Will Smith gets ultimate surprise birthday party from wife Cara ft. Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Dodgers All-Stars 

LA Dodgers catcher Will Smith turned 30 years old on March 28 and received a surprise birthday party by his wife, Cara Martinell Smith, which was attended by several of his teammates. Smith, alongside his wife and two daughters, resides in Southern California.

Ad

The list included MLB All-Stars, Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea, Mookie Betts, Max Muncy and his wife Kellie, Tyler Glasnow and his fiancée Meghan, Teoscar Hernandez and his wife Jennifer and many more Dodgers stars.

Cara Smith shared some snaps from Will Smith's birthday weekend on social media, which included a couple of images from the LAD's three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at home in Dodger Stadium.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Take a look at the Instagram post here, which was captioned as:

Ad

Trending

"Pulled off a weekend full of surprises for Wills bday thanks to all these peeps grateful for each and every single one making it sooo special!!"

Ad

The Dodgers swept the Tigers in the three-game series to improve their record to 5-0 for the season. Previously, they had swept the Chicago Cubs in the Tokyo Series on March 19. Smith, alongside his teammates, produced a decent hitting display in the three games against Detroit.

Smith has had an impressive start to his 2025 MLB campaign with a .417 batting average, one home run, three RBIs and 1.338 OPS. With his current form, he is projected to hit 32 home runs in 2025, which would make it his best offensive season yet in the big leagues.

Ad

The two-time World Series champion aims to be a Dodger for life after signing a 10-year, $140 million contract extension last year.

Will Smith's wife Cara pens heartfelt note for Dodgers catcher on his 30th birthday

On March 28, Cara Smith shared a heartfelt post wishing her husband Will Smith on his 30th birthday. The social media post included an image of Smith holding both his daughters and standing alongside his wife, inside Dodger Stadium on 2025 Opening Day.

Ad

Take a look at the Instagram post here:

"30!!!!! Happy birthday to my love, my best friend & the greatest dad to these two little girls! We love you SO much."

The LA Dodgers are currently hosting the Atlanta Braves for a three-game series at Dodger Stadium. They comprehensively won Game 1 of the series by a 6-1 scoreline on Monday night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback