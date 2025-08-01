"Cant get the hate here"- Internet defends the EXO member after his "Kai from BTS" mix-up on variety show sparks backlash

On August 1, 2025, fans of EXO's Kai took to social media after a moment from a recent variety show appearance unexpectedly turned into an online debate. During an episode of Changing Majors, Kai was seen talking to an older woman about K-pop groups.When asked who her favorite was, she confidently answered “BTS.” Curious, the EXO singer asked if she knew any of the members. The woman hesitated, then avoided the question. In response, Kai playfully said to her:“Do you know Kai of BTS?”The woman quickly said yes, which made everyone around laugh, including the staff.Although the moment was lighthearted, a portion of online users criticized the singer. They claimed that he was trying to use BTS's name for attention. Some even claimed he was trying to act like the 8th member of the group.However, EXO fans and other netizens were quick to shut down those claims. Many pointed out that the idol was referencing a viral meme, where a fan mistakenly called Kai her favorite BTS member.They explained that the joke was about how little the woman actually knew about BTS, not about Kai pretending to be a member. An X user, @MyselfNazia, wrote:&quot;Lmao. Its a joke that an army went viral for. She said kai from bts. Cant get the hate here. He literally went with the flow. Just watch the while video. Why do people think that he should police the old lady?&quot;Fans flooded social media with messages defending him. They said that his humor was misunderstood. Netizens also stressed that he was not trying to copy anyone.&quot;Proving once again he is not the bitter and jealous person troops say he is,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Do y'all not know hot to take a joke? Also, friendly reminder that [he] and Jimin are besties + the whole situation was meant to prove the lady doesn't know a single BTS member's name, not to pretend to be a BTS member himself,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;So he knows about this interview? mfs better stfu he's just playing w an old lady,&quot; a netizen mentioned, referencing the original meme.&quot;Its funny how he was teasing yet many being salty and bitter like... yall life so boring u cant even differentiate joke with hatred,&quot; a user remarked.Supporters also noted that the members are close friends in real life, and that there was clearly no harm intended. Many agreed that the clip was being taken out of context and should have just been taken for a harmless joke.&quot;Guys if it's meant to be a joke just laugh, alright? Stop making all things serious that will give y'all wrinkles. This ep is hilarious watch the full vid,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;LOL, kai was just messing around for fun bcz the grandma said she liked bts. he never said anything about wanting to join bts-people just took it way too seriously. some fans are mad over nothing, honestly,&quot; a netizen added.&quot;Look we could have enjoyed it as a cute lil moment bt a certain fd has O comprehension skills so I guess that isn't possible in this lifetime &amp; K ai literally threw a bait to know if she actually knows and she didnt .like don't worry he loves EXO vm, he don't wanna be anybody else,&quot; another one said.Kai wraps up Manila Concert with special night, tour to conclude in SeoulMeanwhile, Kai returned to Manila for the first time in six years on July 27, this time as a soloist. His concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum was an emotional comeback. Fans welcomed him with loud cheers that filled the arena. The singer kept the energy high, performing tracks like Mmmh, Slidin’, and his latest release, Wait On Me.The concert also featured fun moments between sets. The singer interacted with fans, joked around and even teased about proposals after noticing sweet fan banners. He shared how touched he was by their support and promised to return.The EXO singer is currently wrapping up the KAION tour, which has taken him to several cities across Asia and North America. The tour will officially end in September with three encore shows in Seoul.Tickets for the Seoul concerts will open in early August, with presale options available for fanclub members.