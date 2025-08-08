“Carat is everywhere” - Fans in a frenzy as Jamie Lee Curtis exposes SEVENTEEN’s Dokyeom bias, hilariously references Coldplay ‘Kiss Cam’ scandal

Jamie Lee Curtis went viral for accidentally revealing a BuzzFeed producer's bias towards SEVENTEEN's DK. The viral moment occurred during a recent BuzzFeed interview featuring Curtis and the cast of Freakier Friday.Jamie was handed a producer's phone, where she saw DK's popular “confused” moment as the lock screen wallpaper and asked who he was. The producer replied that he was a K-pop idol. As everyone burst into laughter, Jamie Lee Curtis referenced this incident to the viral Coldplay concert Kiss Cam controversy.&quot;BTW that was almost like the Coldplay concert, where I, like, show the world your screensaver,&quot; she said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAdditionally, the SEVENTEEN vocalist also commented on a BuzzFeed Celeb reel on August 8, 2025.He wrote:“It's me! ⁽̨̡ ¨̮ ⁾̧̢”This video went viral among fans, and they were convinced that they had a Carat (SEVENTEEN’s fandom) everywhere. They turned to X to share hilarious reactions to the bias reveal incident.&quot;Carat is everywhere,&quot; a fan said.LOVER @frg128LINKCarat is everywhereFans resonated with the producer as they have faced similar experiences with K-pop idols on their wallpapers.&quot;I think every kpop fan has lived this moment (well, i do) when a non fan sees your screensaver, and asks 'who is that?'. I always go with 'oh, my fiance,'&quot; a fan reacted.&quot;This is the best thing I have ever seen hands down hahahaha and the fact that it’s DK has me dead,&quot; a netizen mentioned.&quot;reminds me of a friend of mine when she took a selfie with my phone and looked at my jay wallpaper and went 'who is that? your husband?' with dead serious tone and i choked on my matcha latte,&quot; a user commented.Fans also reacted to the emoticon used by SEVENTEEN's DK in the comments.&quot;why is he the cutest emoji user ever,&quot; a netizen wrote.&quot;dokyeom’s 'it's me' is so cute,&quot; another fan added.&quot;i had to check myself to see if it's real lmao (it is btw),&quot; a user stated.More about Jamie Lee Curtis and SEVENTEEN's DK's recent activitiesJamie Lee Curtis reprised her role as Freaky Friday’s Tess Coleman in its sequel, Freakier Friday, released on August 8, 2025, in the United States. She reunited with her co-star, Lindsey Lohan, who plays her daughter, Anna Coleman. In part one, Tess and Anna accidentally exchange souls and live each other's lives until they are back being themselves.The sequel adds new family members, but Tess and Anna meet the same fate again.Disney's description for Freakier Friday reads:“The story picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.”SEVENTEEN's New_ World Tour (Images via Weverse)On the other hand, DK is gearing up for the upcoming World Tour titled “New_” with his fellow SEVENTEEN members. The world tour will kick off in Incheon with two shows on September 13 and 14, 2025, at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium.SEVENTEEN’s New World Tour Dates:October 11, 2025, at Tacoma Dome in TacomaOctober 16, 2025, at BMO Stadium in Los AngelesOctober 17, 2025, at BMO Stadium in Los AngelesOctober 21, 2025, at Moody Center in Austin, TexasOctober 22, 2025, at Moody Center in Austin, TexasOctober 26, 2025, at Amerant Bank Arena in SunriseOctober 27, 2025, at Amerant Bank Arena in SunriseOctober 29, 2025, at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.October 30, 2025, at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.November 27, 2025, at Vantelin Dome in NagoyaNovember 29, 2025, at Vantelin Dome in NagoyaNovember 30, 2025, at Vantelin Dome in NagoyaDecember 4, 2025, at Kyocera Dome in OsakaDecember 6, 2025, at Kyocera Dome in OsakaDecember 7, 2025, at Kyocera Dome in OsakaDecember 11, 2025, at Tokyo Dome in TokyoDecember 12, 2025, at Tokyo Dome in TokyoSEVENTEEN's New World Tour is set to conclude with two shows in Fukuoka PayPay Dome, Fukuoka, on December 20 and 21, 2025.