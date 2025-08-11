“A successful carat”- Emma Myers and SEVENTEEN Joshua’s meeting delights fans at ‘Wednesday’ season 2 Doom Tour with Jenna Ortega

On Monday, August 11, SEVENTEEN's Joshua was spotted at the Wednesday season 2 Doom Tour in South Korea, alongside Emma Myers and Jenna Ortega. When this image landed on the internet, fans and netizens were initially surprised to see the SEVENTEEN member at the event.They were also curious about why he was attending the Wednesday season 2 Doom Tour in South Korea. Meanwhile, netizens were also thrilled about the unexpected crossover between Jenna Ortega, the Kpop idol, and Emma Myers. More specifically, many celebrated Myers' interaction with the SEVENTEEN member since she had mentioned herself as being a CARAT.Emma Myers previously mentioned in an interview that she is a big fan of SEVENTEEN. She also shared that she once had dinner with members Hoshi and Dino A livestream hosted by Hoshi shortly after this revelation also confirmed the same, as he thanked Myers for joining them for dinner.The actress has not only stated that she's met all the SEVENTEEN members but has also been followed by Hoshi since January 2023. Given that Emma Myers has had constant luck with meeting and interacting with the SEVENTEEN members, fans pointed out that she's one of the few successful CARATs. Reacting to the same, one fan tweeted:&quot;a successful carat you are emmaaa.&quot;.⃗. chiä ･ﾟˊˎ @gyulittlepuppyLINKa successful carat you are emmaaa🫶🏻More fans and netizens reacted to the interaction between the SEVENTEEN members and Emma Myers.misa @maesvtoLINKemma myers going to dinner with hoshi and dino, being followed by hoshi on instagram, meeting seventeen and now joshua posting her on his story,, she really won 😭🌷 @fahimareadsLINKOH MY GOSH???? 😭😭 emma stays being the most successful carat🥺pesha ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ your 0.1% @tunawasabi131LINKemma myers is that lucky carat😞belly~🩷🩵 @M__BellyLINKEmma once again living her best carat lifeOthers also joined in the celebration following Emma Myers' continuous interactions with the SEVENTEEN members.✨️ boni 🍊🍀 | wonwoo come back home 😞 @boniwonsLINKsupreme carat success story 🤌🤌🤌LAVA - 나는 라바 고무입니다! 🫡 @BlueStar1407LINKSo jealous!!! But happy for her too... shes a successful carat♥️🥰fifi 🐈‍⬛🍒🍑 @kaippuccinwooLINKJEALOUSY IS A DISEASE HUHUHU EMMA MYERS BE REALLY WINNING IN LIFE 😭😭ALO ALO in EXPRESS MODE @ilumerantiLINKBeing a Carat is tough. imagine your rival is Emma Myers. you’re fighting for your bias’s attention, and she’s getting their support without even asking 🫠All you need to know about Joshua and his current activities with SEVENTEENSEVENTEEN's Joshua is a Korean-American singer based in South Korea. He made his debut under Pledis Entertainment in 2015 alongside his fellow K-pop boy group members. He is part of the vocal lineup of the group, which also consists of members Jeonghan, Woozi, DK, and Seungkwan.Joshua and SEVENTEEN members (Image via Instagram/@joshua_acoustic, X/@pledis_17)Following their debut, SEVENTEEN members released several tracks that went viral online. Some of their well-known tracks include Very Nice, CLAP, Don't Wanna Cry, Pretty U, HOT, Rock With You, Mansae, Super, and many more. Apart from Joshua's activities with SEVENTEEN, he also released a few solo songs. In 2020, Joshua and DK collaborated with Pink Sweats for the remix of their song, 17.In 2022, the idol also dropped a cover of Dhruv's Double Take. He also made history as the first K-pop artist to be featured in Apple Music's Home Session series after he released two more covers for the same. In August 2023, DK, Dino, and the idol were featured on the remix of New Kids On the Block's 2008 track, Dirty Dancing, as part of The Block album's 15th anniversary celebration.Most recently, SEVENTEEN rolled out their fifth studio album, Happy Burstday, in May 2025, for their tenth debut anniversary. The album held the track Thunder as its title track.The nine SEVENTEEN members, excluding those currently enlisted in the South Korean military, will be embarking on their sixth tour, titled the &quot;New_&quot; world tour, this September.