begin executing her alternative plan against the Mule. While suspicious of Gaal’s intentions, Dawn tries to convince her that his staying on Trantor makes more sense. Gaal shuts that plan down and tells him that his best choice is to come with him.The two are then forced to flee into the tunnels of Trantor to avoid capture by the Empire. Gaal gives Dawn a taste of her Mentalic powers to help them avoid the guards. She tells him that the Mule isn’t the only one capable of manipulating minds. That seemingly convinces Dawn, who jumps into her ship and leaves the planet with her.Quent finds out and sees Prime Radiant thanks to Brother Dusk View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile his two brothers are planning their escapes from Trantor, Brother Dusk is patiently fulfilling his duties to the Empire in Foundation season 3 episode 4. However, Ebling arrives in Indbur’s office with important news, he has spoken to the version of Hari inside the vault and wants to speak with Ambassador Quent.Indbur helps him get in contact with Quent, and Ebling tells her that digital Hari will emerge from the vault in the next 75 hours. More importantly, he reveals that the Empire has the Prime Radiant. The revelation stuns Quent, who takes a moment to process the information before panicking as she realizes why Dusk made all his political moves.She also learns about Toran and Bayta’s ‘rescue’ of Magnifico, who are now being treated as fugitives backed by the Foundation. Quent cleverly uses the trio and turns things on their head to convince Dusk to show her the Prime Radiant.Knowing their secret is out, Dusk tells Demerzel to hand over the object. She does so, albeit hesitantly, and the two proceed to a private room, where Dusk activates the Prime Radiant. Quent is fascinated as Dusk explains how it predicts the future. He even tells her that the Empire will be destroyed in four months, something Quent ignores in her fascination with the Prime Radiant.Foundation season 3 is available to stream on Apple TV+.