  • “Carat is everywhere” - Fans in a frenzy as Jamie Lee Curtis exposes SEVENTEEN’s Dokyeom bias, hilariously references Coldplay ‘Kiss Cam’ scandal

"Carat is everywhere" - Fans in a frenzy as Jamie Lee Curtis exposes SEVENTEEN's Dokyeom bias, hilariously references Coldplay 'Kiss Cam' scandal

By Inaas Fatima Khan
Published Aug 08, 2025 13:19 GMT
Jamie Lee Curtis exposes SEVENTEEN&rsquo;s Dokyeom bias, hilariously references Coldplay &lsquo;Kiss Cam&rsquo; scandal (Images Via Instagram/@jamieleecurtis, @dk_is_dokyeom)
Jamie Lee Curtis exposes SEVENTEEN's Dokyeom bias, hilariously references Coldplay 'Kiss Cam' scandal (Images via Instagram/@jamieleecurtis, @dk_is_dokyeom)

Jamie Lee Curtis went viral for accidentally revealing a BuzzFeed producer's bias towards SEVENTEEN's DK. The viral moment occurred during a recent BuzzFeed interview featuring Curtis and the cast of Freakier Friday.

Jamie was handed a producer's phone, where she saw DK's popular “confused” moment as the lock screen wallpaper and asked who he was. The producer replied that he was a K-pop idol. As everyone burst into laughter, Jamie Lee Curtis referenced this incident to the viral Coldplay concert Kiss Cam controversy.

"BTW that was almost like the Coldplay concert, where I, like, show the world your screensaver," she said.
Additionally, the SEVENTEEN vocalist also commented on a BuzzFeed Celeb reel on August 8, 2025.

He wrote:

“It's me! ⁽̨̡ ¨̮ ⁾̧̢”

This video went viral among fans, and they were convinced that they had a Carat (SEVENTEEN’s fandom) everywhere. They turned to X to share hilarious reactions to the bias reveal incident.

"Carat is everywhere," a fan said.
Fans resonated with the producer as they have faced similar experiences with K-pop idols on their wallpapers.

"I think every kpop fan has lived this moment (well, i do) when a non fan sees your screensaver, and asks 'who is that?'. I always go with 'oh, my fiance,'" a fan reacted.
"This is the best thing I have ever seen hands down hahahaha and the fact that it’s DK has me dead," a netizen mentioned.
"reminds me of a friend of mine when she took a selfie with my phone and looked at my jay wallpaper and went 'who is that? your husband?' with dead serious tone and i choked on my matcha latte," a user commented.

Fans also reacted to the emoticon used by SEVENTEEN's DK in the comments.

"why is he the cutest emoji user ever," a netizen wrote.
"dokyeom’s 'it's me' is so cute," another fan added.
"i had to check myself to see if it's real lmao (it is btw)," a user stated.

More about Jamie Lee Curtis and SEVENTEEN's DK's recent activities

Jamie Lee Curtis reprised her role as Freaky Friday’s Tess Coleman in its sequel, Freakier Friday, released on August 8, 2025, in the United States. She reunited with her co-star, Lindsey Lohan, who plays her daughter, Anna Coleman. In part one, Tess and Anna accidentally exchange souls and live each other's lives until they are back being themselves.

The sequel adds new family members, but Tess and Anna meet the same fate again.

Disney's description for Freakier Friday reads:

“The story picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.”
SEVENTEEN&#039;s New_ World Tour (Images via Weverse)
SEVENTEEN's New_ World Tour (Images via Weverse)

On the other hand, DK is gearing up for the upcoming World Tour titled “New_” with his fellow SEVENTEEN members. The world tour will kick off in Incheon with two shows on September 13 and 14, 2025, at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium.

SEVENTEEN’s New World Tour Dates:

  • October 11, 2025, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma
  • October 16, 2025, at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles
  • October 17, 2025, at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles
  • October 21, 2025, at Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • October 22, 2025, at Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • October 26, 2025, at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise
  • October 27, 2025, at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise
  • October 29, 2025, at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
  • October 30, 2025, at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
  • November 27, 2025, at Vantelin Dome in Nagoya
  • November 29, 2025, at Vantelin Dome in Nagoya
  • November 30, 2025, at Vantelin Dome in Nagoya
  • December 4, 2025, at Kyocera Dome in Osaka
  • December 6, 2025, at Kyocera Dome in Osaka
  • December 7, 2025, at Kyocera Dome in Osaka
  • December 11, 2025, at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo
  • December 12, 2025, at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo
SEVENTEEN's New World Tour is set to conclude with two shows in Fukuoka PayPay Dome, Fukuoka, on December 20 and 21, 2025.

Inaas Fatima Khan

Inaas Fatima Khan

Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.

She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.

Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.

She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics.

