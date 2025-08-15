Wednesday season 2 trailer teases more danger, dark deeds, and an unexpected character’s return

Nearly three years after season 1 aired, Wednesday season 2 finally premiered, marking the return of the titular character. Season 2 part 1 released on August 6, with all four episodes dropping simultaneously. The first volume culminated in Wednesday’s fate hanging precariously in the balance. The official trailer for Wednesday season 2 part 2 released on August 14, 2025, and it has already garnered over 2 million views.Tensions are high at Nevermore as well as in Wednesday's life after the events of part 1, which left several people dead and Wednesday herself severely injured. Not only that, Enid, whose death Wednesday has been trying to prevent, is now upset at the events the titular character set in motion. Tyler is on the loose and he will likely come for them both.The spooky teenager also has a new spirit guide to seemingly aid her in the challenges ahead, and it is none other than Principal Weems. The trailer hints at potential family secrets being brought to light that could finally explain why Morticia has been fraught with tension all season.Principal Weems is back in action in Wednesday season 2 part 2A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/Netflix)The new trailer for Wednesday season 2 part 2 showcased Wednesday alive, kicking, and back in action, but with a few things changing after the events of the part 1 finale. She has a brand new spirit guide and it comes in the form of the last person she expected it to be: former Nevermore Academy Principal Larissa Weems.Portrayed by Gwendoline Christie, Weems was last seen dying a rather painful death after being stabbed with a poisoned needle by Marilyn Thornhill in season 1. However, she is now back and as sassy as ever in the form of Wednesday’s guide, something she has not had since she lost access to Goody Addams' book.Showrunner Miles Millar, in an interview with Netflix, revealed that the decision to bring back Weems was intentional. Given the problems Wednesday had in part 1, it seems reasonable enough that she would finally take all the help she could get, and Millar admitted that Weems-Wednesday's relationship played a part in that.“When we got into the writers room, we were determined to bring Gwen back. The audience has fallen in love with the Wednesday–Weems relationship … so we’re bringing her back in the second half of the season in a very special way that is as confrontational as it is delicious,” Millar said.Wednesday has a lot to figure out and bridges to mend in part 2 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe first half of Wednesday season 2 saw the titular character face an uphill battle in almost every episode from the very start. She found herself thrust into celebrity status after reluctantly returning to Nevermore, and began facing a psychic crisis that toyed with her head. Her visions began to malfunction, causing her to cry black tears when she used her abilities, something that made her mother, Morticia, worry.The resulting mother-daughter tension, which escalated after Morticia confiscated the spell-book from Wednesday, only made matters worse for the latter. However, with Nevermore and Wednesday plunged into another mysterious case, she was forced to deal with a vision of being responsible for her best friend Enid's death.This starts a chain of events which leads to her inadvertently freeing Tyler, and it results in Wednesday being left bloodied and unconscious at the end of part 1. It also leaves Enid concerned about whether her best friend can fix things and make it right, as seen in the trailer. Not only that, it also seems that Morticia has more secrets to keep about the Addams family's past, something that could concern Wednesday.Wednesday season 2 part 2 teases Lady Gaga’s appearanceA still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/Netflix)Following months of anticipation, Wednesday season 2 part 2 finally gave fans a hint of Lady Gaga's appearance. The Grammy Award winner is set to portray Nevermore teacher Rosaline Rotwood, but the exact nature of her role has remained shrouded in mystery.The trailer for the upcoming episodes concludes with what appears to be Gaga's voice. She delivers an ominous warning: &quot;Beware. There will be a price to pay.&quot;But beyond that, not a lot of information has been made available as to what role Lady Gaga’s character will play in Wednesday season 2 part 2, leaving viewers waiting until the second part releases on September 3.Interested viewers can watch Wednesday season 2 on Netflix.