  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “A successful carat”- Emma Myers and SEVENTEEN Joshua’s meeting delights fans at ‘Wednesday’ season 2 Doom Tour with Jenna Ortega

“A successful carat”- Emma Myers and SEVENTEEN Joshua’s meeting delights fans at ‘Wednesday’ season 2 Doom Tour with Jenna Ortega

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 11, 2025 17:43 GMT
SEVENTEEN
SEVENTEEN's Joshua with Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers (Image via Instagram/@joshua_acoustic)

On Monday, August 11, SEVENTEEN's Joshua was spotted at the Wednesday season 2 Doom Tour in South Korea, alongside Emma Myers and Jenna Ortega. When this image landed on the internet, fans and netizens were initially surprised to see the SEVENTEEN member at the event.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

They were also curious about why he was attending the Wednesday season 2 Doom Tour in South Korea. Meanwhile, netizens were also thrilled about the unexpected crossover between Jenna Ortega, the Kpop idol, and Emma Myers. More specifically, many celebrated Myers' interaction with the SEVENTEEN member since she had mentioned herself as being a CARAT.

Emma Myers previously mentioned in an interview that she is a big fan of SEVENTEEN. She also shared that she once had dinner with members Hoshi and Dino A livestream hosted by Hoshi shortly after this revelation also confirmed the same, as he thanked Myers for joining them for dinner.

Ad

The actress has not only stated that she's met all the SEVENTEEN members but has also been followed by Hoshi since January 2023. Given that Emma Myers has had constant luck with meeting and interacting with the SEVENTEEN members, fans pointed out that she's one of the few successful CARATs. Reacting to the same, one fan tweeted:

"a successful carat you are emmaaa."
Ad

More fans and netizens reacted to the interaction between the SEVENTEEN members and Emma Myers.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Others also joined in the celebration following Emma Myers' continuous interactions with the SEVENTEEN members.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

All you need to know about Joshua and his current activities with SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN's Joshua is a Korean-American singer based in South Korea. He made his debut under Pledis Entertainment in 2015 alongside his fellow K-pop boy group members. He is part of the vocal lineup of the group, which also consists of members Jeonghan, Woozi, DK, and Seungkwan.

Ad
Joshua and SEVENTEEN members (Image via Instagram/@joshua_acoustic, X/@pledis_17)
Joshua and SEVENTEEN members (Image via Instagram/@joshua_acoustic, X/@pledis_17)

Following their debut, SEVENTEEN members released several tracks that went viral online. Some of their well-known tracks include Very Nice, CLAP, Don't Wanna Cry, Pretty U, HOT, Rock With You, Mansae, Super, and many more. Apart from Joshua's activities with SEVENTEEN, he also released a few solo songs. In 2020, Joshua and DK collaborated with Pink Sweats for the remix of their song, 17.

Ad

In 2022, the idol also dropped a cover of Dhruv's Double Take. He also made history as the first K-pop artist to be featured in Apple Music's Home Session series after he released two more covers for the same. In August 2023, DK, Dino, and the idol were featured on the remix of New Kids On the Block's 2008 track, Dirty Dancing, as part of The Block album's 15th anniversary celebration.

Most recently, SEVENTEEN rolled out their fifth studio album, Happy Burstday, in May 2025, for their tenth debut anniversary. The album held the track Thunder as its title track.

Ad

The nine SEVENTEEN members, excluding those currently enlisted in the South Korean military, will be embarking on their sixth tour, titled the "New_" world tour, this September.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Somava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications