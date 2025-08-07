  • home icon
  "We need a comeback" - Fans emotional as MAMAMOO's hit 'Um Oh Ah Yeh' gets featured on Wednesday season 2

"We need a comeback" - Fans emotional as MAMAMOO's hit 'Um Oh Ah Yeh' gets featured on Wednesday season 2

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 07, 2025 17:57 GMT
MAMAMOO gets featured on Wednesday Season 2 (Images via X/@netflix & @RBW_MAMAMOO)

On August 6, 2025, K-pop fans, especially longtime MAMAMOO supporters, were in for a surprise when the group’s 2015 hit Um Oh Ah Yeh was featured in episode 1 of Wednesday season 2 on Netflix. The upbeat track was played during a cheerful Enid scene. It stood out as a counterpoint to the generally moody, gothic tone of the show.

The moment brought life to the screen, but also stirred up a nostalgic emotional response from fans who haven’t heard the song in a mainstream outlet in years.

Um Oh Ah Yeh, with its funky retro beat and vocals, perfectly captured Enid’s bubbly persona. It also brought to mind the cheerful sound that drove MAMAMOO to fame nearly 10 years ago.

Fans, who have been longing for a full group comeback, took the scene as a sign of the group’s continued influence and relevance even during their ongoing hiatus. An X user, @solar_blues, tweeted,

"this is so random HAHA but thanks for the promo i guess . mamamoo the world misses you we need a comeback."
Fans took to social media to celebrate the unexpected feature. Many praised the track’s continued appeal, with some also noting that this surprise inclusion has revived the group's fan community in the prolonged absence of group activity.

"a decade-old song as the bg music to one of netflix's biggest series. oh mamamoo, you will never be forgotten. now please comeback," wrote a fan.
"mamamoo drought is so bad that netflix added their song on one of their most popular shows," said another fan.
"single handedly revived the moomoo community," commented a netizen.
"OH MY GOSH???? Maybe I should watch the show," added another user.

A few fans also joked that Netflix was doing more for the group than their own agency.

"Mama moo's success really is "in spite of", and not "because of" their management and company. Wow," said a fan.
"I hope this actually convinces Mama moo that they are indeed famous even outside South Korea (and we need them back ASAP)," wrote a user.
"netflix promoting mamamoo better than rbw wasn't on my 2025 bingo card," added another user.
More on MAMAMOO’s hiatus and individual projects

Um Oh Ah Yeh was originally released in June 2015 as part of MAMAMOO’s Pink Funky mini album. The song marked one of their early commercial breakthroughs and remains a fan-favorite to this day. Its inclusion in a globally popular series nearly 10 years later has brought renewed attention to the group.

The four-piece debuted in 2014 under RBW Entertainment and gained recognition for their powerful vocals, stage charisma, and unique concepts. They released several acclaimed tracks like Decalcomanie, Starry Night, HIP, and gogobebe. Their last major group comeback was the 2022 mini album Mic ON.

Since then, the group has been on an unofficial hiatus, focusing on solo careers.

Each member has retained activity from solo music to variety appearances and performances. Hwasa signed to P NATION in 2023 and recently made her solo comeback with the track Chili.

Moonbyul and Solar have participated in solo concerts and unit activities. Wheein continues to release solo music under The L1ve.

In recent news, Solar announced her third solo concert titled Solaris.

Edited by Meghna
