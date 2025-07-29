Magnifico Giganticus has made an entry in Foundation season 3, and the dangerous twist is about to set in

Foundation season 3 episode 3 was released on July 25, 2025. In the episode titled When a Book Finds You, a mysterious musician turns into a pivotal plot point after Magnifico Giganticus appears as the personal balladeer for The Mule. The feared warlord is undeniably upset after his balladeer is ‘rescued’ by Bayta and Toran Mallow, but for those unfamiliar with Asimov's original novels, this artist plays a far bigger role than many expect.

After being asked to infiltrate The Mule’s party by Captain Han Pritcher, Toran and Bayta watch as Pritcher is turned into a mental mush by The Mule and makes a hasty retreat from the planet. That leaves the newly married couple stranded at the soirée, confused as to their next move until they decide to continue with Pritcher’s plan of finding out more information on the warlord.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Foundation season 3 and Isaac Asimov’s Foundation series. Reader's discretion is advised.

Foundation season 3 episode 3 lays the foundations for Magnifico Giganticus

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@AppleTV)

As the trio enter the lavish party, they’re treated to a cacophony of electronic music with party-goers all transfixed and dancing their nights away while The Mule and his group watch on. At the center of it all is Magnifico Giganticus, a musician who works for The Mule, although it is hinted that he doesn’t do so at his own free will.

Then both Bayta and Toran Mallow watch as Pritcher is forced into mental submission by The Mule and flees the area immediately. The two then make the decision to go ahead with their plan to find more information about The Mule and spot Magnifico, deciding to convince him to come with them.

While Toran distracts The Mule and gets his skin peeled, Bayta manages to convince Magnifico to come with them. What the two don’t realize is that, despite being abused by The Mule, Magnifico is a big part of the former’s inner circle, as his music doesn’t just intoxicate people but also keeps The Mule calm.

Thus, by the end of Foundation season 3 episode 3, Magnifico just about flees Kalgan with Toran and Bayta, and the two believe that they have succeeded in their mission to gain more information about The Mule. But if the series follows Isaac Asimov’s novel, Foundation and Empire, then there’s a far more dangerous fate in store for the newly married couple.

Foundation season 3: Who exactly is Magnifico Giganticus?

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@AppleTV)

If Foundation season 3 follows Isaac Asimov’s trilogy, especially the second novel, Foundation and Empire, then it’s eventually revealed that Magnifico Giganticus is far more than what he looks like. While presented as a mere musician who calms The Mule and intoxicates people who have never heard his music before, Magnifico is The Mule in disguise.

In one of science fiction’s most iconic plot twists, Asimov reveals that Magnifico is a mutant with the ability to sense and manipulate the emotions of others, and he is in disguise for a reason. In season 2 of the Foundation, Gaal Dornick formed the secret collective of Mentalics, which are people who have abilities similar to what The Mule has.

She did that after she foresaw the destruction that The Mule would bring to the world and thus needed a way to stop him. This secret collective of Mentalics is called the Second Foundation, and Magnifico has been searching for them to put an end to the only threat capable of stopping his galactic conquest.

How has Foundation season 3 tweaked things as compared to Asimov’s book?

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@Insidethe reel)

As of Foundation season 3 episode 3, the series has tweaked a lot of things compared to Asimov’s book, the main one being the original Mule/Magnifico storyline. In the Apple TV+ adaptation, it is likely that the change is potentially splitting The Mule and Magnifico Giganticus into two distinct characters. In Asimov’s novels, the two are essentially one character, and Magnifico is The Mule in disguise instead.

Thus, Pilou Asbaek portrays The Mule as the goggle-wearing warlord with psychic abilities, while Tomas Lemarquis plays Magnifico, the mistreated personal musician. Fans have speculated that Magnifico could be a holo projection created by The Mule, which allows him to be in two places at once.

Some have even speculated that Magnifico’s music plays a role in things, which is another reason why he can be in two places at once. However, none of these reasons have been officially confirmed, and thus, viewers will have to wait until the release of more episodes from Foundation season 3 to confirm their beliefs.

Interested viewers can watch Foundation season 3 on Apple TV+.

