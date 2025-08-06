From aespa to Haechan: SM entertainment drops artist music and concert line up for Q3-Q4

On August 6, 2025, SM Entertainment revealed its artist release and performance schedule for the second half of 2025. The label is known for housing major K-pop acts such as EXO, aespa, NCT, and Red Velvet. It has lined up a mix of solo and group comebacks, debut releases, and large-scale tours for Q3 and Q4.The third quarter will include solo albums from artists like NCT’s Haechan and EXO’s Suho and Chanyeol. Girl group aespa will return with a new mini album. Meanwhile, Super Junior and BoA are also part of the label’s commemorative release line-up this year.In Q4, another wave of albums is expected from TVXQ’s Yunho and Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon. Groups like NCT DREAM and WayV are set for mini-albums. The quarter will also see singles from members of SHINee, TVXQ, and NCT127.Concerts are a major focus across both quarters. aespa, after selling out their Seoul shows, will begin a world tour. RIIZE will continue with their first global tour, expanding to the Americas. NCT DREAM, SHINee’s Key, Super Junior, and others will also hit stages in Korea and overseas.SM Entertainment’s Q3–Q4 2025 music &amp; concerts⁶cheduleBefore diving into the concerts, here's a look at the upcoming album and single releases planned across both quarters by artists under SM Entertainment.Q3 2025Super Junior - Full AlbumNCT DREAM - Full AlbumBoA - Full AlbumKEY (SHINee) - Full AlbumJOY (Red Velvet) - Mini AlbumWayV- Mini AlbumHAECHAN (NCT) - Solo Full AlbumSUHO (EXO) - Mini AlbumCHANYEOL (EXO) - Mini Albumaespa - Mini AlbumNCT WISH - Mini AlbumXngHan &amp; Xoul - Debut SingleTVXQ! - Japanese Singlenaevis - Digital SingleHYO - SingleSM Entertainment also stated that Q4 will continue the momentum with a fresh batch of solo projects and group comebacksQ4 2025YUNHO (TVXQ) - Full AlbumTAEYEON (Girls’ Generation) - Full AlbumYUTA (NCT127) - Full Album (Japan)CHANYEOL (EXO) - Mini Album (Japan)NCT DREAM - Mini AlbumWayV - Mini AlbumHearts2Hearts - Mini AlbumMAX CHANGMIN (TVXQ) - Japanese Single CDRIIZE - Single CDMINHO (SHINee) - SingleJUNGWOO (NCT127) – SingleWith multiple acts hitting the stage in Asia and abroad, SM's concert calendar is just as packed. Here's a detailed look at performances planned for the rest of the year.Q3 2025:aespa - SYNK : æXEIS LINE (Seoul)RIIZE - RIZING LOUD Tour (Asia leg)NCT DREAM - THE DREAM SHOW 4NCT Yuta - TALK SHOW 2025KAI (EXO) - KAION Tour + Encore in SeoulDOYOUNG (NCT) - [Doors] Asia TourIRENE &amp; SEULGI (Red Velvet) - BALANCE TourNCT WISH - Japan FanmeetingWayV - NO WAY OUT TourSUPER JUNIOR - SUPER SHOW 10 (20th Anniversary Tour)CHANGMIN (TVXQ) - Japan TourKEY (SHINee) - KEYLAND: Uncanny ValleySMTOWN - SMTOWN LIVE 2025 [THE CULTURE, THE FUTURE]According to SM, the touring action will continue into Q4. The artists will have more cities and fanbases worldwide:Q4 2025:aespa - SYNK : æXEIS LINE (Japan, Thailand)RIIZE - RIZING LOUD Tour (USA, Mexico)NCT DREAM - DREAM SHOW 4 (Southeast Asia)NCT127’s Yuta - Solo Live Tour (Japan)DOYOUNG (Encore) - [Doors] Encore in SeoulWayV - NO WAY OUT Tour (China &amp; Southeast Asia)NCT WISH – INTO THE WISH Tour (Korea, Japan)SUPER JUNIOR - SUPER SHOW 10 (South America, Japan, SEA)CHANGMIN (TVXQ) - Continued Japan TourKEY (SHINee) - KEYLAND (Asia expansion)Meanwhile, SM Entertainment reported ₩302.9 billion in revenue and ₩47.6 billion in operating profit. This is a nearly 92% increase in profit compared to the previous year.