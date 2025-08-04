"I was too hard on the show": Bob Odenkirk expresses his past regrets for Saturday Night Live

Bob Odenkirk has opened up about his earlier criticism of Saturday Night Live and how his perspective has shifted over time. The actor and comedian, known for his roles in Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, began his career as a writer on SNL from 1987 to 1991. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly published on July 26, 2025, Odenkirk said,

“I was too hard on the show,”

referring to his younger self’s expectations and conduct. He now sees things differently. In a conversation with EW published on April 25, 2025, Odenkirk reflected on the intense environment of writing for SNL. He recalled the exhaustion that would set in by midseason, saying,

“By Christmas, you've done like 11 shows, and you have nothing in your brain. It's rough.”

Although he had fun working with cast members like Chris Rock and Adam Sandler, visiting 30 Rockefeller Plaza now triggers memories of how mentally draining the job was. Odenkirk admitted that he was too focused on pushing his own vision and didn’t fully appreciate the collaborative nature of the show. Over time, he learned to value the challenge and the impact SNL had on his career.

Bob Odenkirk on what made Saturday Night Live difficult

78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty

On Tig Notaro’s podcast Don't Ask Tig, published on September 16, 2023, Bob Odenkirk reflected on the structure and pace of SNL as a young writer. He said,

“I was too young when I got hired at SNL.”

The constant deadlines and competitive nature of the writers’ room made it hard for him to feel comfortable or successful at the time. Odenkirk explained that the job required a specific type of confidence that he did not have in his twenties. He noted that writing for the show felt like being thrown into the deep end with little guidance.

“It was hard. It was existentially dangerous. I had feelings of I should erase myself,” he said in the podcast interview.

These comments reflect the mental toll the job took on him during those years. He told his son that the job

“could've gone so wrong.” He added, “I had no f---ing clue what I was doing and I was scared outta my wits for years.”

Bob Odenkirk says he was too critical of the show

Bob Odenkirk attends the Meet The 2025 Nominees event at Sofitel New York on May 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

Speaking to EW at San Diego Comic-Con on July 26, 2025, Bob Odenkirk reflected that he had been too hard on the show, as well as on Lorne Michaels and the other writers. He explained that part of his frustration came from his desire to prove himself in a high-pressure environment. He admitted that he did not recognize the larger creative system at work.

Odenkirk now believes that he was focused too much on his own success and not enough on the group effort it took to create a weekly live show. Bob Odenkirk added,

“I had a lot of attitude when I got hired there, like, ‘This show could be better, this show could be Monty Python, this should be more cutting edge, this should be more dangerous.' And I was frustrated by it not representing purely my point of view. I wanted it to be me, my show."

He said he failed to grasp that SNL is meant to reflect a variety of perspectives.

“It’s not my show! It’s a show that is shared by everyone who’s in that cast, and everyone who’s in that writing staff, and it's shared by generations, and not one generation.”

Bob Odenkirk learned to value the experience over time

Actor Bob Odenkirk attends the "Multiple Talking Women" Live event to celebrate The Groundlings 50th Anniversary (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Though his time at SNL was not easy, Bob Odenkirk eventually came to appreciate what he learned there. He explained that it gave him the foundation for later projects, including his work with David Cross on Mr. Show. While he once saw his SNL years as a setback, he now sees them as essential to his growth. Odenkirk recalled an unaired sketch he wrote for Jon Lovitz about a hot dog vendor, which both men still remember fondly.

“It killed at read-through,”

he said in an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show aired April 25, 2025. He added that Lovitz still brings it up every time they meet. On PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing in 2021, Odenkirk reflected,

“I was such a prick back then... I wish I was a sweeter fellow because I had a great opportunity there.”

Odenkirk also confirmed in his Comic-Con 2025 appearance that he would be open to hosting SNL.

“I would love that opportunity,” he said. “I have mad respect for the effort of that show, and I would dream of being able to host.”

Today, Bob Odenkirk speaks about Saturday Night Live with a sense of closure. He does not shy away from discussing its difficulties, but he also does not overlook its impact. The regret he expresses now is rooted in reflection, not bitterness. Looking back, he acknowledges that the lessons he gained from SNL have continued to influence his work and mindset, even decades later.

