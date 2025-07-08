"That’s 2/3 of leader line" — SEVENTEEN fans emotional as Pledis confirms September 2025 military enlistment dates for Hoshi and Woozi

On July 8, 2025, Pledis Entertainment announced that SEVENTEEN’s Woozi and Hoshi are scheduled to commence their mandatory enlistment in the South Korean military this September. The announcement was posted on the K-pop act's official Weverse account.

According to the notice, Woozi will report for duty on September 15, with Hoshi following on September 16. Both will serve as regular soldiers in active military service. Fans react emotionally as the duo prepares to begin military service.

"Of course I am sad with each member announcement but something about hoshi woozi extra hurts like that’s 2/3 of leader line WHAT ARE WE GONNA DOOOOOOOOO," an X user commented.

While many knew it was coming, CARATs admit it’s still difficult to "accept." For some, it’s the third enlistment announcement this year from SEVENTEEN, and each one feels "harder" than the last.

"I know it was a matter of time to get this notice but WHY IM STILL NOT READY TO ACCEPT IT 😭💔," a fan remarked.

"3rd military enlistment notice in a year and it's only getting harder and "harder to read them," a viewer noted.

"NONONONONO I’M NOT READY FOR THEM TO GO 😭😭😭😭," a person shared.

Others are showering Woozi and Hoshi with heartfelt messages, wishing them a safe and healthy military service.

"Soonhoon soulmateism goes hard that even in this life and for enlistment, they will be together—only a day apart. serve well my woozi and hoshi, until then, break a leg for your howoo fan concert okay? please be and stay well. i love you both so 🥺," a netizen said.

"Wishing them a smooth service and safe return!," a user mentioned.

"Serve well HXW and come back safe and healthy! Let's cheer loudly for them during the fancon (it's not like we are crying)," another fan added.

More about SEVENTEEN Woozi and Hoshi's military enlistment plans

A Weverse post titled ‘SEVENTEEN Hoshi, Woozi Enlistment Information Notice’ confirmed that the two idols will start their military training one day apart.

Pledis asked fans not to visit the enlistment site, as it is shared with other recruits and families. Instead, they encouraged fans to send support through Weverse.

Before their enlistment dates, both artists are set to carry out all remaining scheduled appearances, including the joint ‘HOSHI X WOOZI FAN CONCERT [WARNING]’ and a fan meet-and-greet event associated with SEVENTEEN's fifth studio release. These will be their final public engagements before entering service.

“As the last official activity before joining the military, we will perform the scheduled schedule such as the 'HOSHI X WOOZI FAN CONCERT [WARNING]' performance and the 5th full-length album Izuwi Youngtong fan signing, and after the start of service," Pledis Entertainment asserted.

Once enlisted, neither member will be involved in ongoing SEVENTEEN group promotions. However, Pledis confirmed that fans will still be able to see them through pre-recorded content prepared in advance.

With this announcement, SEVENTEEN continues its gradual enlistment process. Members Jeonghan and Wonwoo are currently serving as social service workers, while the rest of the group remains active in promotional schedules.

