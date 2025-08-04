Where to watch Me Before You? Emilia Clarke's global hit streaming details explored

Thea Sharrock's film Me Before You made its New York City premiere on May 23, 2016, and was released in the U.S. on June 3, 2016. The screenplay, adapted from Jojo Moyes’s bestselling novel, was written by Moyes alongside Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber.

The film is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and MGM+. It can also be rented or bought on several platforms such as Apple TV, YouTube, Google Play, etc.

Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin lead the cast as Louisa “Lou” Clark and William “Will” Traynor, alongside Janet McTeer, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, Matthew Lewis, Vanessa Kirby, Ben Lloyd‑Hughes, and Steve Peacocke

The film centers on Louisa Clark, a charming young woman who is a caregiver for Will Traynor, a wealthy man who had an accident that left him paralyzed. As they become closer, Louisa struggles with moral and emotional issues related to assisted suicide, love, and disability while attempting to convince him that life is still worthwhile.

Where to watch Me Before You (2016)?

Me Before You is accessible for streaming on several sites as of August 2025. With a membership, you can view it on Amazon Prime Video, where it will be accessible until January 1, 2026.

The film is also available for streaming on MGM+, which is available through Prime Video as an add-on or as a stand-alone service. It is also available on Philo and fuboTV until February 2026 as part of their catalogs.

For viewers without any subscriptions, the film can be rented or purchased on the given platforms:

Apple TV Google Play YouTube Plex Fandango at Home

Me Before You is easy to find on the leading OTT platforms in the United States, whether you want to rent it for a day or stream it with a subscription.

What is the plot of Me Before You (2016)?

Me Before You centres around Louisa Clark, who, after losing her low-paying café job, is hired to take care of Will Traynor, a wealthy, world-traveling banker who has been tetraplegic since a devastating accident. Will’s mom hopes Lou’s vibrant personality might lift his broken spirit.

Will is initially unpleasant, bitter, and extremely depressed over the life he has lost; he treats Lou with cold disregard. Lou, who is completely untrained as a carer, attempts to make his days happier by bringing in minor joys like holidays, racetrack trips, Mozart performances, and even a beach vacation in Mauritius.

Meanwhile, Lou struggles with her own unfulfilled goals while dating Patrick, a distant partner, and gradually comes to terms with the fact that she is falling for Will. Soon, she finds out that Will has decided to commit assisted suicide in Switzerland since he feels that sitting in a chair is the same as not living at all.

Lou, heartbroken, makes every effort to convince him to reconsider his decision. Though they have a strong emotional connection, Will is adamant about his plan and advises Lou to enjoy life to the fullest and avoid living in half-lives.

In the end, Lou leaves, but she decides to accompany him to Switzerland. Weeks after his death, she discovers and reads his letter, which encourages her to use the money he gave her to pursue her goals.

Released in 2016, Me Before You is a romantic drama film available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, MGM+, and several other OTTs. Stay tuned for more updates.

