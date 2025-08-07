  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • How to vote for Jupiter Music Awards 2025? Full K-pop nominations list as BTS' Jin, Taehyung, Jimin, BLACKPINK's Jennie, & more enter final round

How to vote for Jupiter Music Awards 2025? Full K-pop nominations list as BTS' Jin, Taehyung, Jimin, BLACKPINK's Jennie, & more enter final round

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 07, 2025 08:29 GMT
Jupiter Music Awards 2025 (Images via X/@muniverse_io, @bts_bighit, &amp; @oddatelier)
Jupiter Music Awards 2025 (Images via X/@muniverse_io, @bts_bighit, & @oddatelier)

The Jupiter Music Awards 2025 has entered its final voting phase. Fans across the globe can now vote to support their favorite K-pop stars. Artists like BTS' Jin, Jimin, V, j-hope BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé, aespa, and ENHYPEN have made it to the final shortlist alongside many more big names.

Ad

This year’s nominations span 10 categories, from soloists to groups, rookies to collaborations. Voting for the final round officially begins on August 8, 2025, at 1 PM KST and will close on August 29 at 1 PM KST.

Fans can cast their votes through platforms like Muniverse, My1Pick, Mubeat, Fancast, and Picnic!.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Many of these platforms offer free daily voting tickets or allow users to earn votes by watching ads or making purchases. Muniverse offers 5 free votes per category each day, and fans can vote using multiple valid email accounts.

The winners will be entirely decided by fan votes, and the results will be announced on September 6.

Complete list of K-pop nominations for Jupiter Music Awards 2025

This year’s K-pop lineup at the Jupiter Music Awards reflects the genre’s global influence. From BTS and BLACKPINK to rising rookies like ILLIT and BOYNEXTDOOR, the competition is stacked across every category.

Ad

The nominations were finalized after a preliminary voting round, and only the top 10 in each category advanced to this stage.

Here’s the full list of K-pop nominations across all categories:

Male Artist of the Year for Jupiter Music Awards:

  • BTS’ Jin
  • BTS’ V
  • TXT’s Yeonjun
  • TXT’s Beomgyu
  • GOT7’s BamBam
  • BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  • ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo
  • NCT’s Mark
  • Lim Young-woong
  • Jeong Dong-won

Female Artist of the Year for Jupiter Music Awards:

  • aespa’s Winter
  • LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yun-jin
  • BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  • BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  • BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  • ITZY’s Yeji
  • (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi
  • IVE’s An Yu-jin
Ad
K-pop nominations at the 2025 JMAs (Images via X/@muniverse_io)
K-pop nominations at the 2025 JMAs (Images via X/@muniverse_io)

Male Group of the Year for Jupiter Music Awards:

Ad
  • SUPER JUNIOR
  • NCT DREAM
  • PLAVE
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER
  • ENHYPEN
  • A.C.E
  • ASTRO
  • Stray Kids
  • SEVENTEEN

Female Group of the Year for Jupiter Music Awards:

  • NewJeans
  • aespa
  • LE SSERAFIM
  • VVUP
  • WOOAH
  • BABYMONSTER
  • KIIRAS
  • ITZY

Hottest Trending Male Rookie:

  • BOYNEXTDOOR
  • n.SSign
  • NCT WISH
  • RIIZE
  • ZEROBASEONE
  • NouerA
  • The Wind

Hottest Trending Female Rookie:

  • BABYMONSTER
  • Hearts2Hearts
  • KATSEYE
  • ILLIT
  • UNIS
  • KISS OF LIFE

Song of the Year:

  • Supernatural by NewJeans
  • Who by BTS’ Jimin
  • Whiplash by aespa
  • HOT by LE SSERAFIM
  • Over The Moon by TXT
  • No Doubt by ENHYPEN
  • DRIP by BABYMONSTER
  • The Chase by Hearts2Hearts

Album of the Year:

  • The Firstfruit - The 1st Album by NCT’s Mark Lee
  • HOT by LE SSERAFIM
  • Caligo Pt.1 by PLAVE
  • Changa by Lee Chan-won
  • bomb by ILLIT
  • Whiplash by aespa
  • MUSE by BTS’ Jimin
  • HAPPY by BTS’ Jin
  • DRIP by BABYMONSTER
Ad
K-pop nominations at the 2025 JMAs (Images via X/@muniverse_io)
K-pop nominations at the 2025 JMAs (Images via X/@muniverse_io)

Collaboration of the Year:

Ad
  1. Stop The Rain - Epik High’s Tablo x BTS’ RM
  2. TOO MUCH - Central Cee, BTS’ Jungkook, The Kid LAROI
  3. Killin’ It Girl - BTS’ j-hope feat. GloRilla
  4. Good Day 2025 - Telepathy By the Moonlight Window
  5. APT. - BLACKPINK’s Rosé ft. Bruno Mars
  6. Handlebars - BLACKPINK’s Jennie ft. Dua Lipa
  7. Trouble - Lee Young-ji with Christopher

Music Video of the Year:

  • I’ll Be There - BTS’ Jin
  • Mona Lisa - BTS’ j-hope
  • UP - aespa
  • Pump Up the Volume - PLAVE
  • DRIP - BABYMONSTER
  • CRAZY - LE SSERAFIM
  • 1999 - NCT’s Mark Lee
  • No Doubt - ENHYPEN
  • Famous - ALLDAY PROJECT
Ad

The 2025 Jupiter Music Awards are set for November. The dates is yet to be announced.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bharath S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications