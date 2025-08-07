How to vote for Jupiter Music Awards 2025? Full K-pop nominations list as BTS' Jin, Taehyung, Jimin, BLACKPINK's Jennie, & more enter final round

The Jupiter Music Awards 2025 has entered its final voting phase. Fans across the globe can now vote to support their favorite K-pop stars. Artists like BTS' Jin, Jimin, V, j-hope BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé, aespa, and ENHYPEN have made it to the final shortlist alongside many more big names.This year’s nominations span 10 categories, from soloists to groups, rookies to collaborations. Voting for the final round officially begins on August 8, 2025, at 1 PM KST and will close on August 29 at 1 PM KST.Fans can cast their votes through platforms like Muniverse, My1Pick, Mubeat, Fancast, and Picnic!.Many of these platforms offer free daily voting tickets or allow users to earn votes by watching ads or making purchases. Muniverse offers 5 free votes per category each day, and fans can vote using multiple valid email accounts.The winners will be entirely decided by fan votes, and the results will be announced on September 6.Complete list of K-pop nominations for Jupiter Music Awards 2025This year’s K-pop lineup at the Jupiter Music Awards reflects the genre’s global influence. From BTS and BLACKPINK to rising rookies like ILLIT and BOYNEXTDOOR, the competition is stacked across every category.The nominations were finalized after a preliminary voting round, and only the top 10 in each category advanced to this stage.Here’s the full list of K-pop nominations across all categories:Male Artist of the Year for Jupiter Music Awards:BTS’ JinBTS’ VTXT’s YeonjunTXT’s BeomgyuGOT7’s BamBamBIGBANG’s G-DragonASTRO’s Cha Eun-wooNCT’s MarkLim Young-woongJeong Dong-wonFemale Artist of the Year for Jupiter Music Awards:aespa’s WinterLE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yun-jinBLACKPINK’s JennieBLACKPINK’s JisooBLACKPINK’s RoséITZY’s Yeji(G)I-DLE’s YuqiIVE’s An Yu-jinK-pop nominations at the 2025 JMAs (Images via X/@muniverse_io)Male Group of the Year for Jupiter Music Awards:SUPER JUNIORNCT DREAMPLAVETOMORROW X TOGETHERENHYPENA.C.EASTROStray KidsSEVENTEENFemale Group of the Year for Jupiter Music Awards:NewJeansaespaLE SSERAFIMVVUPWOOAHBABYMONSTERKIIRASITZYHottest Trending Male Rookie:BOYNEXTDOORn.SSignNCT WISHRIIZEZEROBASEONENouerAThe WindHottest Trending Female Rookie:BABYMONSTERHearts2HeartsKATSEYEILLITUNISKISS OF LIFESong of the Year:Supernatural by NewJeansWho by BTS’ JiminWhiplash by aespaHOT by LE SSERAFIMOver The Moon by TXTNo Doubt by ENHYPENDRIP by BABYMONSTERThe Chase by Hearts2HeartsAlbum of the Year:The Firstfruit - The 1st Album by NCT’s Mark LeeHOT by LE SSERAFIMCaligo Pt.1 by PLAVEChanga by Lee Chan-wonbomb by ILLITWhiplash by aespaMUSE by BTS’ JiminHAPPY by BTS’ JinDRIP by BABYMONSTERK-pop nominations at the 2025 JMAs (Images via X/@muniverse_io)Collaboration of the Year:Stop The Rain - Epik High’s Tablo x BTS’ RMTOO MUCH - Central Cee, BTS’ Jungkook, The Kid LAROIKillin’ It Girl - BTS’ j-hope feat. GloRillaGood Day 2025 - Telepathy By the Moonlight WindowAPT. - BLACKPINK’s Rosé ft. Bruno MarsHandlebars - BLACKPINK’s Jennie ft. Dua LipaTrouble - Lee Young-ji with ChristopherMusic Video of the Year:I’ll Be There - BTS’ JinMona Lisa - BTS’ j-hopeUP - aespaPump Up the Volume - PLAVEDRIP - BABYMONSTERCRAZY - LE SSERAFIM1999 - NCT’s Mark LeeNo Doubt - ENHYPENFamous - ALLDAY PROJECTThe 2025 Jupiter Music Awards are set for November. The dates is yet to be announced.