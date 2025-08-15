“I can already hear aju nice” - Fans thrilled as Jenna Ortega teases Enid-centric ‘Wednesday’ season 2, episode 6 featuring Korean music

On August 11, 2025, Netflix hosted a press meet for Wednesday season 2 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Gwanghwamun, Seoul. At the event, the show’s leading star Jenna Ortega teased that episode 6 will focus on Enid Sinclair, Wednesday Addams’ best friend and roommate. She added that the episode leans heavily into Enid’s love for Korean culture, featuring tracks that fans might instantly recognize.“Episode 6, a part of the second half, is a very Enid-centric episode. She's a huge lover and admirer of Korean culture, and we have some songs in there that you guys might appreciate or be familiar with. So, I think that's probably something you look forward towards,” Jenna Ortega stated.Admirers keep speculating which K-pop songs will appear and from which groups, but most guesses point to SEVENTEEN. It comes after the K-pop act's Joshua made a surprise appearance at the show's Doom Tour in South Korea, joining Emma Myers and Jenna Ortega.Myers’ interactions with Joshua drew extra attention, especially since she has openly identified as a CARAT, SEVENTEEN’s fan community. One fan commented that they could already hear the group’s 2017 song, Aju Nice.&quot;I can already hear aju nice.&quot;kei ☁️ @armicaratbibiLINKI can already hear aju niceMany are convinced of the fact that Aju Nice will be played.Olivia 🪻🐈💎 @tinymoonbee_LINKAfter Enid does something cool you’re just gonna hear ‼️ AJU NICE ‼️Jane @JaneeycdLINKWe'll probably be aju nice-ing in that epmin ✴︎ @aexosvtLINKthen aju nice started playingOthers have expressed that the crossover alone is reason enough to start watching the American supernatural mystery comedy series.Love ➡ CLOVER @clvr07LINKOkaaaay I think I'll watch s2 na because of this 😭😭Chrizzz @thatschrizzzLINKI think it’s a sign to start watching s2gray | lessons in chem era @acousticversLINKnow im gonna have to watch s2 before i actually am in the moodWednesday Jenna Ortega &amp; Emma Myers’ experience in South KoreaEmma Myers and Jenna Ortega (Image via Instagram/@netflixkr)During the Wednesday press conference, Jenna Ortega spoke about visiting Korea for the first time.“It's my first visit to Korea. I am happy to experience Korean culture firsthand and see it with my own eyes,&quot; the 22-year-old said (Maeil Business Newspaper reported).Meanwhile, her co-star Emma Myers took to Instagram on August 12 to share her appreciation towards Seoul, writing:“Seoul, thankyou for having us &lt;3.”Myers is a passionate K-pop fan, following both mainstream and indie acts like Wave to Earth and LE SSERAFIM. She has met several SEVENTEEN members, including dinner with Hoshi and Dino, which Hoshi later confirmed in a livestream.The 23-year-old actress has also been followed by Hoshi on Instagram since January 2023. Myers' admiration mirrors her character Enid from the Netflix series, whose storyline in episode 6 leans heavily on Korean culture and music.Wednesday season 2 premiered on August 6, 2025, with its first four episodes. The story follows Wednesday Addams as she returns to Nevermore Academy, where she confronts darker mysteries. Episodes 5 through 8 are scheduled for release on September 3.