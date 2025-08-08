  • home icon
  "Respect their privacy"- Alleged boat photo of EXO's Chanyeol, NCT, and SEVENTEEN members sparks fan concerns amidst Jeonghan's military enlistment

“Respect their privacy”- Alleged boat photo of EXO’s Chanyeol, NCT, and SEVENTEEN members sparks fan concerns amidst Jeonghan’s military enlistment

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Aug 08, 2025 19:33 GMT
SEVENTEEN
SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan (Image via Instagram/@jeonghaniyoo_n)

On Friday, August 8, a viral photo that allegedly shows EXO's Chanyeol, NCT's Johnny, Doyoung, Jungwoo, and Mark, along with SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan and Seungkwan, at a yacht in Hawaii was released on the internet. The photo was reportedly taken by an ATEEZ fan who was in Hawaii, and they posted the same on X with the following caption,

"This is about a different K-Pop group but....Ran into NCT 127 and Seventeen."

Following the same, many fans and netizens were happy to see the different K-pop boy group members enjoy their vacation together. Some were also surprised by the unexpected crossover that was recently revealed. However, the photo soon began to cause controversial discussions on the internet as people pointed out that Jeonghan is currently serving his mandatory military service.


Netizens speculated that the idol has allegedly been avoiding his military service and has been disregarding his responsibilities. However, several fans soon came to his defense, explaining that the idol is legally allowed to take days off during his mandatory military enlistment as per his leave schedule.

Additionally, people also highlighted that it was inappropriate to share and circulate private photos of the K-pop idols while speculating on baseless rumours regarding the same. Here are a few fan reactions to the recent alleged photo of the EXO, NCT, and SEVENTEEN members on a vacation in Hawaii:

"Their personal time is not for your clout. Please respect their privacy and be considerate of their current status."
More fans and netizens expressed their concerns regarding the same and urged people to refrain from further sharing or discussing the viral photo.

Other fans also shared their thoughts on the ongoing issue.

All you need to know about SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan's military service

On September 12, 2024, Pledis Entertainment released a statement announcing that SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan will be enlisting in the South Korean military to fulfill his mandatory service. The idol began his service on September 26, 2024.

The announcement further explained that Jeonghan will not be participating in the upcoming events and schedules of SEVENTEEN due to his military enlistment. Here's the statement the agency released,

"Hello. This is PLEDIS Entertainment. We wish to share the news of JEONGHAN’s upcoming enlistment into the military, scheduled for September 26, 2024. As announced before, he will not be able to take part in the promotional activities for SEVENTEEN’s 12th mini album and the world tour. "

The statement continued,

"However, he will appear in various pre-recorded content. There will be no official event on the day of his enlistment, and we kindly request that you refrain from visiting the site of his military service. Please send your heartfelt messages of support for JEONGHAN through Weverse."
They concluded the announcement by requesting fans and netizens to continue to showcase their love and support for the idol despite his current absence from the industry.

"We ask for your continued love and support for the artist. Kindly send your best wishes for his safe and healthy return. We will also stay committed to providing JEONGHAN with all the necessary support during this time. Thank you."
On the other hand, as discussions around the current viral photo of the EXO, SEVENTEEN, and NCT members continue to dominate the internet, fans have also been working towards taking them down and reporting harmful speculations that are being connected to the photo.

Edited by Niharika Dabral
