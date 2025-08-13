When will Denzel Washington's Highest 2 Lowest premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Highest 2 Lowest is an upcoming crime thriller starring Denzel Washington and directed by Spike Lee. Based on High and Low by Akira Kurosawa, the film takes place in New York City and follows the life of David King, a successful music executive, whose life is shaken up when a kidnapping plot meant for his child ends up targeting someone else instead.

On May 19, 2025, the film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where Denzel Washington was presented with the Honorary Palme d'Or. Highest 2 Lowest will release in select U.S. theaters on August 15, 2025.

When will Highest 2 Lowest be released?

Denzel Washington in Highest 2 Lowest (Image via YouTube/A24)

Highest 2 Lowest will follow a progressive release schedule, giving audiences multiple opportunities to experience the film in different formats. The film received its global premiere in competition at the Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2025.

After premiering at Cannes, the film will make a limited theatrical appearance in the U.S. on August 15, 2025. Global viewers and viewers who want to stream will not have to wait long as it will start streaming globally on Apple TV+ from September 5, 2025.

What is the Highest 2 Lowest about?

Denzel Washington and Jeffrey Wright in Highest 2 Lowest (Image via YouTube/A24)

The story centers on David King, a once-powerful figure in the music industry who earned his reputation for having the “best ears in the business.” The life that King leads is of precision, influence, and delicate command, which is suddenly thrown into a mysterious spin when a kidnapping plot goes awry.

The victim turns out to be the son of his chauffeur and not his child, as the kidnappers had intended, which turns out to be a devastating journey leading to a tense and emotional sequence of events. This unexpected crisis puts King in an intense battle of ethics.

On the one hand, he is driven by the desire to preserve his interests and reputation. On the other hand, he faces the human cost of inaction and the responsibility he feels toward his employee’s family.

Located in the center of modern-day New York City, the film also delves into themes of power, allegiance, and conscience, blending an intense ransom drama with the fast-paced energy of the city.

Is there a trailer for Highest 2 Lowest?

The official trailer, which premiered in early August 2025, runs just shy of two minutes and is available on A24 and Apple TV’s YouTube channels. It begins with David King in a state of rare calm, which is interrupted by a phone call from a kidnapper that leaves him shattered, revealing a ransom gone wrong.

Quick cuts and striking shots of New York frame the moral stakes, while the line “I know what it is to risk everything you have for something you want” captures the emotional weight of the film. The trailer provides a suspenseful introduction to this contemporary crime thriller.

All cast members in Highest 2 Lowest and their characters

Aubrey Joseph, Spike Lee, Ilfenesh Hadera, A$AP Rocky, and Denzel Washington at the Highest 2 Lowest red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival (Image via Getty)

Denzel Washington plays the role of David King, an influential yet ethically ambiguous music boss whose life is thrown into turmoil when the son of his chauffeur is kidnapped in a misunderstanding. This forces King into a tense ransom scenario as a chain of events challenges his value system.

Jeffrey Wright plays Paul Christopher, David’s devoted chauffeur and long-time friend whose son is the one mistakenly kidnapped, imbuing the narrative with deep emotional and moral resonance.

Ilfenesh Hadera plays the role of Pam King, the calm and morally upright wife of David, who provides emotional support in the crisis. A$AP Rocky plays Yung Felon, an ambitious underground MC who gets involved in crime while making a desperate attempt to make a name in the rap world. It also features the debut role of Ice Spice as Marisol Cepeda.

The following is the list of the other cast members and their roles:

Dean Winters as Detective Higgins

John Douglas Thompson as Detective Earl Bridges

LaChanze as Detective Bell

Aubrey Joseph as Trey King (David’s son)

Wendell Pierce as Gabe

Elijah Wright as Kyle Christopher (Paul’s son)

Eddie Palmieri as himself

Anthony Ramos as himself

Rosie Perez as herself

Highest 2 Lowest will have a theatrical release in the United States on August 15, 2025, followed by its streaming debut on Apple TV+ on September 5, 2025.

