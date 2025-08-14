Highest 2 Lowest: Full list of cast and characters explored

Highest 2 Lowest unites a diverse cast in a contemporary reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 Japanese movie High and Low. Helmed by Spike Lee, the 2025 neo-noir crime thriller shifts the original's corporate backdrop to the vibrant music scene of New York City. The story centers on a formidable music industry executive who faces a significant moral crisis when a kidnapping scheme fails, aiming for the child of a person he cares about rather than his own.

The narrative combines the structure of Kurosawa’s classic with a modern setting of celebrity, power, and the financial aspects of the music industry, producing a charged atmosphere where personal decisions and public perception intersect.

The project marks the fifth partnership between Lee and Washington, inspired by Evan Hunter’s 1959 novel King’s Ransom as well as Kurosawa’s movie. It debuted outside of competition at the Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2025, prior to its U.S. theatrical launch on August 15, 2025, and is scheduled to stream worldwide on Apple TV+ starting September 5, 2025.

The ensemble includes Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, A$AP Rocky, and Ice Spice in her first feature film, along with a diverse group of supporting actors. Here is a detailed overview of the main cast, their characters, and significant previous projects.

Who plays who in Highest 2 Lowest?

Denzel Washington as David King

Denzel Washington attends the Los Angeles special screening of Apple Original Films and A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

In Highest 2 Lowest, Denzel Washington plays David King, a tall and commanding record label CEO whose polished public image begins to fracture under the weight of a moral crisis. As the former head of Stackin’ Hits Records, King has built a career on business acumen and industry influence. His life takes a dramatic turn when his closest friend Paul’s son is kidnapped instead of his own, placing him at the center of a $17.5 million ransom scheme.

This event forces King to choose between preserving his fortune and reputation or risking it all to save someone else’s child. Washington, an American actor, director, and producer, is known for award-winning stage and screen performances, with recent credits including Gladiator II (2024), The Equalizer 3 (2023), and The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021).

Jeffrey Wright as Paul Christopher

Jeffrey Wright speaks on stage during the "Highest 2 Lowest" press conference at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Clemens Bilan/Pool/Getty Images)

Paul Christopher, played by Jeffrey Wright, is King’s loyal chauffeur, trusted advisor, and lifelong companion. A transformed former inmate and dedicated Muslim, Paul serves as the emotional heart of the tale when his son, Kyle, is caught up in the abduction confusion.

His calm strength and ethical sharpness act as a counterbalance to King’s inner conflict. Wright, a renowned American actor with nominations and victories in the Academy Award, Primetime Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe awards, is noted for performances in The Last of Us (2025) and Digman! (2023–25).

Ilfenesh Hadera as Pam King

Ilfenesh Hadera, attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Apple Original Films and A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Ilfenesh Hadera plays Pam King, the composed and principled wife of David King. As the crisis unfolds, Pam provides measured guidance, urging her husband to make decisions rooted in loyalty and ethics rather than financial self-preservation. She acts as both emotional anchor and moral compass, ensuring that family remains a priority. Hadera’s previous work includes Godfather of Harlem (2019–25), Werewolves (2024), and The Equalizer (2023–24).

A$AP Rocky as Yung Felon

A$AP Rocky attends the "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

A$AP Rocky takes on the role of Yung Felon, an ambitious underground rapper whose desire for acknowledgment drives his clash with King. His participation in the abduction initiates the central conflict, and his deeds emphasize the strains between generations and various parts of the music industry. Rocky, a well-known American rapper and actor, is recognized for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (2025) and A$AP Rocky: Tailor Swif (2024).

Ice Spice as Marisol Cepeda

Ice Spice attends the "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Ice Spice makes her feature film debut as Marisol Cepeda, a cameo role that intersects with the film’s urban music backdrop. While specific details about the character remain limited, her presence links the narrative to contemporary hip-hop culture. Ice Spice, an American rapper and songwriter, is known for Morgan’s Bedroom: Part Two (2025) and Ice Spice & Central Cee: Did It First (2024).

Additional characters in Highest 2 Lowest

"Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere - (Image via Getty)

Dean Winters as Detective Higgins

John Douglas Thompson as Detective Earl Bridges

LaChanze as Detective Bell

Aubrey Joseph as Trey King

Michael Potts as Patrick Bethea

Wendell Pierce as Gabe

Elijah Wright as Kyle Christopher

What is Highest 2 Lowest all about?

Highest 2 Lowest transforms the core idea of High and Low into a contemporary New York setting, replacing the original's corporate shoe trade with the dynamic and fiercely competitive music scene. David King, a seasoned record label executive recognized for his talent in spotting hitmakers, watches his life fall apart when the son of his chauffeur is abducted due to a case of mistaken identity. This incident triggers a fraught series of police inquiries, media focus, and the scrutiny of a business community paying close attention.

With the ransom talks escalating, King confronts a choice that might jeopardize the company he has spent years developing. The circumstances compel him to balance economic survival with ethical duty, as his decisions are shaped by connections to relatives, lifelong friends, and coworkers in the field.

The story examines the burden of privilege, the expectations of loyalty, and the pressure these crises exert on both personal integrity and public perception. Topics encompass the societal effects of criminal activity, the difficulties of justice within a contemporary urban environment, and the cost of honesty in a society where success is frequently determined by status and dominance over cultural power.

Where to watch Highest 2 Lowest

Denzel Washington as David King in Highest 2 Lowest, portraying a music industry mogul navigating a high-stakes moral dilemma. (Image via A24)

Highest 2 Lowest will premiere in U.S. cinemas on August 15, 2025, and was distributed by A24. It will be accessible for streaming globally on Apple TV+ beginning September 5, 2025. Highest 2 Lowest is a joint effort by A24, Apple Original Films, Escape Artists, Mandalay Pictures, and Spike Lee’s 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks.

Filming started in New York City on March 4, 2024, with main photography concluding on May 31, 2024. The movie premiered globally at the Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2025, showing out of competition prior to its domestic release in theaters.

