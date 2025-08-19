What time will Peacemaker season 2 episode 1 release on Comedy Central and Paramount+? Release timings for all regions

Peacemaker season 2, episode 1, The Ties That Grind, will air on Thursday, August 21, 2025. In the United States, the episode will premiere at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on Comedy Central, Paramount+, and Max (formerly HBO Max).

Peacemaker was created by James Gunn and stars John Cena as Chris Smith, an anti-hero who is torn between being funny, violent, and having unexpected insight. People love how the show blends superhero action with satire, character-driven stories, and silly jokes that are often exaggerated.

The first episode of the DC Universe's soft reboot introduces a new storyline following the events of Superman 2025. Viewers can expect a mix of raunchy comedy, intense action, and emotional struggles as Chris faces old enemies and new challenges.

Peacemaker season 2 explores Chris Smith's moral struggles more deeply and features the typical mix of silly and touching moments that James Gunn is known for. Fans who don't have HBO Max can stream the second season of Peacemaker for free for 10 days on YouTube TV.

To become a new subscriber, visit the YouTube TV homepage and click on "Try 10 days for $0."

Time Zone / Region Release Day & Date Release Time USA (Pacific Time) Thursday, August 21, 2025 6:00 pm USA (Eastern Time) Thursday, August 21, 2025 9:00 pm Brazil (BRT) Thursday, August 21, 2025 10:00 pm UK (BST) Friday, August 22, 2025 2:00 am Central Europe (CET) Friday, August 22, 2025 3:00 am South Africa (SAST) Friday, August 22, 2025 3:00 am India (IST) Friday, August 22, 2025 6:30 am Philippines (PHT) Friday, August 22, 2025 9:00 am Australia (ACDT) Friday, August 22, 2025 10:30 am New Zealand (NZST) Friday, August 22, 2025 12:00 pm

Peacemaker season 2 can be watched on Paramount+ with various subscription options. The Essential plan costs $7.99 per month and includes ads, making it a good choice for those who watch TV shows occasionally.

The Premium plan, priced at $11.99 a month, offers ad-free streaming and the ability to stream and download videos for offline viewing. For an additional $13.99 a month, Paramount+ provides a bundle with Showtime that features Peacemaker and other DC Universe titles, along with access to a broader library of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content.

Is Peacemaker season 2 episode 1 only available on Comedy Central and Paramount+?

No. While Comedy Central and Paramount+ are official distributors, the show is also available for streaming on Max (HBO Max) in the U.S. International availability varies, with Paramount+ handling most regions.

What to expect from Peacemaker season 2 episode 1

A still from Peacemaker Season 2 (Image via HBO Max)

Peacemaker’s return and emotional conflict: John Cena plays Chris Smith, also known as Peacemaker, once again. He continues to blend crude humor with a sad emotional core. In episode 1, fans can expect him to grapple with being a violent mercenary and a man seeking redemption.

John Cena plays Chris Smith, also known as Peacemaker, once again. He continues to blend crude humor with a sad emotional core. In episode 1, fans can expect him to grapple with being a violent mercenary and a man seeking redemption. A new villain emerges, Rick Flagg Sr.: In this season, Frank Grillo plays Rick Flagg Sr., the father of Rick Flagg Jr., who seeks revenge for his son's death. He becomes Peacemaker's main enemy now that he is in charge of A.R.G.U.S.

In this season, Frank Grillo plays Rick Flagg Sr., the father of Rick Flagg Jr., who seeks revenge for his son's death. He becomes Peacemaker's main enemy now that he is in charge of A.R.G.U.S. Multiverse and alternate realities: The mysterious "pocket-universe closet" in Chris's dad's house is hinted at in episode 1. It leads to other worlds. This storyline adds depth to the story and makes us consider how Peacemaker's life could have been different.

The mysterious "pocket-universe closet" in Chris's dad's house is hinted at in episode 1. It leads to other worlds. This storyline adds depth to the story and makes us consider how Peacemaker's life could have been different. Action-packed, gory, and outrageous sequences: As always, James Gunn delivers a unique mix of raunchy comedy, bloody violence, and crazy action. There are over-the-top fight scenes and strangely funny parts in episode 1 that make it hard to tell the difference between ridiculous and brilliant.

As always, James Gunn delivers a unique mix of raunchy comedy, bloody violence, and crazy action. There are over-the-top fight scenes and strangely funny parts in episode 1 that make it hard to tell the difference between ridiculous and brilliant. The 11th Street Kids and team dynamics: In episode 1, Peacemaker's fractured team, including Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, and others, is back. The found-family theme is highlighted by their interactions, which involve loyalty, conflict, and funny banter.

Peacemaker season 2 episode 1 will be available to stream on Paramount+.

