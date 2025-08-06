“Well deserved win!”- Fans react as BTS’ Jin wins 'Best Music: Summer' at The Fact Music Awards 2025 with Don’t Say You Love Me

BTS’ Jin has won the Best Music: Summer category at the 2025 Fact Music Awards for his latest solo track, Don't Say You Love Me. The result was announced on July 31, after a voting period of two weeks, from July 14 to July 28, to determine the winner of the category on Fan&amp;Star.Jin released his second album ECHO with the title track Don't Say You Love Me on May 16, 2025, which received the most votes by fans and listeners on Fan&amp;Star. As a result, he will be honored with the 2025 The Fact Music Awards’ Fan &amp; Star Category ‘Best Music: Summer’ Trophy at the official ceremony on September 20, 2025.As the news of the BTS vocalist's new achievement spread online, fans could not hold back their excitement and took to X to celebrate this win.&quot;Well deserved win!&quot; a fan said.&quot;Oh, THIS IS HAPPINESS! We were fighting, we were united and this is what happens when we truly move as one!&quot; a user added.&quot;Many many thanks to those who were tirelessly voting ARMYS I LOVE YOU SO MUCH CONGRATULATIONS JIN TMA BEST MUSIC SUMMER I'm so damn proud of you Jinnie! You deserve everything, my angel!&quot; a netizen wrote.Fans also shared their thoughts on Jin's Don't Say You Love Me and expressed their love for it.&quot;Congratulations jin so much proud of you we love you,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Congratulations Jin DSYLM is that girl For those who haven’t listened to it yet, you’re missing out people,&quot; a user stated.&quot;having your songs being sung back to you word for word bar for bar at your sold out solo concert is an achievement of its own. the TMA trophy is just a plus,&quot; a netizen mentioned.More about Best Music: Summer category at The Fact Music 2025 and BTS’ Jin’s recent activityThe Fact Music Awards is an esteemed award ceremony that takes place annually, honoring K-pop artists for their contributions to the music industry each year. One of the few fan vote-based awards includes “Best Music: Summer,” won by Jin in 2025.Notably, the top 20 artists who have officially released music, collaboration tracks, soundtracks, and more between April and June were eligible for this category. The nominees included:Kim JaejoongNexZLucyBTS’ J-HopeBTS’ JinBOYNEXTDOORSEVENTEENASTRO&amp;TeamATEEZNCT’s Markn.sSignENHYPENOX:NYoon Ji-sungJannabiChoi Soo-hoTabloTOMORROW X TOGETHERHwang Young-woongJin emerged at the top of the list, ranking no. 1 with his solo song Don't Say You Love Me. K-pop group SEVENTEEN came in second place with their song THUNDER, followed by j-hope for his track Killin’ It Girl in third place.The second-place winner will receive an advertisement through Bus Number 273 running in Seoul. Meanwhile, the third-place winner will have an advertisement displayed at the Gangnam Shinnonhyeon Station Digital Bus Shelter.The Fact Music 2025 is scheduled to be held at the Macau Outdoor Performance Venue on Saturday, September 20, in Macau, where the Happy singer will receive his 2025 Best Music: Summer trophy.In other news, Jin is currently on his first solo world tour titled #RUNSEOKJIN_EP. TOUR, which began on June 28 in Goyang. Recently, on August 5, 2025, Jin performed at the O2 Arena in London, becoming the first Korean solo artist to hold a concert at the venue.Notably, the BTS vocalist’s O2 Arena show was reportedly sold out. He is set to perform another show at the O2 Arena on August 6, 2025.Meanwhile, Jin will conclude the #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR with two shows in Amsterdam on August 9 and 10, 2025, at Ziggo Dome.