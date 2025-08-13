7 Best Movies to Watch if You Liked 'The Pickup'

The Pickup is a recent action comedy movie starring Pete Davidson and Eddie Murphy. The film follows two mismatched armored truck drivers, Travis and Russel, during a routine cash pickup become entangled in a risky situation when ambushed by criminals. The criminals have plans that go beyond just robbery.

The Pickup blends comedy elements and action sequences. The film features an experienced ensemble cast, including Eva Longoria, Eddie Murphy, and Keke Palmer. Tim Story directs the movie with fast-paced entertainment with buddy cop segments. The audience who enjoyed The Pickup will also appreciate these seven similar movies, which perfectly blend action and comedy.

The Other Guys, Central Intelligence, 48 Hrs., and four other movies to watch if you liked The Pickup

1) Rush Hour (1998)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Rush Hour brings together Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan in this comedy-action hit franchise. Detective Inspector Lee moves from Hong Kong to Los Angeles and partners with Detective James Carter to save the daughter of a Chinese consul.

Lee and Carter have completely distinct fighting personalities and styles. Their cultural differences create several humorous moments throughout the movie. The film features spectacular martial arts sequences blended with comedy.

Chris Tucker delivers rapid-fire jokes, and Jackie Chan performs his signature stunts. The partnership between the two leads develops as they resolve the case just like it did in The Pickup. This popularity turned Rush Hour into a successful franchise with various sequels.

Rush Hour is available on Netflix.

2) Bad Boys (1995)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie features Martin Lawrence and Will Smith as Miami police detectives, Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey, respectively. The two detectives investigate stolen heroin from a cop's evidence locker while protecting the person who witnessed the theft.

The detectives switch identities to keep their cover intact, creating confusion and comedy throughout their investigation. Bad Boys features several high-speed car chases and explosive action scenes that mirror the ones in The Pickup.

Martin Lawrence is the typical family man, while Will Smith plays the smooth bachelor cop. Their bond faces trial as the threat escalates around them. Director Michael Bay brings his signature style to this buddy police adventure.

Bad Boys is available on Amazon Prime Video.

3) 48 Hrs. (1982)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie features Nick Nolte in the role of Jack Cates, a tough San Francisco police detective. Cates requires help catching two dangerous convicts who have escaped. He temporarily releases prisoner Reggie Hammond (portrayed by Eddie Murphy) for assistance.

The unlikely duo has only 48 hours to finish the task. Hammond and Cates clash due to their different methods and backgrounds. The film balances comedic moments and crime drama engagingly.

Eddie Murphy as Reggie showcases his natural comedic skills, as the movie explores themes of partnership and trust under pressure, similar to The Pickup.

48 Hrs. is available on Amazon Prime.

4) The Other Guys (2010)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie features the iconic duo of Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell as NYPD detectives. Terry Hoitz and Allen Gamble work in the shadow of more popular cops, hoping to get a chance to shine. Finally, they get a chance at real police work when investigating financial crimes.

Their investigation uncovers a big Ponzi scheme threatening the city. Terry is passive-aggressive and usually angry in his approach, while Allen is more analytical and calm.

The contrasting personalities create humor and conflict between them. The film parodies typical buddy cop story conventions while delivering genuine laughs. Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell have impeccable comedic chemistry together.

The movie, like The Pickup, features unexpected action sequences blended with absurd comedy. The Other Guys proves that simple cops can become heroes when the time arises.

The Other Guys is available on Amazon Prime.

5) Lethal Weapon (1987)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie pairs Mel Gibson and Danny Glover as Los Angeles cops. Roger Murtaugh is a veteran detective reaching retirement age, and Martin Riggs is a younger officer dealing with interpersonal trauma. They investigate a case involving drug smuggling and corruption.

Murtaugh wants to play things calculated, while Riggs takes threatening risks. Their partnership grows stronger as they encounter increasingly high-stakes situations together. Like The Pickup, this movie blends moments of genuine emotion, intense action, and humor.

Mel Gibson brings unpredictability to his chaotic character Riggs. Danny Glover delivers wisdom and stability as the experienced partner.

Lethal Weapon is available on Amazon Prime.

6) Central Intelligence (2016)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Central Intelligence brings together Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson in this action-comedy story. Calvin Joyner was recognized in high school but now works a tedious accounting job. Robbie Weirdicht was bullied in school, but turned into a CIA agent.

Twenty years later, Robbie connects with Calvin for help with a dangerous mission and gets pulled into a world of international action and espionage. The former high school classmates have completely different personalities and physical builds, creating a lot of physical and situational comedy.

Dwayne Johnson plays against type as the sensitive former outcast. Kevin Hart delivers his trademark nervous energy and witty dialogue. The film explores themes of personal growth and high school trauma. The storyline leads to chaos and humor alike, just like it did in The Pickup.

Central Intelligence is available on Amazon Prime.

7) Money Train (1995)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This film features Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes as transit police brothers. Charlie and John patrol the New York City subway system as a unit. They discover corruption within their police force and decide to take on it.

The brothers plan to rob the money train that collects the subway fare revenue. This leads to their relationship facing strain as the risky plan unfolds around them. Woody Harrelson adds comedic relief while Wesley Snipes brings intensity throughout the movie, just like the leads did in The Pickup.

The narrative takes place entirely within the underground world of subway tunnels. Additionally, high-speed train chases and action sequences underground progress the plot. Jeniffer Lopez also makes an appearance as another transit officer stuck between the brothers.

Money Train is available on Amazon Prime.

The Pickup offers an entertaining blend of comedy and action that viewers will like. These seven films share similar themes of humor, partnership, and new adventures. Every movie featured in our list has mismatched characters forming unlikely bonds for a bigger purpose.

