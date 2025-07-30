"Am I supposed to stan this Jungkook, too?"- Fans in a frenzy as horse named after the BTS idol wins 2025 Philracom-PCSO Silver Cup

On July 30, 2025, a racehorse named Jungkook unexpectedly became the talk of K-pop circles after its victory at the 2025 Philracom-PCSO Silver Cup. As seen in the viral clips, the horse wore the number 7 saddlecloth. It beat out some of the strongest contenders in the Philippine racing world, including Easy Does It and Batang Manda.The horse named after the idol claimed the title at the Metro Manila Turf Club. According to the race organizer website, it is owned by T.T. Sevilla, trained by R.E. Mongaya, and ridden by jockey Mark Angelo Alvarez. The winning horse crossed the finish line of the 1,800m race with a final time of 1:50.8.The thoroughbred was bred by Esguerra Farms &amp; Stud Inc. Furthermore, it has already built an impressive track record by winning the 2025 Chairman’s Cup and the 2024 Classic Cup.The internet lit up once fans realized the winning horse shared its name with BTS’s youngest member.&quot;Am I supposed to stan this Jungkook, too? 2025 Silver Cup &quot;horse race winner&quot;... a horse named Jung kook, wearing number seven. Congrats to Jung kook (the horse, obviously),&quot; a fan wrote on X.ARMYs flocked to X to express their amusement at the same names and share memes about the singer excelling in every field.&quot;Not even the racetrack is safe from BTS supremacy. Horse #7, named after Jung kook, ate up the competition and won the race!. LMAO ARMYS ARE SO FUNNY,&quot; a fan added.&quot;When you say JUNG KOOK FAME is truly beyond MUSIC. You can find him just anywhere, Sports, Politics, Educational Textbooks, even Govt Official Website like the Canada One,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;someone named their horse jungkook at a horse race and it actually won bro keeps on winning in every universe,&quot; another one said.&quot;You can't make this stuff up Jungkook is just synonymous with winning,&quot; a netizen added.The reactions were full of laughter and surprise. Some joked that the singer is living up to his &quot;golden&quot; name. Others praised the horse’s consistency on the track.&quot;even the name itself could turn everything into golden,&quot; an X user commented.&quot;Not the horse being the golden maknae,&quot; a fan mentioned.&quot;Well Jung kook will always win hahaha. This hilarious, FAMOUS MAN,&quot; another one said.More about Jungkook, his return to Instagram, and BTS's recent activitiesAs Jungkook made headlines on the racetrack, the BTS singer has been making headlines of his own. After completing his military service in June, he returned to South Korea, where he has been focused on fitness and music preparation.Most recently, an image shared by his trainer, Ma Sun-ho, gave fans a clearer look at Jungkook's new chest tattoo, and the design created a stir online. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Euphoria singer also returned to Instagram with a new account after deleting his first one in 2023. The new account, @mnijungkook, is now verified and already boasts over 9 million followers. He posted his first update on July 19, which featured the logo from his Golden album.In other news, the singer is also believed to have briefly flown back to South Korea around July 21. Although not confirmed, fans speculated that he returned to quietly see off his close friend Cha Eun-woo ahead of his military enlistment.BTS, as a group, has now officially completed military service, with all seven members reunited. They are currently working together on a full-group comeback album set to be released in spring 2026—their first full comeback since 2022.During the July 1, 2025, Weverse live, the group also teased plans for a world tour.