  From aespa to Haechan: SM entertainment drops artist music and concert line up for Q3-Q4

From aespa to Haechan: SM entertainment drops artist music and concert line up for Q3-Q4

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 06, 2025 22:25 GMT
SM entertainment drops line up for Q3-Q4 (Images via X/@SMTOWNGLOBAL)
SM entertainment drops line up for Q3-Q4 (Images via X/@SMTOWNGLOBAL)

On August 6, 2025, SM Entertainment revealed its artist release and performance schedule for the second half of 2025. The label is known for housing major K-pop acts such as EXO, aespa, NCT, and Red Velvet. It has lined up a mix of solo and group comebacks, debut releases, and large-scale tours for Q3 and Q4.

The third quarter will include solo albums from artists like NCT’s Haechan and EXO’s Suho and Chanyeol. Girl group aespa will return with a new mini album. Meanwhile, Super Junior and BoA are also part of the label’s commemorative release line-up this year.

In Q4, another wave of albums is expected from TVXQ’s Yunho and Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon. Groups like NCT DREAM and WayV are set for mini-albums. The quarter will also see singles from members of SHINee, TVXQ, and NCT127.

Concerts are a major focus across both quarters. aespa, after selling out their Seoul shows, will begin a world tour. RIIZE will continue with their first global tour, expanding to the Americas. NCT DREAM, SHINee’s Key, Super Junior, and others will also hit stages in Korea and overseas.

SM Entertainment’s Q3–Q4 2025 music & concerts⁶chedule

Before diving into the concerts, here's a look at the upcoming album and single releases planned across both quarters by artists under SM Entertainment.

Q3 2025

  • Super Junior - Full Album
  • NCT DREAM - Full Album
  • BoA - Full Album
  • KEY (SHINee) - Full Album
  • JOY (Red Velvet) - Mini Album
  • WayV- Mini Album
  • HAECHAN (NCT) - Solo Full Album
  • SUHO (EXO) - Mini Album
  • CHANYEOL (EXO) - Mini Album
  • aespa - Mini Album
  • NCT WISH - Mini Album
  • XngHan & Xoul - Debut Single
  • TVXQ! - Japanese Single
  • naevis - Digital Single
  • HYO - Single
SM Entertainment also stated that Q4 will continue the momentum with a fresh batch of solo projects and group comebacks

Q4 2025

  • YUNHO (TVXQ) - Full Album
  • TAEYEON (Girls’ Generation) - Full Album
  • YUTA (NCT127) - Full Album (Japan)
  • CHANYEOL (EXO) - Mini Album (Japan)
  • NCT DREAM - Mini Album
  • WayV - Mini Album
  • Hearts2Hearts - Mini Album
  • MAX CHANGMIN (TVXQ) - Japanese Single CD
  • RIIZE - Single CD
  • MINHO (SHINee) - Single
  • JUNGWOO (NCT127) – Single

With multiple acts hitting the stage in Asia and abroad, SM's concert calendar is just as packed. Here's a detailed look at performances planned for the rest of the year.

Q3 2025:

  • aespa - SYNK : æXEIS LINE (Seoul)
  • RIIZE - RIZING LOUD Tour (Asia leg)
  • NCT DREAM - THE DREAM SHOW 4
  • NCT Yuta - TALK SHOW 2025
  • KAI (EXO) - KAION Tour + Encore in Seoul
  • DOYOUNG (NCT) - [Doors] Asia Tour
  • IRENE & SEULGI (Red Velvet) - BALANCE Tour
  • NCT WISH - Japan Fanmeeting
  • WayV - NO WAY OUT Tour
  • SUPER JUNIOR - SUPER SHOW 10 (20th Anniversary Tour)
  • CHANGMIN (TVXQ) - Japan Tour
  • KEY (SHINee) - KEYLAND: Uncanny Valley
  • SMTOWN - SMTOWN LIVE 2025 [THE CULTURE, THE FUTURE]
According to SM, the touring action will continue into Q4. The artists will have more cities and fanbases worldwide:

Q4 2025:

  • aespa - SYNK : æXEIS LINE (Japan, Thailand)
  • RIIZE - RIZING LOUD Tour (USA, Mexico)
  • NCT DREAM - DREAM SHOW 4 (Southeast Asia)
  • NCT127’s Yuta - Solo Live Tour (Japan)
  • DOYOUNG (Encore) - [Doors] Encore in Seoul
  • WayV - NO WAY OUT Tour (China & Southeast Asia)
  • NCT WISHINTO THE WISH Tour (Korea, Japan)
  • SUPER JUNIOR - SUPER SHOW 10 (South America, Japan, SEA)
  • CHANGMIN (TVXQ) - Continued Japan Tour
  • KEY (SHINee) - KEYLAND (Asia expansion)
Meanwhile, SM Entertainment reported ₩302.9 billion in revenue and ₩47.6 billion in operating profit. This is a nearly 92% increase in profit compared to the previous year.

