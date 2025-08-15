  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “I can already hear aju nice” - Fans thrilled as Jenna Ortega teases Enid-centric ‘Wednesday’ season 2, episode 6 featuring Korean music

“I can already hear aju nice” - Fans thrilled as Jenna Ortega teases Enid-centric ‘Wednesday’ season 2, episode 6 featuring Korean music

By Shreya Jha
Published Aug 15, 2025 09:00 GMT
Jenna Ortega with Emma Myers and SEVENTEEN (Image via X/@pledis_17)
Jenna Ortega with Emma Myers and SEVENTEEN (Images via Instagram/@wednesdaynetflix, and X/@pledis_17)

On August 11, 2025, Netflix hosted a press meet for Wednesday season 2 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Gwanghwamun, Seoul. At the event, the show’s leading star Jenna Ortega teased that episode 6 will focus on Enid Sinclair, Wednesday Addams’ best friend and roommate. She added that the episode leans heavily into Enid’s love for Korean culture, featuring tracks that fans might instantly recognize.

Ad
“Episode 6, a part of the second half, is a very Enid-centric episode. She's a huge lover and admirer of Korean culture, and we have some songs in there that you guys might appreciate or be familiar with. So, I think that's probably something you look forward towards,” Jenna Ortega stated.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Admirers keep speculating which K-pop songs will appear and from which groups, but most guesses point to SEVENTEEN. It comes after the K-pop act's Joshua made a surprise appearance at the show's Doom Tour in South Korea, joining Emma Myers and Jenna Ortega.

Myers’ interactions with Joshua drew extra attention, especially since she has openly identified as a CARAT, SEVENTEEN’s fan community. One fan commented that they could already hear the group’s 2017 song, Aju Nice.

Ad
"I can already hear aju nice."
Ad

Many are convinced of the fact that Aju Nice will be played.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Others have expressed that the crossover alone is reason enough to start watching the American supernatural mystery comedy series.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Wednesday Jenna Ortega & Emma Myers’ experience in South Korea

Emma Myers and Jenna Ortega (Image via Instagram/@netflixkr)
Emma Myers and Jenna Ortega (Image via Instagram/@netflixkr)

During the Wednesday press conference, Jenna Ortega spoke about visiting Korea for the first time.

Ad
“It's my first visit to Korea. I am happy to experience Korean culture firsthand and see it with my own eyes," the 22-year-old said (Maeil Business Newspaper reported).

Meanwhile, her co-star Emma Myers took to Instagram on August 12 to share her appreciation towards Seoul, writing:

“Seoul, thankyou for having us <3.”

Myers is a passionate K-pop fan, following both mainstream and indie acts like Wave to Earth and LE SSERAFIM. She has met several SEVENTEEN members, including dinner with Hoshi and Dino, which Hoshi later confirmed in a livestream.

Ad

The 23-year-old actress has also been followed by Hoshi on Instagram since January 2023. Myers' admiration mirrors her character Enid from the Netflix series, whose storyline in episode 6 leans heavily on Korean culture and music.

Wednesday season 2 premiered on August 6, 2025, with its first four episodes. The story follows Wednesday Addams as she returns to Nevermore Academy, where she confronts darker mysteries. Episodes 5 through 8 are scheduled for release on September 3.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by DEEPALI
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...