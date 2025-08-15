Peacemaker season 2 red band trailer teases a link that connects it to Superman

Peacemaker season 2 is all set to bring back the superhero in action on August 21, 2025. Releasing on HBO Max, John Cena's character is in for a tough time in the second installment of the series.

An official red band trailer has been unveiled recently. Featuring a look at the raw and explicit side of the show, it teases that the stakes are at an all-time high for Christopher Smith/Peacemaker and his team.

After his surprising cameo in Superman, the new trailer teased a connection that joins the upcoming show with the David Corenswet-starrer movie. The trailer shows how Peacemaker has a similar dimensional portal to Lex Luthor, the main antagonist of Superman.

A unique dimensional portal connects Peacemaker season 2 and Superman

After the release of Superman, James Gunn is continuing the new phase of DCU with Peacemaker season 2. The official red band trailer does not hold back on profanity and violence, delivering a raw look to the viewers ahead of the show's release.

With Rick Flag Sr. coming after his life at one end, Peacemaker also creates problems for himself with a dimensional portal to an alternate universe. It is this portal that connects the upcoming show with the recent DCU film, Superman.

In the trailer, Rick Flag Sr. is seen addressing a group of officials about Peacemaker owning a portal that connects him to another dimension, similar to one that Lex Luthor has.

Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), the central negative character in James Gunn's Superman, used such devices for transportation across the globe and also as a metahuman prison. After John Cena's cameo in the film, this connection briefly puts down a puzzle piece that could complete the picture of the Peacemaker-Superman connection. It is awaited to see how the series will further establish this connection, and if there could be some surprising cameos from the superhero film too.

James Gunn sheds light on how Superman and Peacemaker season 2 are connected

James Gunn at HBO's "Peacemaker" Season 2 Premiere (Image via Getty)

The connection between Superman and Peacemaker season 2 has raised the anticipation for how these works would set the base for the future of the DCU. At the recent premiere event of the upcoming series, James Gunn shared more details about the link and what fans can expect from it. He spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and said:

"It’s a big part, definitely Superman leads directly into Peacemaker; it should be noted that this is for adults, not for children, but Superman leads into this show and then we have the setting up of all of the rest of the DCU in this season of Peacemaker, it’s incredibly important."

Adding to it, he further shared:

"Lots of guest stars coming up, lots of characters that are showing up that we’ve already met in Superman. I don’t think there’s anything that I’ve ever done that I love more than this season of Peacemaker, so I’m so excited for people to see it.”

Alongside Cena as the protagonist and Gunn as the creator, other actors appearing in the series include Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Dee Bradley Baker, Frank Grillo, and more.

John Cena teases "tons of surprises" to come ahead in Peacemaker season 2

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh at HBO's "Peacemaker" Season 2 Premiere (Image via Getty)

The countdown for Peacemaker season 2 has begun and the viewers are eager to know all the details about the upcoming show. As promotions actively continue, John Cena gave a major update during his recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Opening up about the surprises that the viewers can expect in the upcoming season, the actor and WWE sensation shared:

"Guys, get ready because Peacemaker (season) 2 is full of surprises. Tons of surprises, tons of cameos, all new cast. We got tons of story swerves and stuff you'll never see coming. We got tons of surprises. Pay for your whole seat, use only the edge!"

In the show, a clip from Peacemaker season 2 was unveiled, where the lead actor appeared to be fighting himself in an unexpected turn of events. The actor further shared that it took the team three days to film this special scene. These updates promise a unique viewing experience and unexpected twists for the audience ahead.

