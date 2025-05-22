"Stop this hate" — Internet reacts to SEVENTEEN's content plagiarism allegations against BTS amidst HYBE building banner replacement backlash 

Recently, several netizens directed hate towards SEVENTEEN following HYBE's recent banner on their headquarters that read "SEVENTEEN WILL CHALLENGE ETERNITY." These negative comments towards the group were based on the claims that the group was allegedly plagiarizing BTS' ideas.

Ad

Netizens drew parallels between the shows and content releases by the two K-pop boy bands. While BTS has released shows like Bon Voyage, Run BTS, and In The Soop, SEVENTEEN allegedly followed them and created Nana Tour, Going Seventeen, In The Soop, and more. Therefore, the recent banner by HYBE added more heat to the ongoing discussion.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As these accusations continued to make the rounds on the internet, fans of both bands came to their defense, explaining that BTS and SEVENTEEN had always supported each other, and pitting them against each other was not advisable. They also stated that the plagiarism allegations couldn't stand true as variety and travel reality shows had existed long before both groups entered the industry.

"Both groups are under the same entertainment company so please stop this hate. OK. Both groups are good at what they do. Respect every group rather than your bias one," said one netizen.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similar reactions followed from netizens, pleading for the fandom feud to stop.

"Yes thats why they said "carats only" means their content is for carat while bts content is for army.. so we just watch svt and you just watch bts.. Theres no such thing as copying because entertainment didnt choose who you are but we can choose what to watch," said a netizen on X.

Ad

"I'm an army, but I'm don't understand this Fandom. Why so toxic?😕I don't see the problem if they have similar content. Many artists do variety shows, games and other things to be seen and promote. Fans are really disappointing sometimes....." added another netizen.

"Umm they're literally under the same company, meaning they would have the same concept ideas," commented another netizen.

Ad

More internet users advocated that the hate towards SEVENTEEN was uncalled for.

"They're in the same company ??? It's not copying if the company tells them to do it😭," stated one user.

"What's wrong with idol groups having the same type of content?...it's called gaining inspiration and not copying also they are literally under same label so what do you expect how different can it be & if a content is nice then there's nothing wrong with other grps also doing it," added another X user.

Ad

"the hate is so forced😭stay mad ho SEVENTEEN WILL CHALLENGE ETERNITY," said another user.

"crying at copied bc they're literally from the same company and have almost the same producers😭bffr its not that deep" commented yet another user.

All about SEVENTEEN and their recent activities

SEVENTEEN is a thirteen-piece K-pop boy group that debuted under Pledis Entertainment in 2015. The group consists of the members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino, with S.Coups standing as its leader. It also holds three permanent units: the Vocal Line, the Hip-Hop Line, and the Performance Line.

Ad

The Vocal Line consists of the members Joshua, Jeonghan, DK, Woozi, and Seungkwan, while the Performance Line consists of the members Hoshi, Jun, The8, and Dino. The Hip-Hop Line, on the other hand, holds the members Wonwoo, Mingyu, S.Coups, and Vernon. The members Woozi, Hoshi, and S.Coups stand as the leaders for their respective units.

Expand Tweet

Ad

They debuted with their first EP, 17 Carat, which eventually made history as the first rookie album to ever appear on Billboard's 10 Best K-pop Albums of 2015. The group, known for their self-produced tracks and heavy performances, soon rose to fame with several famous songs. Some of their popular tracks include VERY NICE, Mansae, Ready to love, Adore U, Don't Wanna Cry, and Clap.

Most recently, the K-pop boy group kickstarted their Right Here World Tour in October 2024. However, Jeonghan was absent from the tour since he enlisted in the military for his mandatory service in September 2024. Jun also took a break from the group activities to focus on his acting career in China.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

They also released their thirteenth EP, Spill the Feels, in October 2024, which held Love, Money, Fame ft. DJ Khaled, as its title track. They rolled out one more single in January titled Bad Influence, produced by Pharrell Williams, for the Louis Vuitton 2025 Paris FW show. After the release of another single, Encircled, Wonwoo, entered the military for his mandatory service.

On the other hand, the group's fifth studio album, Happy Burstday, is expected to be released on May 26, and it will be a celebratory release for SEVENTEEN's ten-year debut anniversary.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More