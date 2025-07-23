“Where was the shade?”— Fans defend SEVENTEEN's Hoshi as alleged 2019 MAMA post like sparks speculations of shading BTS’ Best Dance performance win

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi is making headlines after fans caught him liking an old Instagram reel showing their 2019 MAMA performance. The video, which reappeared on social media, featured SEVENTEEN’s stage for HIT and mentioned how it came right after they didn’t win the “Best Dance Performance” award.The caption read: “Never forget SVT performance [of] ‘hit’ on 2019 MAMA right after they lost the ‘best dance performance’ award.” The like from Hoshi started fresh speculation online.For those unversed, in 2019, BTS won the category, while SEVENTEEN, despite a high-energy show, didn’t win. Some online users alleged the like was a subtle reaction to that result. Others argued it was just Hoshi acknowledging a proud group moment.&quot;Where was the shade?,&quot; an X user commented. Mitchi ♡☆ @markstiyaLINKWhere was the shade?So, while some viewed the interaction as quiet commentary, others believe it was just appreciation for the group’s hard work.&quot;Yeah people blowing up hate for no reason…… he liked a post about their dancing and the fan made it into a BtS shade. it’s basically the fans who started it…… drives me nuts when they should be posting about PTD and positive things about our boys,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;Everyone's acting like Hoshi liked a reel that literally says &quot;BTS is trash&quot; Of course he'd like a video that praises his own performance thats just normal. There is no way he thought &quot;oh they're dragging BTS, let me like this&quot; 🤦‍♀️,&quot; a user mentioned.&quot;This does not shade bts at all. Svt performances are very good. As an army even I believed they would win the category. Kpop becomes more and more toxic everyday. This is exactly what fuels fanwars. He liked a reel then toxic fans get all over it and make it something it's not,&quot; a person shared.Given Hoshi’s consistent public support for BTS, many say there’s no real reason to assume negativity.&quot;I swear. People these days are so bored that they would create issues out of nothing. Just give it a rest everyone, will you? I'm no Carat, but ik there are plenty of times where 17 showed their admiration and respect towards BTS and have praised them and put them in high regard,&quot; a netizen said.&quot;Wait you were the one who's bitter, first the reel wasn't about BTS, the author didn't even mentioned BTS there, he/she was just praising seventeen, and second hoshi probably liked it because it was about his group, get your facts straight, before yapping,&quot; a viewer noted.&quot;This whole situation is so messy cos i know for a fact hoshi didn't have any bad intentions in mind with liking that reel but you corny motherf*ckers had to turn it against him and project whatever hatred you had for another group and now he's the one catching heat,&quot; another fan added.SEVENTEEN Hoshi’s friendship with BTSIn 2023, SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi and BTS’s Suga teamed up for an episode of Suchwita, where the two idols sat down over drinks and music talk. Though Hoshi looked a bit quiet at first, the conversation rolled on easily.Before the video even aired, Suga had already commented on Hoshi’s Instagram post, writing, “You gotta fighting (aegyo)!~,” which hinted at their off-camera friendship. Not long after, Hoshi posted a signed D-DAY album on his Instagram story, a gift from Suga. The message inside read, “To Hoshi from Agust D.” Hoshi replied with a quick “Thank you hyung!” and shared it with fans.That wasn’t Hoshi's only moment with BTS. Earlier this year, j-hope danced alongside Woozi and Hoshi to their track 96ers. The BTS rapper opened with Woozi’s “wooahae” gesture and Hoshi’s popular “horanghae” move. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPreviously, the trio joined for a dance challenge on Hobi's track Sweet Dreams. The collab was shared across official pages, and fans were quick to notice the fun chemistry between them.Back in 2016, after BTS scored their first Daesang at MAMA for Artist of the Year, SEVENTEEN’s Joshua and Hoshi ran up to congratulate V as the group stepped off stage. It was a brief moment of support between the two teams.BTS and SEVENTEEN are both managed under HYBE through BigHit Music and PLEDIS Entertainment, respectively.