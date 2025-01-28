From Epik High to MAMAMOO's Hwasa: 2025 WATERBOMB Festival Manila lineup, dates, and everything you need to know

The much-anticipated 2025 WATERBOMB Festival is making its inaugural splash in Manila, Philippines, on February 22 and 23, 2025, at the Quirino Grandstand in Rizal Park. Originating from South Korea, this festival combines music performances with water-themed activities.

The festival promises a lineup that will leave attendees drenched in excitement. The festival's organizers have curated a diverse array of artists, ensuring a blend of genres and performances that cater to a wide audience. Here's a glimpse into the stellar lineup:

EXO's Chanyeol

Epik High

MAMAMOO's Hwasa

Baekho

Dynamic Duo

Reddy

B.I

Kwon Eun Bi

Lee Chae-yeon

STAYC

Jessi

Sunmi

Hyolyn

GRAY

GOT7's BamBam

VIVIZ

Kang Daniel

ZB & ATION

DJ ROOTS

J.E.B

IMLAY

APRO

Thea Astley

Oh My Girl

SKULL & HAHA

Insidecore

MAR VISTA

KNET, among others.

Expand Tweet

Trending

2025 WATERBOMB Festival Manila details, ticket price, and more

WATERBOMB is an immersive experience that combines the thrill of water battles with live performances. Attendees often come equipped with water guns, ready to engage in friendly skirmishes amidst the music. As per tradition, the festival grounds will feature swimming pools, water cannons, and designated splash zones.

Tickets for the 2025 WATERBOMB Manila went on sale at waterbombmanila.com/ticket-manila on January 22 at 12 pm (PHT). One-day and two-day permits are available, and there are limited early bird discounts.

First-wave discount tickets for 2025 WATERBOMB Manila are as follows:

February 22, 2025 — 7,900 PHP (around USD 135.17)

7,900 PHP (around USD 135.17) February 23, 2025 — 7,900 PHP (around USD 135.17)

7,900 PHP (around USD 135.17) Two-day permits/pass — 11,500 PHP (around USD 196.77).

Second-wave discount tickets for 2025 WATERBOMB Manila are as follows:

February 22, 2025 — 8,900 PHP (around USD 152.28).

8,900 PHP (around USD 152.28). February 23, 2025 — 8,900 PHP (around USD 152.28)

8,900 PHP (around USD 152.28) Two-day permits/pass — 12,500 PHP (around USD 213.88).

Various ticket tiers for the 2025 WATERBOMB Manila are offered to cater to different preferences:

General Admission : Provides access to all main areas and performances.

: Provides access to all main areas and performances. VIP Packages: Offer exclusive perks such as priority entry, dedicated viewing zones, and merchandise.

Fans are advised to steer clear of third-party ticket vendors to avoid problems with counterfeit tickets.

The Quirino Grandstand, located in historic Rizal Park, is a fitting backdrop for WATERBOMB Manila. Its expansive grounds can accommodate large crowds and provide ample space for the festival's various attractions.

The venue is accessible via multiple transportation options:

Public Transport : Several bus routes and jeepneys service the area, with nearby LRT stations providing additional connectivity.

: Several bus routes and jeepneys service the area, with nearby LRT stations providing additional connectivity. Ride-Sharing Services : Platforms like Grab operate extensively in Manila, offering a convenient alternative for attendees.

: Platforms like Grab operate extensively in Manila, offering a convenient alternative for attendees. Parking Facilities: Seated parking areas will be available for those opting to drive, though spaces may be limited.

Expand Tweet

For the latest updates, detailed schedules, and additional information, visit the official WATERBOMB Manila website.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback