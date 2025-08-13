Nobody 2: Full list of cast and characters explored

Universal Pictures is bringing Nobody 2 to theaters on August 15, 2025. Continuing the story about an ordinary husband and father who turned out to be exceptionally dangerous in his past, Bob Odenkirk reprises his role of Hutch Mansell in this follow-up to the 2021 action thriller.

In the sequel, Hutch is dragged into a world of danger he had previously attempted to leave. He encounters new enemies who pose a danger to him and his family.

Nobody 2 is directed by Timo Tjahjanto, with a screenplay by Derek Kolstad, Aaron Rabin, Bob Odenkirk, and Umair Aleem. The film is co-produced by 87North Productions and Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, and is internationally distributed by Universal Pictures.

The background score is composed by Dominic Lewis, while select theaters will feature TrueCut Motion technology for improved visual clarity. With the movie release just around the corner, the complete cast and crew will provide a look at the creative minds behind this sequel.

Main cast of Nobody 2

Expanding upon the mix of action and dark comedy that defined the original film, Nobody 2 is reported to follow Hutch Mansell’s journey, adding new villains and threats. Let's take a look at the cast members:

1) Bob Odenkirk

Bob Odenkirk at the premiere of "Nobody 2" held at TCL Chinese Theatre. (Image via Getty)

Bob Odenkirk will be returning as suburban dad Hutch Mansell, a former lethal assassin. The original movie revolved around the family man-turned-fighter storyline.

Odenkirk is best recognized in his Emmy-nominated role in Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad, The Post, Little Women, and Girlfriend’s Day.

2) Connie Nielsen

Connie Nielsen at the movie premiere (Image via Getty)

Fans get to see Connie Nielsen again as Becca Mansell, Hutch's wife. She is caught between the safety of her family and the ever-growing threat of her husband’s past.

Nielsen is known for her roles in Gladiator (2000), Wonder Woman (2017), Justice League (2017), and Wonder Woman 1984 (2020). She has also appeared in The Devil’s Advocate (1997) and One Hour Photo (2002).

3) RZA

RZA at the premiere of Nobody 2 (Image via Getty)

RZA reprises his role as Harry Mansell, the half-brother of Hutch and a partner against organized crime. RZA is a founding member of a hip-hop group named Wu-Tang Clan. His acting credits include American Gangster, The Man with the Iron Fists, and Brick Mansions.

He has also appeared in Coffee & Kareem and as the voice of the villain in Minions: The Rise of Gru.

4) Christopher Lloyd

Christopher Lloyd in Nobody 2 (Image via Getty)

Christopher Lloyd essays the popular character of David Mansell, Hutch’s battle-ready father. The veteran actor is best known for playing Dr. Emmett Brown in the Back to the Future trilogy (1985-1990). During his six-decade-long career, he has featured in Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988) and The Addams Family movies (1991, 1993).

5) Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone in Nobody 2 (Image via Getty)

The second installment features Sharon Stone as Lendina, a brutal and influential criminal boss. She is best recognized with her Academy Award-nominated role, Ginger McKenna, in Casino (1995) and a legendary character, Catherine Tramell, in Basic Instinct (1992).

Her other notable works include Total Recall (1990), The Quick and the Dead (1995), and The Flight Attendant (2022).

6) Colin Hanks

Colin Hanks arrives at the movie premiere (Image via Getty)

Hanks features as Abel, a morally doubtful sheriff, whose loyalties are questioned. Previously, Hanks starred in Orange County (2002), King Kong (2005), The House Bunny (2008), and popular television programs like Fargo (2014) and Dexter (2011). He also portrayed Alex Vreeke in Jumanji: The Next Level (2019).

7) Gage Munroe

Gage Munroe at the premiere of Nobody 2 (Image via Getty)

Gage Munroe is a young Canadian actor, who plays Brady Mansell, the teenage son of Hutch. Fans may recognize Munroe from his appearances in The Shack, and Brotherhood. He has also lent his voice to Hank N Stein in Hotel Transylvania: The Series.

8) Paisley Cadorath

Paisley Cadorath (Image via Instagram/@paisleycadorath)

Paisley Cadorath takes on the role of Sammy Mansell, Hutch's daughter and the youngest family member. The young actress' career is still on its rise, with Nobody (2021) marking one of her headlining roles. Apart from the action franchise, she has been part of a small-budget horror flick, Harland Manor.

9) Michael Ironside

Michael Ironside (Image via Getty)

The main cast of the film is rounded out with Michael Ironside as Eddie Williams, Becca’s father and Hutch’s father-in-law, a character whose protective desire presents another twist in the family dynamic.

Ironside has a long-acting career, with standout performances in Top Gun (1986), Total Recall (1990), Starship Troopers (1997), and The Machinist (2004).

Supporting cast of Nobody 2

The supporting cast and cameo appearances enrich the narrative and make the story more emotionally resonant:

Nolan Grantham as Young Hutch

Jahron Wilson as Young Harry

McKenna Grace as Leah

Chris Pine as Doctor

Daniel Maclnnis as Toby

Madison MacIsaac as Lily

Isla Verot as 1978 Waterslide Girl

Ryan David Younes as Buddy

Nicholas J. Verdi as Boat Local Tough Guy

Cindy Myskiw as Bathing Senior

Zara Longe as Waitress

Daniel Bernhardt as Kartoush

Nobody 2 is due to be released into theaters on August 15, 2025.

